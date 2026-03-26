2 arrested in gang-related shooting, Toccoa police say
TOCCOA, Ga. - A 22-year-old man identified by police as a gang affiliate is in custody following a shooting earlier this month in Toccoa.
What we know:
Toccoa police arrested Zachary Mulwee, 22, in connection with a March 10 shooting on Wood Street. Investigators say Mulwee is known to be affiliated with the Sex Money Murder set of the Bloods criminal street gang.
He currently faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance. Additional gang-related charges are pending, police said.
A second suspect, 19-year-old Hayden Setren, is charged with aggravated assault after turning himself in to authorities.
An investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not provided specific details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or whether anyone was injured during the gunfire.
While police confirmed the recovery of illegal firearms and narcotics during the execution of search warrants, they have not specified the types of weapons or the volume of drugs seized.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Toccoa Police Department.