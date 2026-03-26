Toccoa man arrested, charged with aggravated child molestation

The Brief Toccoa police arrested 28-year-old Anthony David Shedd on Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of a minor. Investigators obtained a warrant and arrested the suspect the same day the case was initially reported. Additional evidence was recovered during a search of the suspect's home following the report.



A 28-year-old Toccoa man is behind bars after police moved swiftly to investigate a report of child molestation this week.

What we know:

Anthony David Shedd, 28, of Toccoa, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated child molestation and other sexual charges, according to police.

The Toccoa Police Department confirmed that investigators obtained a warrant for Shedd the same day the case was reported.

During a search of Shedd’s home, law enforcement found additional evidence related to the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide additional details about the reported assault.

What they're saying:

Toccoa Police Chief Bruce Carlise emphasized the urgency his department placed on the investigation.

"These cases are deeply concerning and demand immediate and thorough action," Carlise said. "Our investigators worked relentlessly to build this case and ensure this individual was taken off the streets. Protecting children and holding offenders accountable will always remain a top priority for this department."