Tobacco, drugs and cell phones discovered after suspicious vehicle stopped near Macon State Prison

Special agents at Macon State Prison were able to prevent a huge contraband drop, according to Georgia Department of Corrections.

The special agents recently noticed a suspicious vehicle with a broken headlight driving and stopping on a road near the warden's house.

A team of special agents and Macon County deputies responded to initiate a traffic stop. During the stop, they discovered 2,627 grams of tobacco, 120 grams of marijuana, 14 cell phones, 6 charges and a drone.

Driver Audrea Guidi and passenger Bobby Minor were arrested, according to GDOC.