TMZ: Braselton home belonging to rapper Lil Durk targeted by home invaders

A rapper’s home was the target of a home invasion early Sunday morning.

TMZ reports Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Derrick Banks, was at his home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood near Braselton when the incident happened.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, those individuals entered the home located in the 2300 block of Northern Oak Drive.

TMZ reports Banks was with his India Cox at the time. Investigators said the residents and the suspects exchanged gunfire. Neither were injured.

Investigators were not sure how many suspects they are searching for.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

