Tip leads to sexual exploitation charges for Newton County man

A Newton County man is facing new accusations after state investigators connected him to online child porn.

Pedro Lopez, Jr., 63, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit says it was tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say they were able to track the child sexual abuse material to Lopez, leading to the charges.

According to jail records, Lopez was charged in March 2020 with at least two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He was arrested again in August 2021 for violating his bond conditions on those charges and has been in jail since.

Lopez, as of Monday, remains in the Newton County Jail without bond.