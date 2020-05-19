Tik-Tok accused of violating privacy rights for minors

article

Time could be up for Tik-Tok.

The popular app is accused of violating its users' privacy rights.

Twenty watchdog groups claim Tik-Tok fails to get parental consent when it gathers private information from children 13-years-old and younger.

Tik-Tok did update its policies for minors, but advocates say it still hasn't deleted the gathered information and kids can still sign up using fake birth dates and without their parents' knowledge.

The groups have filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

Tik-Tok says it takes privacy seriously and is committed to safety.