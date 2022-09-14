GBI: Fentanyl, meth, and guns found during search of Tift County property

article

Georgia law enforcement agents have arrested four people in a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in the county.

Officials say on Aug. 30, deputies with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Makylia Wilcox. During the stop, deputies say they searched the vehicle and found 1.2 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Both Wilcox and her passenger, identified as 27-year-old Travarious Mike, were charged with trafficking fentanyl and taken to the Crisp County Jail.

That same day, investigators in Tifton County pulled over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Lamar Watson as it was leaving Mike's home. A search of that vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, deputies said.

Watson, who authorities say is a member of the Gangster Disciples criminal street gang, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and taken into custody.

Authorities also searched Mike's home, where they say they found five firearms, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and suspected crack cocaine. A car owned by Wilcox on the property also contained suspected methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, and counterfeit prescription pills.

In total, officials say they seized around 17.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 5.9 ounces of heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, multiple pills, and the five firearms.

More arrests and charges are expected in the investigation.