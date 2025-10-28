Tiffany Foster's murder: Inmate says Reggie Robertson staged fake rescue call

The Brief Inmate testified Robertson staged a fake rescue call instructing someone to hide canned goods in an underground pipe. FBI evidence shows Foster’s phone stopped at 4:09 a.m. and Robertson and Walker’s phones pinged nearby soon after. Prosecutors allege Robertson bought a shovel and searched wood chippers the day Foster vanished, but no body has been found.



The murder trial of Reginald "Reggie" Robertson continued on Tuesday with testimony which prosecutors say outlines yet another incident he misled people into believing Coweta County mother Tiffany Foster was still alive.

Reggie Robertson's murder trial

What they're saying:

A former inmate, Curtis Culbertson, testified that while he and Robertson were jailed together in 2021, he allowed Robertson to use his phone privileges. Culbertson said the recorded call captured Robertson instructing someone to "get some canned goods and put them down a pipe" at a specific home, a pipe that led underground. Culbertson told jurors he believed the food was meant for Foster and immediately notified authorities, thinking he could help rescue her.

Investigators now believe it was a deliberate ruse intended to throw law enforcement off the trail. Multiple officers have testified about extensive searches over the past four years, including wells and rural properties using cadaver dogs. Foster has never been found.

Reginald Robertson asks for the public's help in finding his fiancée Tiffany Foster following her disappearance in March 2021. (FOX 5)

Jurors have also heard repeated testimony about a prior November 2020 incident in which Robertson is accused of kidnapping Foster, tying her up and threatening her with a gun. Culbertson is one of several witnesses who testified that Robertson confessed to that earlier attack while in custody.

As for the murder itself, prosecutors have not yet presented any decisive forensic evidence linking Robertson or Walker to Foster’s death. However, they have introduced what they called suspicious behavior, including Robertson buying a shovel the day she disappeared and searching the internet for wood chippers.

Disappearance of Tiffany Foster

The backstory:

Testimony on Monday in the trial of 35-year-old mother of three Tiffany Foster, who disappeared March 1, 2021, from her Coweta County apartment and is presumed dead, focused on the prosecution, offering a contradictory timeline for her former fiancé, Reginald "Reggie" Robertson. Prosecutors also laid out the deteriorating relationship between the couple and the possible orchestrated cover-up.

According to court-testimony from investigator Stacy Beckham of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, messages between Foster and Robertson showed a shift in tone in the days prior to her disappearance, with investigators saying the relationship had broken down and that Robertson was accused of forcing himself on Foster while she was sleeping. In voice messages played for the jury, Robertson is heard acknowledging the act, saying it was wrong and trying to explain it away.

An FBI cell phone expert also testified Monday that Foster’s phone disconnected from the Verizon network at 4:09 a.m. on March 1, 2021, the day investigators believe she vanished. Every call since then went to voicemail. That same expert testified that the cell phones belonging to Robertson and co-defendant Jeremy Walker were pinging in the same areas of Coweta County around that time.

Prosecutors also introduced traffic-camera footage showing Foster’s vehicle making several trips around Newnan on the afternoon of March 1, hours after Robertson said she had left the apartment that morning to run errands. Separate video captures a red pickup truck Robertson borrowed that same afternoon despite his own vehicle appearing to be operational.

Tiffany Foster disappeared in March 2021 in Coweta County. (Supplied)

Evidence already disclosed includes a burned wood-chipper discovered in Meriwether County containing bone fragments and pieces of clothing, and bloodstains inside an abandoned home. Investigators say the car was later found abandoned in a College Park mall parking lot. The state’s case is proceeding as a "no-body" homicide prosecution. The body of Foster has not been recovered, and none of the bone or blood evidence has yet been conclusively tied to her.

In opening statements, prosecutors described a 2020 911 call in which Foster told officers, "Reggie, you’re scaring me … he would kill her," though defense attorneys emphasize that no physical evidence has definitively linked Robertson or co-defendant, former neighbor Jeremy Walker, to Foster’s death. Jurors also heard how Foster’s purse and phone were left behind at her Coweta County apartment and her car was found abandoned a week later.

The prosecution argues the timeline and recorded evidence show coordination between Robertson and Walker to hide Foster’s vehicle and potentially conceal her death. The defense counters that the lack of a body or direct forensic link to Foster leaves the case built on suspicion rather than proof.

What we don't know:

As the trial progresses, key questions remain unanswered. Exactly when and where Foster died, what weapon or method may have been used, whether Robertson and Walker acted together or separately, and how the evidence connects to Foster.

What's next:

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case by midweek.

Jury deliberations loom once closing arguments have concluded.