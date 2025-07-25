Three men convicted in major Georgia drug trafficking case

The Brief Three men connected to a violent drug trafficking organization in Cook County were found guilty of federal charges, including drug distribution and firearms possession. Investigators seized significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and firearms during searches at 13 locations tied to the group. Law enforcement officials emphasized the importance of the convictions in combating drug trafficking and holding criminals accountable for their actions.



Three men tied to a violent drug trafficking organization based in Cook County have been found guilty of federal charges following a second major trial connected to the case, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

What we know:

Calvin James Smith Jr., 36, of Tifton, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Eddie Lee Hardley, 36, of Adel, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and also faces up to life in prison.

Yardley Payne, 57, of Adel, was convicted on two firearms charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a drug user. He faces up to 15 years in prison for each count.

The trial began July 14 and concluded July 24 in U.S. District Court in Valdosta. Senior U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands presided over the proceedings.

Investigators said Smith Jr., Hardley and Payne worked with several of the organization’s associates to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana throughout the region. Agents executed search warrants at 13 locations tied to the group on November 10, 2022. They seized more than five kilograms of methamphetamine, several hundred grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, more than ten pounds of marijuana, and 15 firearms.

What we don't know:

Sentencing dates have not yet been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the commitment of our law enforcement partners alongside our office to combat armed drug trafficking organizations and hold those connected to them accountable for their crimes," said U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes.

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown added, "The success of this large-scale investigation and the arrests of these drug dealers demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to fighting the drug trafficking organizations responsible for driving addiction and destroying communities."

GBI Director Chris Hosey said the verdict "sends a clear message" to those trafficking drugs and using firearms to further their operations. "This conviction is a testament to the tireless work of our law enforcement partners, who have dedicated countless hours to ensuring that those who threaten our communities with violence and illegal substances will face justice," Hosey said.

According to prosecutors, the FBI began investigating the drug trafficking group in December 2020. Authorities say the organization was centered in Adel and led by Calvin James Smith Sr., also known as "Rollo." He was convicted in January 2025 on all 23 counts brought against him in a 44-count indictment.