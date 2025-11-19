Three Hall County commissioners accused of violating state law

The Brief Hall County planning commissioners Chris Braswell, Stan Hunt and Frank Sosebee are accused of violating Georgia’s Open Meetings Act. In a 4-1 vote, Hall County commissioners adopted a resolution to start their removal process Tuesday afternoon. A meeting must be scheduled within 30 days, and details of an independent investigation into the commissioners will be revealed.



Three Hall County planning commissioners face losing their seats after an investigation revealed they may have violated Georgia’s Open Meetings Act.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, and the board approved a resolution to begin the removal process. District 3 Commissioner Gregg Poole told FOX 5 an investigation launched in September found the three commissioners participated in pre-meeting sessions.

What they're saying:

Poole said a Hall County resident filed a complaint, which led the county to hire a law firm in Buford to investigate. The firm reported the commissioners met at least five times in private on the third floor of the Hall County Government Center.

Poole said the commissioners were offered the option to resign when the findings were presented, but they declined.

"I think it’s very selfish. I think it reeks of arrogance, and I think nobody is thinking about the trust factor for the county. When we tell the county ‘trust us,’ they are going to say, ‘Oh yeah? Look what that got us,’" Poole said.

What's next:

Before the board can vote on removing the commissioners, it will hold a public hearing and evidence from the investigation will be presented. A specific date has not been scheduled, but the hearing must be held within the next 30 days.