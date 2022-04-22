Two teens, adult arrested on gang charges related to multiple shootings

Several illegal street gang suspects connected to multiple shootings have been arrested, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced Friday.

The Athens-Clarke County Robbery and Homicide Gang United executed a search warrant on April 19 at a home located on Highland Drive which resulted in the arrest of at least two teenagers and a 20-year-old adult. The search was in reference to an April 2 shooting at the Taco Bell on Barnett Shoals Road.

Authorities also seized several weapons and ammunition during the search.

Cemetrius Robinson, 17, was arrested and charged with felony tampering with evidence and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

A second suspect identified as 20-year-old Alysses Williams was arrested on charges for party of the crime of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

A 16-year-old male was the third person taken into custody for his involvement in two shootings. The first shooting appended on March 18 on Spring Valley Road, while the second shooting took place on April 2 along Birch Valley Drive.

The teen faces charges for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18-years-old, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Officials said they continue to conduct searches as a part of the "ongoing investigations of gang-related shootings" in the Athens-Clarke County area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted Athens-Clarke County police in the execution of the warrant.