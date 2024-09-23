Thousands raise money during annual Atlanta Heart Walk

The annual Atlanta Heart Walk raised millions for heart health research. FOX 5 is a proud sponsor of the event each year.

Around 5,000 people took to the streets in Buckhead on Saturday morning to walk for heart health.

"We know that the number one killer of men and women in the community is heart disease," Metro Atlanta American Heart Association's Erin Thomas explained.

The groups raised around $2 million, which organizers say goes directly to heart health research.

"They're helping people learn CPR through our Nation of Lifesavers Initiative, and they're also helping people be encouraged to empower and be healthier in their lives," Thomas said.

For many who come out to walk each year, the event is personal.

"I have survived 32 years and I represent all the cardiovascular patients that have concerns that have had surgery," Beverly Davis said.

This is the 15th year Davis and her team have taken part in the Heart Walk. She said she gets excited to see the number of people who come out year after year, and she hopes they take away the importance of monitoring your heart health.

"Get checked. Get your tests. Follow up, eat right, exercise, of course, and smile every day," Davis said.

You can learn more about the American Heart Association here.