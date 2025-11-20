Thousands line up for Thanksgiving meal giveaway at New Birth Baptist

The Brief New Birth Missionary Baptist Church aims to distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving meals. Families began lining up the night before, highlighting year-round food insecurity. Additional meal giveaways planned at DeKalb County schools and MARTA stations.



One of metro Atlanta’s largest Thanksgiving food giveaways drew massive crowds Thursday morning as New Birth Missionary Baptist Church began distributing 4,000 holiday meals to families in need.

What we know:

The line began forming long before sunrise — organizers say the first person arrived at 7:30 p.m. the night before. Volunteers with New Birth, V-103, and 1-800-TruckWreck are providing an estimated $100,000 worth of food, including whole turkeys, fresh vegetables, and all the traditional fixings.

This is the fifth year the church has hosted the holiday giveaway, which runs until 10 a.m. or until supplies run out. Many families who waited overnight told FOX 5 the event makes a significant difference during the holiday season.

What's next:

Meanwhile, DeKalb County is hosting additional food distributions today at MLK High School in Stonecrest from noon to 2 p.m., with more events scheduled throughout December. The county is also teaming up with MARTA to hand out turkeys Thursday at Kensington Station and distribute 800 food boxes Saturday at three locations in partnership with Midwest Food Bank.

