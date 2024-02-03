Early morning Atlanta shooting leaves 36-year-old man dead

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Homicide detectives responded to a shooting which claimed the life of a 36-year-old man in the 2000 block of Thomasville Court in southeast Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2024. (FOX 5)

A 36-year-old man died early Saturday following a shooting incident in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to a call at approximately 1:41 a.m. regarding a shooting at 2048 Thomasville Ct. SE.

Police say once officers arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed to the scene, and the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident to uncover the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.