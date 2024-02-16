Third person arrested for shooting at McEachern High School

article

A third person has been arrested in connection to the shooting a McEachern High School in Powder Springs two weeks ago.

The shooting was reported around 1:47 p.m. Feb 1 at McEachern High School in Powder Springs. Two people were shot during an altercation involving multiple people. Those two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 2, police identified 17-year-old Powder Springs resident Scott Foor as the shooter. Foor was arrested by the Cobb County Police Violent Crime Bureau in Union City and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

A second teenager was arrested on Feb. 6. That person's name has not been released because of their age.

Police say the juvenile is a student at McEachern. The juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

CCPD then issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Jean Germain, who was one of the shooting victims.

Germain has now been arrested and is being charged with carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and loitering on school premises.

Since the shooting, there have been town halls held with the parents to discuss safety at the school.