Thinking about joining a clinical trial? Here are some questions to ask.

Almost every medication we have, and every treatment option available, had to make it through clinical trials, or research studies to prove the drug or therapy is safe and effective.

Maimah Karmo, a 17-year triple negative breast cancer survivor, is the CEO and founder of the nonprofit Tigerlily Foundation, which recently launched the "My Living Legacy" campaign to raise awareness in Black communities about the importance of research studies.

You can read more about Tigerlily's mission at www.tigerlilyfoundation.org.

"Just ask your doctor what's available," Karmo says. "'What is out there for my disease type and stage?'"

Research studies come with pros and cons.

By joining a study, you could get early access to a promising experimental treatment, or help other patients down the road.

But there are often no guarantees the treatment you may be testing will benefit you, and there may be side effects, or risks.

So, if you find a study that might be a good fit, Karmo says, ask a lot of questions.

"Ask what a trial will feel like, and how often do I go for visits," Karmo suggests.

You also want to ask about the safety and the possible side effects of the treatment you are considering.

Karmo says you will also want to gauge how much of your time the trial will require, and how being involved in it might impact your day-to-day life.

Ask, she says, who is going to be checking in with you to make sure you are okay.

It may be helpful, she says, to make a list of your questions before you speak with your doctor or a research coordinator.

"I think the more you understand what you're walking into, and the more you understand how much you're monitored and how you are protected in that setting," Karmo says.

The more you ask, Karmo says, the more you can gauge whether a study will be a good fit for you.

"So, once you know what to ask about, you go in there empowered," Karmo says. "I mean, that's the most important thing to give people, patients the sense of empowerment when they go to a doctor, to ask for anything, whether it's a treatment or a trial."

The National Institute on Aging has a complete list of questions you should ask about clinical research and information about how clinical trials work.

You can read more about research studies at https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/clinical-trials-and-studies/what-are-clinical-trials-and-studies.

