Holiday lights, jazz, PowWows and The Wiz: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Will the soundtrack of your weekend be the Atlanta Boy Choir, Davido or jazz at Martin Luther King Jr.'s church? You decide with our guide to an adventure-packed escape from the ordinary.

From the mesmerizing beat of Native American drums to a symphony of holiday lights guiding your drive, we're diving into a weekend bursting with rhythm, culture, and a dash of star-studded vibes.

Here's a look at a few fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

2nd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Atlanta History Center; 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Nov. 17

For our readers who fancy Mariah Carey and skip right over the Thanksgiving holiday, you may be interested in the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday.

Dress up and get your holiday photo in with Santa. Enjoy drinks, music and a limited dinner menu catered by Souper Jenny. Learn more.

Jazz at Ebenezer

Ebenezer Baptist Church; 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17

Get ready to move, groove and swing at Martin Luther King Jr.'s old church. The holy place, under the leadership of Sen. Raphael Warnock, is hosting a soulful night of live jazz music this Friday and admission is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Learn more.

Unleashed & Unplugged

Fetch Park Alpharetta; 11440 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 17

There's someone out there dying to meet more dog people. We've got you covered. Unleashed & Unplugged is designed to introduce you and your pup to new crew of fur-ever friends and a slew of local, live musicians. Learn more.

Atlanta Boy Choir sings holiday classics

The Lawn at Ashford Lane; 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta

Starting at 12 p.m. Nov. 18

The Grammy-Award winning Atlanta Boy Choir is scheduled to perform at the Ashford Lane retail and dining center this Saturday.

You can catch them while you knock a few things off your holiday shopping list.

A Very Grinchy Christmas

Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 18

2:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Who introduced the Grinch to The Nutcracker? We hear these two holiday favorites combined created an amazing ballet performance that's perfect for the whole family. Learn more.

First Voices Festival

1136 Austin Ave NE, Atlanta

Starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 19

If you've never experienced a PowWow, you're in for a treat. They're celebrations of indigenous cultures, and this one is open to the public!

Starting at 9 a.m., you can look on as Native American dancers groove to the beat of traditional drummers and flutists.

There will be vendors and other demonstrations until 5 p.m. That's when Three Sisters Soulfood is scheduled to cater a dialogue over dinner at the Wrecking Bar. The topic is the art of activism.

If you can hang past 7 p.m., there's an evening planned for special performances. Best of all, everything up until this point is completely free. Learn more about the First Voices Festival here.

Family Board Game Day

Battle and Brew; 5920 Roswell Road A120, Sandy Springs

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 19

Tired of hanging out at home every weekend? Bring your family, friends or even just yourself to Battle and Brew Sunday afternoon for free games over brunch. Organizers say their game boards and menu cater to all ages and interests. Learn more.

Davido & Friends: Are We African Yet? Festival

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

8 p.m. Nov. 18

Davido and his friends are partying in Atlanta for his last tour stop in the states. If you're an Afro-beats fan, it's an experience you simply can't miss. Here's where you can find tickets to the concert.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 15: David "Melodee" Ohene-Akrasi of the Compozers performs ahead of Davido during his "Timeless" tour at Budweiser Stage on July 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

THE WIZ

Fox Theatre

Until Nov. 19

So, you wanted to see the Wizard? Well, ease on down the road to the Fox Theatre for a fan-favorite, Tony Award-winning musical. Tickets are selling fast. Learn more.

2023 Georgia Festival of Trees

Georgia World Congress Center, Building A Hall A3; 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW, Atlanta

Nov. 18-26

Need some more holiday magic in your life? The annual Georgia Festival of Trees is back on starting this week with live entertainment, cookie decorating, a Gingerbread competition and all sorts of exciting activities for the kids.

Plus, you can place a bid on some of the prettiest Christmas trees you've ever seen. Learn more.

(Credit: Georgia Festival of Trees)

Magic of Lights® Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular

Dixie Speedway; 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock

Until Dec. 31

They pride themselves as being "one of the world's leading producers of live family entertainment events." Let the two million magical lights guide your drive at the Dixie Speedway. Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Magic of Lights Drive-Through (Credit: Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21, 2024

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Mushroom Festival

Wild Heaven West End Brewery and Gardens; 1010 White Street SW, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 25

This celebration of fungi is both family and pet-friendly. Attendees will enjoy food, drinks and live music from Dusty Roads, Summerlyn Powers, Lightnin' Ray, Holy Scares, Paul McDonald, and Gringo Star. Entry is free. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com