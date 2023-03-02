Trolls, Bridal Shows, Country and Crawfish: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

Feel like dusting off your cowboy boots for a country concert you'll never forget? Maybe we could interest you in a stroll through a garden where you'll meet a larger than life troll made from recyclable materials – Don't worry, he's friendly! Find out how you can do all of that and more with our list of exciting activities this weekend.

High Frequency Fridays

High Museum of Art; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. March 3

High Frequency Fridays is back at the High Museum. Picture this: The prestige and class of visiting a museum with amazing artists on display, while sounds from Atlanta's best DJ's fill the vessel. Drinks are flowing, beautiful people are dancing, and it feels like you're in the middle of the city's best kept secret.

Within a day or two, tickets were completely sold out! If you weren't one of the lucky ones this time around, don't worry – it's held every month. Get ahead of the curve on your April ticket for $25 here.

Atlanta Opera: Candide

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

7 p.m. Mar. 4

How many people out there can say they've been to the Opera? Well, you could be one of them if you checked out Leonard Bernstein’s best-known operetta. Candide is coming to Atlanta. We hear the show is all about learning to let go and grow – a perfect segue into Spring. Find more information on the Atlanta Opera here.

20th Annual Oyster Crawfish Festival

Park Tavern; 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 11 p.m. Mar. 4

Seafood lovers, let's get ready to rumble. Atlanta's Annual Oyster Crawfish Festival is back for its 20th year. Your tickets include entry and entertainment, all food and beverages are to be paid for separately. For three tickets, you can get a bucket of oysters and butter or a platter with 1.5 pounds of crawfish ready for cracking, dipping and enjoying. There's a fried station that offers chicken baskets if either of those seafood options aren't your speed. The food is there until they sell out, so we recommend going early.

Cirque Italia

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Mar. 4

Have you ever seen a "water" circus? Now could be your chance. Gather the kids and check out Cirque Italia where performers wow the crowds over a stage filled with 35,000 gallons of real water! Seats are available for as low as $10.

The End of Alpharetta Restaurant Week

UP on the Roof; 33 S. Main Street, Alpharetta

All day Mar. 4

UP on the Roof is closing out Alpharetta Restaurant Week with a bang, and they hope to see you there. Enjoy a 3-course meal for just $45 per person. Find more information here.

Atlanta BeltLine Food and Street Art Tour

Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail; Atlanta

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mar. 4

One mile. Three hours. Four restaurants. Five tastings. It's the BeltLine Food and Street Art Tour, and you just have to go check it out. We hear there are margaritas, chocolates and so much more being offered. There are so many hidden gems along the BeltLine that sometimes people forget to go back and explore. This is your time to see what the area has to offer and what keeps the neighbors coming back for more.

Trolls: Save the Humans by Thomas Dambo

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mar. 3 – 5

Gather your little ones and make a plan to see the enormous troll sculptures being housed at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. The outdoor exhibit is made exclusively from reclaimed materials.

Organizers say this 16 to 50-foot-tall exhibition is the perfect blend between art, nature and sustainability. Your children will be exposed to wonders of the world through this Nordic tale-inspired piece. Learn more here.

Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour in Atlanta

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue SE #500, Atlanta

8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Mar. 4 - 5

Country music fans, this one is for you – just five guys and their incredible voices. Home Free is making a stop in Atlanta on their Road Sweet Road Tour. It's a night guaranteed to be unforgettable. Don't forget to pick up your tickets here.

Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

Georgia Aquarium Oceans Ballroom; 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Mar. 5

If you love the aquarium and have respect for the Jewish faith, this event could be right up your alley. Enjoy a day of Jewish music, kosher food, a costume contest and all of your favorite aquatic animals. This is the third annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival. Each ticket provides holders with free access to the aquarium for the entire day.

Symphony Safari

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mar. 5

"Hippos and mouses and bears, oh my!" The planners behind this event want to bring your little ones to the Symphony through a whimsical adaptation of classical favorites like Rimsky-Korsakov's Flight of the Bumblebee, Saint-Saëns' The Carnival of the Animals and so much more. This option is perfect for the whole family to learn about the animal kingdom with a musical twist. You can find more details on the event here.

Georgia Bridal Show

Cobb Galleria Centre; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Mar. 5

Here comes the bride! Are you getting married soon, or just looking for some inspiration for the hopeful future? Check out the largest bridal show in the South as it comes to our city. You'll see decor, dresses, cakes, food, invitations and so much more all under one roof. It's like your Pinterest board came to life. Secure your tickets by clicking here.

Dinner at Piedmont Park

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Until Apr. 2

We first told you about this amazing opportunity on Good Day Atlanta. Dinner With A View officially launches this week and runs through Sunday, April 2. This experience aims to bring the comforts of indoor dining to the beauty of outdoor dining, thanks to the use of clear, climate-controlled domes in which groups of four to six guests can sit back, dine, and enjoy the view.

Seatings are scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. & 8:15 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., & 9:30 p.m, and Sundays at 5 p.m, 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. For more information on domes and dinner reservations, click here.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Keke Wyatt Takes over City Winery Atlanta

City Winery Atlanta; 650 North Atlanta Avenue NE, Atlanta

6:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Mar. 11

The Keke Wyatt is bringing the house down at City Winery Atlanta. The musically-inclined Indianapolis-native is known for hits like ‘If Only You Knew’ and her cover of 'Tennessee Whiskey'. Enjoy a night full of soul and good spirits.