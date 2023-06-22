Weezer, The Wiz and a wild block party: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Is it just us, or is time flying? Make this summer count with all sorts of fun experiences and lasting memories.

Taste on the Square

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 22

The Plaza @ Colony Square

If there were ever a time to bust out your stretchy pants, it's now! Back for its second year in a row, Taste on the Square organizers say they have an evening of complimentary food from Colony Square's fan-favorite restaurants, an open bar and live music. Learn more.

Vincent Neil Emerson in Concert

7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. June 23-24

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

You can catch country star Vincent Neil Emerson two nights in a row at the Fox Theatre this weekend. He'll be performing live with the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Tickets are still available here.

Tribute to Def Leppard

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. June 24

The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra says it's bridging the gap between classical musical and rock & roll with a special tribute to Def Leppard. Here's how you can still get tickets.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK) (Getty Images)

Atlanta Canada Fest

2 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 24

Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens; 1010 White Street SW, Atlanta

It's the 17th Annual Canada Fest, and organizers are planning for a big turnout. The private party celebrating all things Canadian is taking place at The Garden Club inside Wild Heaven Brewery on the west end of the BeltLine. Learn more.

WABE MixTape Block Party

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. June 25

The Woodruff Arts Center; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

WABE and NPR's Tiny Desk are teaming up with United Way of Greater Atlanta for a giant, free community block party. There's a competition, a contest and plenty of food in store. Learn more.

Weezer in Concert

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. June 25

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

Rockband Weezer is on an ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ and they're making a stop in our neck of the woods. You can them with Future Islands and Joyce Manor in Alpharetta for as little as $30. Tickets are selling here.

Mindset Music for Vets

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. June 25

Piedmont Park

This is the second annual Mindset Music For Vets concert at Piedmont Park. You'll find all sorts of talented veterans performing their hearts out inside Magnolia Hall. All proceeds will go to support the Alchemy Sky Foundation's Veterans Music Project. Doors open at 1 p.m. Learn more.

CoComelon Party Time

June 16-25

103 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

Do you kids go bananas for CoComelon? Plan ahead for this immersive party-like experience that will allow them to meet their favorite characters face-to-face. On-site parking is free. Learn more.

Atlanta Children's Film Festival

10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. until June 25

Emory University; 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta

Get ready for the 16th annual Atlanta Children's Film Festival. This year, there are both in-person and online events you and your kiddos can enjoy. The theme is "Dreams to Action." If you're looking for ticket information, look no further. Everything you need to know is here.

THE WIZ comes to Atlanta

Until July 2

Southwest Arts Center; 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton

A Broadway classic gets a ‘lemon pepper’ twist. Atlanta’s True Colors Theatre Company will present "The Wiz" as part of its 20th anniversary season through July 2. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken previewed the show for you, check out his report on everything you can expect.

Immersive Disney Animation

Until Sept. 30

Armour Yards; 159 Armour Drive, Atlanta

An enchanting immersive Disney experience is coming to Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, allowing visitors to step into their favorite Disney stories. "Beyond the Lens: A Family Pop-Up Adventure" features interactive exhibits and photo opportunities, bringing the magic of Disney to life for fans of all ages. Learn more.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken checked it out ahead of time for you.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Look Up Atlanta

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. July 1

Centennial Olympic Park; Atlanta

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day just a couple of days early with a huge fireworks celebration in the middle of the park. There will be food, attractions, a talent show and plenty of other family-friendly activities.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.