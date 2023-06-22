Weezer, The Wiz and a wild block party: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
Taste on the Square
7 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 22
The Plaza @ Colony Square
If there were ever a time to bust out your stretchy pants, it's now! Back for its second year in a row, Taste on the Square organizers say they have an evening of complimentary food from Colony Square's fan-favorite restaurants, an open bar and live music. Learn more.
Vincent Neil Emerson in Concert
7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. June 23-24
Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
You can catch country star Vincent Neil Emerson two nights in a row at the Fox Theatre this weekend. He'll be performing live with the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Tickets are still available here.
Tribute to Def Leppard
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. June 24
The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra says it's bridging the gap between classical musical and rock & roll with a special tribute to Def Leppard. Here's how you can still get tickets.
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK) (Getty Images)
Atlanta Canada Fest
2 p.m. - 10 p.m. June 24
Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens; 1010 White Street SW, Atlanta
It's the 17th Annual Canada Fest, and organizers are planning for a big turnout. The private party celebrating all things Canadian is taking place at The Garden Club inside Wild Heaven Brewery on the west end of the BeltLine. Learn more.
WABE MixTape Block Party
2 p.m. - 8 p.m. June 25
The Woodruff Arts Center; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
WABE and NPR's Tiny Desk are teaming up with United Way of Greater Atlanta for a giant, free community block party. There's a competition, a contest and plenty of food in store. Learn more.
Weezer in Concert
7 p.m. - 11 p.m. June 25
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta
Rockband Weezer is on an ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ and they're making a stop in our neck of the woods. You can them with Future Islands and Joyce Manor in Alpharetta for as little as $30. Tickets are selling here.
Mindset Music for Vets
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. June 25
Piedmont Park
This is the second annual Mindset Music For Vets concert at Piedmont Park. You'll find all sorts of talented veterans performing their hearts out inside Magnolia Hall. All proceeds will go to support the Alchemy Sky Foundation's Veterans Music Project. Doors open at 1 p.m. Learn more.
CoComelon Party Time
June 16-25
103 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
Do you kids go bananas for CoComelon? Plan ahead for this immersive party-like experience that will allow them to meet their favorite characters face-to-face. On-site parking is free. Learn more.
Atlanta Children's Film Festival
10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. until June 25
Emory University; 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta
Get ready for the 16th annual Atlanta Children's Film Festival. This year, there are both in-person and online events you and your kiddos can enjoy. The theme is "Dreams to Action." If you're looking for ticket information, look no further. Everything you need to know is here.
THE WIZ comes to Atlanta
Until July 2
Southwest Arts Center; 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton
A Broadway classic gets a ‘lemon pepper’ twist. Atlanta’s True Colors Theatre Company will present "The Wiz" as part of its 20th anniversary season through July 2. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken previewed the show for you, check out his report on everything you can expect.
Immersive Disney Animation
Until Sept. 30
Armour Yards; 159 Armour Drive, Atlanta
An enchanting immersive Disney experience is coming to Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, allowing visitors to step into their favorite Disney stories. "Beyond the Lens: A Family Pop-Up Adventure" features interactive exhibits and photo opportunities, bringing the magic of Disney to life for fans of all ages. Learn more.
Sneak Peek to Next Week
Look Up Atlanta
5 p.m. - 10 p.m. July 1
Centennial Olympic Park; Atlanta
Get ready to celebrate Independence Day just a couple of days early with a huge fireworks celebration in the middle of the park. There will be food, attractions, a talent show and plenty of other family-friendly activities.
