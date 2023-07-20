Barbenheimer, Atlanta Open and a free Ice Cream Festival: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Will you survive the Barbie Oppenheimer double feature, or do you plan to pig out on some free ice cream in the park? There's never a dull moment when your weekend is planned by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta.

Barbie/Oppenheimer movie mashup

July 21

Two of the most anticipated movies of the summer drop this weekend and fans are so conflicted, they've decided they're going to see both!

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: (L to R) Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend UK Premiere of "Oppenheimer" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.

Barbie and Oppenheimer couldn't be any more different, yet AMC says they've sold more than 40,000 tickets so far to people opting in to see both movies on the same day. They're calling it "Barbenheimer."

"Honestly, something like this at the box office is actually really rare," Angelique Jackson, Senior Entertainment Reporter at Variety, told FOX 5 reporter Christine Russo.

Tiff's Treats celebrates Barbie release

Until July 31

Tiff's Treats is offering a limited edition Pink Dream Sugar Cookie in honor of Barbie 2023 movie premiere this Friday. You can order a cookie in-store or for local delivery at all Tiff's Treats locations. (Credit: Tiff's Treats)

If you do go see Barbie this weekend, Tiff’s Treats wants to satisfy your sweet tooth after. The sugary shop is offering a limited edition Pink Dream Sugar Cookie.

You can get it at any Tiff's location until July 31.

July Friday Jazz at the High

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. July 21

High Museum of Art; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Have you ever been to a museum that had its own live band? Treat yourself to a soulful jazz session at the High Museum of Art every third Friday of the month. There will be drinks, light bites and plenty of gorgeous artwork to check out. You might even meet someone new.

Tickets are available for $25 here.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 22

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

If you didn't get enough of National Ice Cream Day last week, come out to Piedmont Park on Saturday when dessert comes first.

Whether you like it in a cone, or a cup, in a popsicle or a custard, the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is sure to deliver. Did we mention admission is free?

Margarita and Taco Festival

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. July 22

Live! at the Battery Atlanta; 825 Battery Avenue SE #600, Atlanta

What better way to spend your Saturday than with a marg in one hand and a taco in the other?

Topo Chico is sponsoring this spicy event at the Battery. Tickets include admission, one free margarita, three drink tickets and access to all venues inside Live! at the Battery. For an additional cost, you can also build your own tacos and churros at a buffet.

Atlanta Open

July 22-30

Atlantic Station; 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

This annual professional tennis tournament is back in the city. You can see some of your favorite athletes from around the world.

We know it's hot! Don't worry, seats are shaded and air-conditioned. Here's more information on the matches. Here's where you can find tickets.

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 05: A general view of Stadium Court in the match between John Isner and Taylor Fritz during the BB&T Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on August 5, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

6:30 p.m. July 23

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

Ready for some Down South Jukin'? Catch Lynyrd Skynyrd in concert with ZZ Top in Alpharetta this weekend. Tickets are still available here.

Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP

Until Sept. 4

4551 Olde Perimeter Way; Dunwoody

CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is opening its first location in Atlanta June 3.

Stop in for a dance party with mermaids, then slide through Ursula's evil lair. Be careful not to let her hear you sing, though. If you're up to it, embark on a scavenger hunt for Ariel's gadgets, whatsits and thingamabobs – You know, human stuff. Organizers say there's so much more planned for your little ‘merpeople’.

This Little Mermaid-themed CAMP in Dunwoody is recommended for children ages four to eight, but the whole family is invited.

You can find more information, including tickets, here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Water Lantern Festival

July 29

Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center; 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

Spend the evening on the water watching illuminated art, hopes, wishes and manifestations float into the distance. There will be food, music and games. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.