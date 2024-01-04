First Friday, Día de Reyes, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Our New Year's resolution was to provide you with even more fun things to do in 2024, and we keep our promises. How about a party in a museum to celebrate the first Friday of the year, or a Hot Wheels monster truck derby to get the adrenaline flowing?

This weekend's lineup of fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta has something special for everyone.

Winter Wonderland Spectacular

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Have you ever been to the Illuminarium? It can be a calming way to step away from the hustle and bustle of the city, or a great date night. Organizers have new events planned every weekend. Learn more.

Bring your little ones to check out WILD: A Safari Experience. You'll feel like you stepped right into a Kenyan savanna as you see the world's most exotic animals in their natural habitats. These tickets comes with a souvenir guide book and a $10 voucher to the gift shop.

For those 21 and up, check out the Illuminarium After Dark. There's a full bar in this winter dreamland.

If you want something out of this world, try A Journey To the Moon and Beyond. At the end of your trip to the moon and a visit through a nebula, you'll get to take home a souvenir poster. There's also a SPACE After Dark for our adult astronauts.

On Jan. 8, you can watch Monday night Football at Illuminarium at 6:30 p.m. There's specialty game day food, drinks and a 360-screen to catch all the action.

Marietta Square Art Walk

Historic Marietta Square;

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Jan. 5

It's the first art walk of the year! Come on out to the Historic Marietta Square for art, live music, performances, and food. If you're new to the area, this is a great way to find out what Marietta has to offer. Don't sweat it if you can't make this one. The event happens every first Friday of the month. Learn more.

HIGH Frequency Friday

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan 5

High Museum

Have you ever partied in a museum? Here's your chance. Tour the High Museum's rotunda while a DJ spins for a dancing crowd. Drinks and snacks are also sold onsite. Tickets are available here.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6

If your kid loves hot wheels and monster trucks, they're in for a treat this weekend. State Farm Arena is being turned into a giant glow party with giveaways, freestyle motocross, a laser light show and so much more. Learn more.

Freakin' Freezin' 5K

The Monroe; 306 Colonial Homes Drive NW, Atlanta

9 a.m. Jan. 6

Your New Year resolution was to get up and get moving, right? Lace up your sneaks and hit the BeltLine streets for a 5K.

"It may be Freakin' Freezin' outside, but it will be fabulous to come and run with some family/friends," organizers said online. Learn more.

Día de Reyes

Plaza Las Americas; 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn

4 p.m. Jan. 6

Are you ready for Three Kings' Day? For those who aren't familiar, it's a holiday celebrating the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus.

National Geographic says children in Spain receive gifts on this day. In Puerto Rico, children leave a box with hay under their beds the night before so the kings will know where to leave presents. In France, people bake a "king's cake" known as "la galette des rois." But be careful where you bite, your piece might have a coin, jewel or toy hidden inside it.

In metro Atlanta, there's a free, family-friendly celebration being held at Plaza Las Americas. Bring your appetites, because there will be plenty of delicious treats for you to try. Learn more.

Wild Hog Supper

Georgia Railroad Freight Depot; 65 Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW

4:30 p.m. Jan. 7

Where else could you chow down on some good ole southern barbecue while rubbing elbows with the biggest movers and shakers in the state? The 61st annual Wild Hog Supper is a public event that benefits the Farm to Food Bank program, feeding families across Georgia. Learn more.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Skate City Springs

City Green at City Springs; Sandy Springs

Until Jan. 21

This festive ice skating rink spans 5,000 square feet. They will operate on special hours during school breaks and the holidays, making it an icy escape for the kids – and your inner child.

Organizers say tickets are $15 per hour for adults, and $13 for children. Admission includes skate rentals. Learn more.

Ice Skating in Olde Town

Olde Town Pavilion; Conyers

Until Feb. 11

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave – There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating at Sugar Hill

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill; Sugar Hill

Until Feb. 18

If you live closer to Sugar Hill, check out this outdoor skating rink. General admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Learn more.

License to Chill Snow Island

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Every weekend through February

Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.

There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Disney's Aladdin

Fox Theatre

Jan. 9-14

Grab your tickets, they're selling fast! The Fox Theatre is bringing the magical story of Disney's Aladdin to Atlanta. Learn more.

