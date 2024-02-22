Trey Songz, Hamilton, The Salty Donut and Oysterfest: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Looking for fun things to do in metro Atlanta? It's the last weekend of Black History Month. What about going out with a bang, or rather a BAM!, at SCAD's Black History Month performance featuring stars from The Color Purple, Broadway, American Idol and more? Or, satisfy your sweet tooth at the grand opening of a Midtown donut shop. We can even help you plan a date night with Mr. Steal Your Girl, Trey Songz.

The Salty Donut Midtown Grand Opening

7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Feb. 23

The Salty Donut; 1050 Howell Mill Road #101, Atlanta

The Salty Donut is opening its third Atlanta-area shop, and it's in West Midtown. Stop by for a unique collaboration with Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q at their grand opening this Friday. We're talking about a brioche stuffed with pulled pork, mac 'n cheese and barbecue sauce – Yum!

SCAD BAM!

7 a.m. Feb. 23

SCADshow; 1470 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

It's been sold out for the last two years, but SCAD BAM! is back for a three-peat. SCAD is celebrating Black History Month with performances from Grammy, Emmy and Tony-nominated entertainers like Tituss Burgess, Brandon Victor Dixon, Candice Glover, and so many more. Learn more.

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Tara Atlanta; 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

There are 31 films and just five metro-area venues to watch them in. Learn more about the 24th Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival here.

Black Excellence at the Illuminarium

6:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

The Illuminarium is celebrating Black History Month. This weekend, you can get tickets to a show that honors African-American artists and their creativity from the past to the present.

There will be cocktails made with Black-owned spirits, local vendors and a live DJ synced up to the visual show. Check out the details here.

Atlanta Botanical Garden Flower Show: Primavera

Feb. 23-25

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

Spring will be in bloom soon. Get a sneak peek at the beauty of Georgia with the Atlanta Botanical Garden Flower Show. Learn more.

Mallo Sweet Bar Opening Weekend

Chattahoochee Food Works, Makers Building; 1235 Chattahoochee Avenue NW, Atlanta

Feb. 23-25

Savannah's clean, confections are making a special appearance at Chattahoochee Food Works. Swing by this weekend for unique desserts and Hawaii street food. Did we mention there will be free samples and giveaways?

For those who want a bigger bang for their buck, Mallo is hosting a seven-course dessert dinner where you can try delicacies like roasted pineapple soup with macadamia cream and earl grey guava bars. There will be a hula lesson and so much more available for you.

Cooks & Cars Show

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24

Big Green Egg; 3786 DeKalb Technology Parkway, Atlanta

What's better than hot rods and a hot meal? The Metro Motorcar Club is hosting its monthly Cooks & Cars Show at the Big Green Egg. Show off your car, and then head inside for lunch.

Attendance is free. Learn more.

The Love Hard Tour: Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz & more

8 p.m. Feb. 24

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

Calling all the lovers! Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle have teamed up for a sultry night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Learn more.

Publix Atlanta Kids Marathon

7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Feb. 24

The Home Depot Backyard; 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta

The Publix Atlanta Marathon is sold out! But if you still want to get your steps in, try the half-marathon, relay or second half races.

Here's how it works: You can opt in to run either the first 13.1 miles, or the second 13.1 miles of the marathon course by yourself, or you can grab a friend for the relay and tag-team the marathon halves together. Learn more about all the races here.

Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show

9 a.m. Feb. 24-26

Georgia World Congress Center; 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW, Atlanta

The largest multicultural beauty show in the nation is finally back in Atlanta, and you're invited! The Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show is known worldwide as the pinnacle for beauty professionals and enthusiasts everywhere. There's no doubt your favorite esthetician will be in the building.

You're bound to catch hair shows, see celebrities, get your fill of products and maybe even become someone's model for the day. You never know! Learn more.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 05: A model showcases a unique hairstyle at 2018 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show - Fantasy Competition at Georgia World Congress Center on August 5, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Steamhouse Oysterfest

Feb. 24-25

Steamhouse Lounge; Atlanta

Bring your stretchy pants. The Steamhouse Lounge is hosting its 35th annual Oysterfest. There will be live music, a full bar, lobster bisque, po'boys, seafood boils and, of course, a ton of oysters. Learn more.

Jurassic World Live Tour

Feb. 23-25

Gas South Arena; Duluth

Welcome to Isla Nublar. Enjoy your trip, but keep your eyes peeled. We hear a dinosaur has escaped! Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jurassic World Live Tour (Credit: JWLT)

Hamilton at Fox Theatre

Until Feb. 25

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Welcome to February! The Fox Theatre is opening the month with a crowd favorite: 11 Tony Awards®, a Grammy®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors … need we say more? Ticket information is available here.

WildWoods: AGLOW

Fernbank Museum of Natural History; 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Until Feb. 25

For a limited time, go on a multisensory adventure into the wonders of nature. This exhibit is a combination of the real environment, glowing displays, and mood music. Learn more.

License to Chill Snow Island

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Every weekend through February

Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.

There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.

Brave New Works

5 p.m. Feb. 24

5 p.m. March 2

The Schwartz Center for Performing Arts: Theater Lab; 1700 N Decatur Road

The Playwriting Center of Theater Emory is putting on a series to showcase their new work. This year, there will be two staged readings focusing on Theater for Young Audiences, plus a panel discussion on the developmental process.

Learn more about the series here.

(Credit: Theater Emory, Brave New Works 2020)

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Brunch Festival

March 2, 9

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street NW, Atlanta

Who does Brunch like Atlanta? We'll wait. Tickets are already on sale for the Atlanta Brunch Festival, and your mouth is bound to water once you see the menu. How does shrimp and grits, french toast, infused wings, drunken banana pudding and jerk chicken egg rolls sound? Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com