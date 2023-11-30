UGA vs. Alabama, Beyoncé and holidays at the Aquarium: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

The metro Atlanta area is buzzing with excitement this weekend, offering a vibrant array of activities to suit every taste. You can start it off sweet with an all-out Dessert War and then kick it up a notch at the first ever Hot Sauce Festival.

This weekend promises a diverse tapestry of experiences. Whether you're in the mood for festive cheer, sports frenzy, musical euphoria, or a culinary adventure, we've got you covered.

Here's a look at a few fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

The Lighting at Colony Square

Colony Square; 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dec. 1

Gather the family for a free night under the lights. There will be live music, a photo op with Santa, activities for the kids, and of course, the big tree lighting ceremony.

Drinks will be available for purchase. Organizers say this is a standing event, the only available seating is limited. Learn more.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé hits theaters

Dec. 1

"Please do not be alarmed. Remain calm." Beyoncé is coming!

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premieres in theaters across the U.S., Canada and Mexico this Friday. You may see people decked out in sparkles, feathers and plenty of silver as they flock to the movies to relive the Renaissance tour all over again.

Dessert Wars Championship 2023

Cobb Galleria Centre; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dec. 2

Got a sweet tooth? Head to the Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend to judge the best desserts in Atlanta. Just about every delicacy you can imagine will be up for grabs. Learn more.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Glenn Memorial Church and Auditorium; 1634 Decatur Road, Atlanta

4 p.m. Dec. 2

Enjoy a relaxing night on campus. The Emory Concert Choir and University Chorus are returning this season with an Atlanta tradition: their annual candlelit Christmas concert.

Tickets are selling for $20 here.

Alabama vs. Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Can the Dawgs hold off the Crimson Tide? Georgia faces Alabama in the SEC championship game this Saturday, and they'll need all the support they can get to keep their impeccable record going ahead of the playoffs. #GODAWGS

Travis Scott Utopia Tour presents Circus Maximus

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

8 p.m. Dec. 2

The Peach State is going SICKO MODE with La Flame this weekend. Travis Scott's Atlanta stop on his first headlining tour since Astroworld has been moved from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2. Tickets are available here.

Roswell Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center; 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Until Dec. 3

Kick off the holiday season with the Roswell Dance Theatre. We hear you'll be dreaming of sugarplum fairies after just one performance. Find tickets here.

First Atlanta Hot Sauce Festival

Argosy; 470 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dec. 3

Some like it hot, right? Well, if you can handle the heat, bring your taste buds to the first ever Hot Sauce Festival in East Atlanta Village.

Learn more about the "hottest event in December."

Atlanta Streets Alive Festival

Margaret Mitchell House; 979 Crescent Avenue NE, Atlanta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 3

Tie up your sneaks or bust out your bike for this month's Atlanta Streets Alive. Learn more about the free, environmentally-friendly tradition that began in 2010.

Pullman Yards Holiday Market

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dec. 3-16

This weekend is extra special at Pullman Yards. Not only will you find plenty of holiday pop-ups with all your seasonal needs, but it's also ATL Cocktail Week. For $10 each, you can taste test your way around the bars and restaurants in the area.

Learn more about what Pullman Yards has to offer.

Christkindl Market and Festival 2023

Woodstock Arts Event Green; 111 Elm Street, Woodstock

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 3

The Christkindl Market is back. You can get some early holiday shopping in while supporting local artists and creatives, catch a couple of Christmas movies and stuff your face. Did we mention admission is free?

Learn more.

Magic of Lights® Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular

Dixie Speedway; 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock

Until Dec. 31

They pride themselves as being "one of the world's leading producers of live family entertainment events." Let the two million magical lights guide your drive at the Dixie Speedway. Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Magic of Lights Drive-Through (Credit: Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright

Wild Adventures Theme Park;

Until Dec. 31

Whether you're interested in seeing holiday lights, want to have brunch with Santa, or are curious to see what the "Foam Snowstorm Party" is all about, Wild Adventures Theme Park seems like the place to be this month.

Organizers say proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Check out the full event calendar to plan your weekends out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright (Credit: Wild Adventures Theme Park)

Holidays at Georgia Aquarium

Until Jan. 1

The Georgia Aquarium is inviting you over for the holidays, too. Every day, something new and exciting is planned. Maybe you'll catch Santa scuba-diving, an otter hugging a menorah or walk right into a live concert from the Georgia State University School of Music.

Here's a full list of the holiday enhancements.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Rock around the Christmas tree with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for their highly anticipated winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More"! Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

