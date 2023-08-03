Free dogs, Jason Aldean show, Sunset Jazz Fest: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Adopt a Dog for FREE

Aug. 4

LifeLine

Every Friday for the rest of August is Free Dog Friday. You can stop by any one of LifeLine's four metro locations and adopt a dog for free. Fees are being waived for any canine weighing 25 pounds or more. Petco Love is covering the cost.

You can start looking for your new furry friends online before you visit.

(LifeLine Animal Project)

Chamblee Summer Concert Series

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Aug. 4

Chamblee City Hall; 3518 Broad Street, Chamblee

Head to Chamblee's new City Hall this Friday for a fun, free night under the stars with some great music. There will be food trucks in case you get hungry, organizers also suggest supporting businesses in the area. Learn more about the performers.

There's an Uber voucher, available to take off $5 from your ride to or from the concert. Check it out here .

Moneybagg Yo - Larger Than Life Tour

6 p.m. Aug. 4

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

If you're a rap fan, Moneybagg Yo is taking over State Farm Arena. The Larger Than Life Tour lineup features acts like FINESSE2TYMES, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, and more.

The O'Jays in Concert

8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Aug. 5

Stockbridge Amphitheater; 4650 North Henry Boulevard, Stockbridge

Hop on the Love Train and get off with your sweetie in Stockbridge this Saturday night for a soulful night you won't forget. The O'Jays are performing. Yes, you read that correctly. Doors open at 6 p.m., and you can still find tickets here.

Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Aug. 5

Lakewood Amphitheatre; 2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta

Country artist Jason Aldean is also performing Saturday night. He's bringing his guitar and smooth vocals to the Lakewood Amphitheatre as part of his Highway Desperado Tour. We hear there are special guests invited. Learn more.

TWIN LAKES, WISCONSIN - JULY 22: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin - Day 3 on July 22, 2023 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A-Town Music Festival

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Aug. 5

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Join a couple of Atlanta legends celebrating 50 years of hip hop at the A-Town Music Festival. Rapper T.I. is headlining the show, but you can also expect to see Crime Mob, Youngbloodz, Pastor Troy, Raheem the Dream, Trillville and others who haven't even been announced yet. Learn more.

Sunset Jazz Festival

6 p.m. Aug. 5

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta

What's better than sweet jazz in the park? Sweet jazz in the park while the Georgia sun is setting. Get your blankets, camp chairs and picnic baskets ready now. The Sunset Jazz Festival is coming soon. You won't believe who's performing. Learn more.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Aug. 6

The Gateway Center Arena; 2330 Convention Center Concourse, College Park

Check out what the ladies have cooking on the court this weekend. The Dream is back in College Park Sunday and the ballers need all the support they can get to crush the Indiana Fever. Few tickets are left, but you can still secure yours here.

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - JUNE 11: Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream drives against Rebecca Allen #9 of the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Gateway Center Arena on June 11, 2023 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ackno (Getty Images) Expand

Sunset Sessions presents Kind Hearted Strangers

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Aug 6

Park Tavern; 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta

Park Tavern in Atlanta will be filled with high-energy live rock music this Sunday. You'll be out of the concert in time for golden hour. We imagine it's a perfect reset right before your work week starts back up.

Admission is free, but if you'd like to make sure you have a seat, you can purchase a VIP table with some friends or your family here.

Atlanta Truck Fest

11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6

Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center; 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

Are you or your kids in love with trucks? All kids, ages 12 and under can enjoy the Atlanta Truck Fest for free.

By the way, organizers say you can show off your truck, car or bike builds, too! And if you're a fan of Atlanta Truck Invasion, they say they'll be there, too!

A﻿ percentage of proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization Cool Kids Committee, according to organizers.

Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP

Until Sept. 4

4551 Olde Perimeter Way; Dunwoody

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is opening its first location in Atlanta June 3. (Credit: CAMP)

Stop in for a dance party with mermaids, then slide through Ursula's evil lair. Be careful not to let her hear you sing, though. If you're up to it, embark on a scavenger hunt for Ariel's gadgets, whatsits and thingamabobs – You know, human stuff. Organizers say there's so much more planned for your little ‘merpeople’.

This Little Mermaid-themed CAMP in Dunwoody is recommended for children ages four to eight, but the whole family is invited.

You can find more information, including tickets, here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

ATL Hip Hop 50 Concert: YESTERDAY, TODAY and 404-EVER

Atlanta is celebrating a milestone in hip hop in a pretty big way. Mayor Andre Dickens announced there will be a whole week filled with events for music lovers alike.

Mayor Andre Dickens is hosting the free concert alongside Jermaine Dupri and radio personality Ryan Cameron.

Here are the week's themes:

Monday, Aug. 7 – Kriss Kross Day

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – ATL Dance Day

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Rep Your City Day

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Dungeon Family Appreciation Day

Friday, Aug. 11 – Hip Hop Day

Learn more here.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more: H.S. Reunion Tour 2023

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Aug. 9

Lakewood Amphitheatre; 2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta

California hip hop artists have something to say. On the 9, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and many more artists will also be making a stop in our area. Get a taste of the West Coast at the Lakewood Amphitheatre.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.