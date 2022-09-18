Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 19 - Sept. 25

article

Take a trip to Germany without leaving Georgia, or bring your little cubs on a learning adventure like no other.

Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Tucktoberfest

Tucker Brewing Company; 2003 S Bibb Drive, Tucker

Sept. 19 - Oct. 2

Things are bubbling and brewing at Tucker Brewing's Tucktoberfest. Get a taste of Munich without leaving Georgia through live polka music, traditional German eats, stein holding and more. Click here to purchase tickets.

Adventure Cubs

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

Sept. 20

Take your cubs, ages 0-5, on an adventure they'll never forget. Zoo Atlanta wants to get your little ones moving and learning about new animals around the world. This month's lesson is all about ‘Playful Pandas’. Did you know the only giant panda twins in the country live at Zoo Atlanta?

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever Tour

8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Sept 21.

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

Those "Dog Days Are Over" now that Florence + the Machine are in town. Come "Shake it Out" with the English indie rock band at the Georgia stop on their world tour. You can purchase tickets here.

Alpharetta Food Truck Alley

Downtown Alpharetta; 37 Old Roswell Street, Alpharetta

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sept. 22

This is your one-stop shop for diverse cuisine and live tunes. No need to buy tickets, just pull up and head to your favorite truck. It's recommended that you get there early and bring a blanket and extra chairs.

North Georgia State Fair

Jim R. Miller Park; 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

Sept. 22 - Oct. 2

It's the largest fair in metro Atlanta, and one of the largest carnival midways in the country. Let your hair down at the 90th Annual North Georgia State Fair. Tickets are $10 and free for children ages 10 and under.

Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. on weekends during Sept. 18 - Sept. 30

It's a park by day, and a light show by night. Take an adventure through some of your favorite classic storybook tales in 10 new themed areas with immersive light displays and huge carved pumpkins. This not-so-spooky event is perfect for family or date night.

Fright Fest

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Through Oct. 31

It's officially spooky season. Enjoy family-friendly thrills by day and heart-racing frights by night at Six Flags Over Georgia. Your little ones can even go trick-or-treating between rides.

Brews and Boos Lawrenceville Pub Crawl

Lawrenceville Square; 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville

Through Oct. 31

Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

Wednesday - Sunday through Sept. 30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults. Time slots are in 30-minute increments.

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Through Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.

Avalon Nights Live

Avalon Plaza; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

6 p.m.-8 p.m. through Oct. 21

Unwind to some live music at the north-metro shopping center's Plaza each Friday through October.

Click for more info.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

Get ready to get transported into the galaxy through an ‘out-of-this-world’ immersive experience.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Click here for more information on this event