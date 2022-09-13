Only giant panda twins in the U.S. celebrate 6th birthday in Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Zoo Atlanta) From: Supplied

Ya Lun and Xi Lun are the only giant panda twins in the entire country, and they just turned six years old at Zoo Atlanta. The Panda Care Team threw the duo a joint party on Saturday with their father who turned 25 just the day before.

To celebrate, the care team brought the bears ice "cakes", birthday bags full of leaf-eater biscuits and a birthday banner.

But it turns out, one of the twins is incredibly shy.

The team says Ya Lun was nervous about the unfamiliar gifts, so she opted out of the festivities.

Her sister, on the other hand, is a party animal. Xi Lun rushed into the dayroom habitat, inspected each of their gifts and settled on tearing the celebration banner before stuffing her face with the goods.

Their dad enjoyed his presents and snacks in the room over.

Did you know that fewer than 1,900 giant pandas are estimated to remain in the wild in China’s Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces? The International Union for Conservation of Nature says this is likely due to deforestation and other human activities that threaten their natural habitats.