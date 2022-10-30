Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

article

Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles.

Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

Fright Fest

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Through Oct. 31

It's officially spooky season. Enjoy family-friendly thrills by day and heart-racing frights by night at Six Flags Over Georgia. Your little ones can even go trick-or-treating between rides.

Brews and Boos Lawrenceville Pub Crawl

Lawrenceville Square; 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville

Through Oct. 31

Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

Get ready to get transported into the galaxy through an ‘out-of-this-world’ immersive experience.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Time slots are in 30-minute increments.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street, Atlanta

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesday - Nov. 2 - 23

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 - 20

If you love the 80s and fighting demogorgons, this is the outing for you. Take a trip to the Upside Down in a new immersive Stranger Things experience at the Pullman Yards. This event is decked out in nostalgia and creepy terrors. You can hit the Palace Arcade, or try a unique cocktail at the bar. You might even spot Vecna … The waitlist to reserve your spot is now open.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

GSGA Benefit Concert feat. Deana Carter

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre; 117 North Park Square, Marietta

Nov. 3

What if we told you listening to your favorite 90s country artist could raise big bucks for an amazing cause? The annual Georgia State Golf Association Benefit Concert raises money for the youth and adaptive golf. This year, Deana Carter is set to be the headliner. Check out the tickets here.

21st Annual Native American Festival & Pow Wow

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

Festival Hours: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Attraction Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nov. 3-6

Learn the Native American way through dance, music, crafts, cooking, storytelling and so much more at the 21st Annual Native American Festival and Pow Wow. This family-friendly experience is opened to everyone, organizers especially encourage schools to bring their students for an educational field trip. You'll learn the art of flint-knapping, bow making, fire starting and more. By the end of the day, you'll be dancing to the beat of their traditional drums.

The Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw

Downtown Kennesaw; 2829 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Nov. 5

Grab your family and head downtown for a day of good eats and fun activities. More than 20 local restaurants are expected to provide delicious samples ranging for $1 to $5 each. Organizers said the proceeds are going toward five local charities. Admission is free! Click here for more information.

Atlanta Air Show

Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field; 7 Falcon Drive, Peachtree City

11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 5-6

If your kid loves planes, this is the perfect outing for you. The Atlanta Air Show is expected to feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at the Atlanta Regional Airport. All sorts of aircraft will fly that afternoon, and there will be plenty of activities and exhibits open to the public on the ground. Parking is free, but general admission starts at $33 per person.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

University Baptist Church Parking Lot; 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nov. 5, 12, 19

If you love a good farmers market just as much as we do, maybe you should stop by this one in Brookhaven. Local and regional vendors will be set up selling pastries, pet treats, fruits and veggies and so much more until noon. Make sure you get there early so you can have first pick on all the goods.

Atlanta Fair

Across from the old Turner Field; 688 Central Ave SW, Atlanta

Through Nov. 6

Funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples, hot dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade--do we really need to go on? Take the kids out during the day, or snuggle up to your loved one under the stars and fair lights at night. Children get in for $3. Tickets start at $5 during the week for anyone over 42".

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Through Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.