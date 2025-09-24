Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 26-28, 2025

article

Looking for weekend plans? From festivals and concerts to family fun and community celebrations, here are some of the best things to do around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Live Music & Concerts

In Atlanta

Maren Morris: The Dreamsicle Tour

Sept. 26

The Tabernacle, Atlanta

Grammy-winning country star Maren Morris brings her "Dreamsicle Tour" to the Tabernacle in support of her latest album.

Ben Rector

Sept. 26, Coca-Cola Roxy, Vinings

Nashville-based singer-songwriter brings his The Richest Man in the World Tour to Atlanta.

Indigo Girls & Melissa Etheridge – Yes We Are Tour

Sept. 26

Chastain Park, Atlanta

Folk-rock icons the Indigo Girls team up with Melissa Etheridge for a special open-air co-headlining concert under the stars.

A Day to Remember & Yellowcard

Sept. 26

Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta

Hard rock meets pop-punk as A Day to Remember co-headlines with Yellowcard on their Maximum Fun Tour, delivering high-energy anthems.

Rilo Kiley Reunion Tour

Sept. 26

The Eastern, Atlanta

Beloved indie band Rilo Kiley reunites after a decade for a highly anticipated show at The Eastern, treating fans to favorite songs from their iconic 2000s albums.

Club de Vampiros & Speakeasy Present: Qual (Live)

Sept. 27

The Drunken Unicorn, Atlanta

Darkwave and electronic night featuring Qual with CRT, Nixon In China, and a DJ set from Silk Wolf.

Sweet Auburn Music Fest

Sept. 27–28

Atlanta

This free outdoor festival brings together a diverse lineup of live R&B, hip-hop, and gospel music performances with food trucks and an art expo in the historic Sweet Auburn district.

Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group

Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

The Grammy-winning Texas singer-songwriter brings his genre-blending acoustic group to the stage, fusing country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues.

Outside Atlanta

Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute

Sept. 26

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Pearl Jam tribute band performs live at 9:30 p.m.

Smooth Jazz in the City of Mableton

Sept. 26

5220 Church St. SW, Mableton

Free outdoor concert featuring live smooth jazz with food trucks on site.

Southern Surf StompFest

Sept. 27

Avondale Estates Town Green, Avondale Estates

All-day surf music festival starting at noon with performances from Eddie Angel, Big Ray & The Ultras, The Tentakills, and more. Free and family-friendly.

Guardians of the Jukebox

Sept. 27

2342 Oak Rd., Snellville

High-energy tribute band closes out Snellville’s concert series with a show from 7–9 p.m., opened by Zion Stovall at 6 p.m., plus food trucks and drinks on site.

Shuckin’ Shack Fresh & Raw Tour

Sept. 27

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, Alpharetta

Free benefit concert featuring Nashville singer-songwriters Sammy Arriaga and Josiah Siska, with proceeds supporting Blood Cancer United.

Courtesy of Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar

Jack Schneider

Sept. 28, Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

Atlanta native and Vince Gill’s guitarist promotes his sophomore LP Streets of September.

Sounds of Georgia: A Music Review of the History of Georgia

Sept. 28

Gas South District, Duluth

High-energy show celebrating Georgia’s musical heritage from the 1920s to the 1990s, featuring tributes to artists like Ray Charles, Johnny Mercer, the Allman Brothers, R.E.M. and the B-52’s.

Comedy Shows

In Atlanta

Josh Johnson: The Fresh "Flower" Tour

Sept. 26–27

Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta

Daily Show alum and Emmy-nominated comedian Josh Johnson delivers sharp social commentary and relatable laughs on his Flower Tour stop.

Eddie Ifft

Sept. 26–28

The Punchline, Atlanta

Veteran comic Eddie Ifft – dubbed "one of the most underrated comics in America" by The Onion – brings his hilarious, high-energy stand-up to Atlanta.

Theater & Film

In Atlanta

Back to the Future: The Musical

Sept. 23–28

The Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Great Scott! Don't miss Back to the Future, the beloved ’80s time-travel film, is now a Broadway-style musical – an Olivier Award-winning spectacle with dazzling special effects and 1.21 gigawatts of fun.

Out On Film 2025 (Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ Film Festival)

Sept. 25–Oct. 5

Landmark Midtown Art Cinema & Out Front Theatre, Atlanta

Oscar®-qualifying festival returns with 150+ films, Q&As, and special guests including Mo’Nique, Tuc Watkins, Patrik-Ian Polk, and Angelica Ross, plus the regional premiere of Jimpa and an opening-night screening of I Was Born This Way.

Atlanta Women’s Film Festival

Sept. 24–28

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

The 5th annual festival celebrates women in cinema with screenings, Q&As, panels on Georgia film and DEI in casting, and awards including Best Georgia Film and Trailblazer Award.

Fiddler on the Roof

Sept. 4–Oct 12

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

A bold new staging of the beloved musical classic, blending heart, humor and timeless songs in a stirring production about family, tradition and change (Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance)

"BiRDY" Block Party

Sept. 27, 5–10 p.m.

Snackbox Studios, 135 Krog St. NE, Atlanta

Neighborhood-style block party with games, food, drinks, raffle, live auction, and an exclusive exhibit of props, wardrobe, and artwork from the upcoming feature film BiRDY, with all proceeds supporting the production.

Outside Atlanta

The Strand’s 90th Birthday: Three Faces of Eve

Sept. 26

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

Celebrate Joanne Woodward’s Academy Award-winning role with a special screening, live organ pre-show at 7:30 p.m., and festivities honoring the theater’s 90th birthday.

Book Events

In Atlanta

Harmonia Rosales Book Talk

Sept. 26

Spelman College, Atlanta

Acclaimed Afrofuturist artist Harmonia Rosales joins marketing maven Bozoma Saint John at Spelman College Museum for a lively discussion of Rosales’s debut book retelling African mythologies, followed by a signing.

Art Exhibits

Atlanta Art Fair 2025

Sept 25–28

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Atlanta Art Fair returns with an expansive roster of contemporary art programs – inclusive exhibits, talks, performances and installations – showcasing innovative works from local and global artists and galleries.

Al Clayton Photography: Lost and Found

Sept. 26–Dec. 7

Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, Brookhaven

Exhibit showcasing life in 1980s Atlanta through the lens of acclaimed Southern photographer Al Clayton.

"Kim Chong Hak: Painter of Seoraksan"

Through Nov 2

High Museum, Atlanta

First U.S. exhibition of Korean artist Kim Chong Hak, featuring 70+ vibrant paintings that capture the changing seasons and bold natural beauty of Mount Seorak in South Korea.

"Ezrom Legae: Beasts"

Through Nov 16

High Museum, Atlanta

Powerful exhibition showcasing 30+ drawings by South African artist Ezrom Legae, whose contorted animal figures serve as covert protests against the violence and oppression of the apartheid erahigh.org.

Sports

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Sept 26–28

Truist Park, Atlanta

Catch the Braves in their final regular-season home series at Truist Park as they face the Pirates – a fan-friendly weekend with live music, giveaways, and tickets starting around $5 for Friday nightespn.comespn.com.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Sept 28

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

The Falcons defend home turf in a Sunday afternoon showdown against the Washington Commanders, with a raucous crowd expected for this Week 4 matchupticketmaster.com.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Sept 27

University of Georgia Athens

A top-10 SEC college football clash under the lights – No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama at Sanford Stadium in a sold-out battle of powerhouses.

Foodie Events

In Atlanta

Aqua Vino at Georgia Aquarium

Sept. 26

Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

An evening of unlimited wine tastings, gourmet cuisine, live entertainment, and auctions supporting ocean conservation; 21+ only, cocktail attire suggested.

Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

Arte Agave Tequila & Mezcal Festival

Sept. 26

Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Buckhead

All-you-can-eat-and-drink festival featuring tequila and mezcal tastings, live entertainment, and an immersive celebration of agave culture.

Outside Atlanta

A Taste of East Memorial Drive on Good Neighbors Day

Sept. 27

Atrium Event Center, Stone Mountain

Family-friendly festival with food, kids’ activities, and entertainment celebrating the flavors and community of East Memorial Drive.

Fairs, Festivals & Special Events

Click here for even more fairs and festivals.

In Atlanta

PAWS Atlanta Annual Party

Sept. 26

The Stave Room at American Spirit Works, Atlanta

Fundraising event with open bar, food, auctions, and a doggy runway, supporting rescue and protection of homeless animals.

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run

Sept. 27

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Annual fundraiser combining a 5K walk/run with a music festival, supporting local HIV and AIDS service organizations.

German Shepherd Fest 2025

Sept. 27

Fire Maker Brewing Company, Atlanta

Free family- and dog-friendly festival from noon to 5 p.m. with vendors, contests, raffles, food, and a "Best Tricks" competition at 2 p.m.

Washington Park Jamboree

Sept. 27

Washington Park, Atlanta

Free community festival from noon to 4 p.m. with live music, food trucks, fitness classes, kids’ activities, and prize giveaways.

1906 Atlanta Race Massacre Commemorative Mural Unveiling

Sept. 27, 2–4 p.m.

Focused Community Strategies, 1297 McDonough Blvd. SE, Atlanta

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights unveils a new mural by artist Fabian Williams honoring victims and survivors of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, with XR app demos, community tables, remarks, and a closing step show.

Old Fourth Ward Fall Arts Festival

Sept. 27–28

Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

Two-day celebration with fine arts and crafts, kids’ play area, food and beverage vendors, and live acoustic entertainment on the BeltLine’s green space.

Sunday in the Park ft. Tunes from the Tombs

Sept. 28

Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Annual festival inspired by Victorian traditions with live music, history, and family-friendly activities in one of Atlanta’s most unique settings.

Outside Atlanta

Harvest Fest at Brook Run Park

Sept. 26, 5–10 p.m.

Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

Family-friendly evening with live music from local and regional bands including Anberlin, The Paradox, and more, plus food and community activities to welcome the fall season.

Disney On Ice

Sept. 26

Gas South District, Duluth

Mickey, Minnie and friends bring Disney magic to life with stories from Toy Story, Frozen, Encanto, Moana 2, Inside Out 2, and more.

Rocktoberfest in Ball Ground

Sept. 26–28

RockSolid Brewing Co., Ball Ground

Three-day Oktoberfest celebration with live music, special Festbier release, food vendors, pup parade, games, market under the stars, and cider tasting.

Riverfest 2025: 41st Annual Arts & Crafts Show

Sept. 27–28

Etowah River Park, Canton

Two-day festival with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment, children’s activities, concessions, and free parking.

North Georgia State Fair

Sept 18–28

Marietta

Enjoy carnival rides, live music, farm animals, and fair food at Cobb County’s 93rd annual state fair – bigger than ever this year with one of the nation’s largest midways, free parking, and special discount admission days for families, seniors, teachers and heroes.

Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night

Sept 13–Nov 2

Stone Mountain

Family-friendly fall fun at Stone Mountain Park – enjoy daytime attractions, costumed characters, and harvest activities, then watch the park transform after dark with thousands of glowing pumpkins, lighted displays and a parade of storybook-themed illuminations.

Six Flags Fright Fest

Sept 13–Nov 2 (select nights)

Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

Fright Fest offers haunted houses, scare zones, spooky live shows and thrill rides in the dark, plus kid-friendly "Thrills by Day" with trick-or-treat trails for younger goblins

Other Recreational Activities

Run, Walk, Ride for the Westside

Sept 27

A community 5K run/walk and bike event through Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhoods – join runners, walkers and cyclists of all ages raising funds with the Westside Future Fund to revitalize Dr. King’s home community into a place he’d be proud of.



COMING UP

In Atlanta

Striking Characters: Typewriters, Literary Worlds, and the Art of Tim Youd

Oct. 1–Dec. 20

Robert W. Woodruff Library, Emory University, Atlanta

Free exhibit exploring how typewriters shaped storytelling, literature, and art, featuring live novel-typing performances by Tim Youd, rare editions, and a curator-led tour on opening night.

Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra at the State Capitol

Oct. 3, 12–1 p.m.

Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta

Free noon concert featuring a JCSO string quartet with a young artist in residence and vocalist Mikaela Ayira, previewing the orchestra’s Vietnam tour.

Westside Stride Block Party

Oct. 5, noon–6 p.m.

Howell Mill Road, between 8th & 17th streets, Atlanta

Annual car-free festival with live music, DJs, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors, and open streets for walking, biking, and exploring the Westside.

Outside Atlanta

Welcome to Hawkins: Stranger Things Weekend

Oct. 4–5, Downtown Jackson

Downtown transforms into Hawkins with themed storefronts, tours, escape games and roller skating.

Courtesy of Explore Butts County

Georgia Marble Festival

Oct. 4–5

Lee Newton Park, Jasper

Weekend festival featuring a 5K, parade, marble quarry tours, sculptor demonstrations, arts and crafts, live music, kids’ zone, and food vendors, celebrating the area’s rich heritage.

"I Could Dom: Birthday Smash"

Oct. 5, 4–8 p.m.

Sammy’s, 565 Northside Drive SW, Building 2, Atlanta

A dual celebration of Madison Hatfield’s short film I Could Dom and the creator’s birthday, featuring food, drinks, and a playful "Sunday Best But Make It Sexy" theme, with cake served at 6:30 p.m.

Paint the Park

Oct. 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

Free community art event inviting artists of all ages to create works inspired by the park, with supplies provided, cool treats, face painting, and prizes for winners featured in the annual calendar.

Town Center Art Walk & Bikeshare 10th Anniversary

Oct. 11, 8 a.m.–noon

Bells Ferry Trailhead, Marietta

Celebrate two new murals along the Noonday Creek Trail with an Art Walk and artist meet-and-greet, plus bikeshare anniversary activities, pop-ups, and family fun.

Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

Oct. 17–19

Richard Russell Regional Airport, Rome

North Georgia’s premier air show returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, twilight and night flights, a Friday evening concert with Kurt Thomas, drone show, fireworks, and a full weekend lineup of world-class aviation performances.