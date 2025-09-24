Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 26-28, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for weekend plans? From festivals and concerts to family fun and community celebrations, here are some of the best things to do around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
Live Music & Concerts
In Atlanta
Maren Morris: The Dreamsicle Tour
Sept. 26
The Tabernacle, Atlanta
Grammy-winning country star Maren Morris brings her "Dreamsicle Tour" to the Tabernacle in support of her latest album.
Ben Rector
Sept. 26, Coca-Cola Roxy, Vinings
Nashville-based singer-songwriter brings his The Richest Man in the World Tour to Atlanta.
Indigo Girls & Melissa Etheridge – Yes We Are Tour
Sept. 26
Chastain Park, Atlanta
Folk-rock icons the Indigo Girls team up with Melissa Etheridge for a special open-air co-headlining concert under the stars.
A Day to Remember & Yellowcard
Sept. 26
Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta
Hard rock meets pop-punk as A Day to Remember co-headlines with Yellowcard on their Maximum Fun Tour, delivering high-energy anthems.
Rilo Kiley Reunion Tour
Sept. 26
The Eastern, Atlanta
Beloved indie band Rilo Kiley reunites after a decade for a highly anticipated show at The Eastern, treating fans to favorite songs from their iconic 2000s albums.
Club de Vampiros & Speakeasy Present: Qual (Live)
Sept. 27
The Drunken Unicorn, Atlanta
Darkwave and electronic night featuring Qual with CRT, Nixon In China, and a DJ set from Silk Wolf.
Sweet Auburn Music Fest
Sept. 27–28
Atlanta
This free outdoor festival brings together a diverse lineup of live R&B, hip-hop, and gospel music performances with food trucks and an art expo in the historic Sweet Auburn district.
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group
Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
The Grammy-winning Texas singer-songwriter brings his genre-blending acoustic group to the stage, fusing country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues.
Outside Atlanta
Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute
Sept. 26
MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
Pearl Jam tribute band performs live at 9:30 p.m.
Smooth Jazz in the City of Mableton
Sept. 26
5220 Church St. SW, Mableton
Free outdoor concert featuring live smooth jazz with food trucks on site.
Southern Surf StompFest
Sept. 27
Avondale Estates Town Green, Avondale Estates
All-day surf music festival starting at noon with performances from Eddie Angel, Big Ray & The Ultras, The Tentakills, and more. Free and family-friendly.
Guardians of the Jukebox
Sept. 27
2342 Oak Rd., Snellville
High-energy tribute band closes out Snellville’s concert series with a show from 7–9 p.m., opened by Zion Stovall at 6 p.m., plus food trucks and drinks on site.
Shuckin’ Shack Fresh & Raw Tour
Sept. 27
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, Alpharetta
Free benefit concert featuring Nashville singer-songwriters Sammy Arriaga and Josiah Siska, with proceeds supporting Blood Cancer United.
Courtesy of Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar
Jack Schneider
Sept. 28, Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
Atlanta native and Vince Gill’s guitarist promotes his sophomore LP Streets of September.
Sounds of Georgia: A Music Review of the History of Georgia
Sept. 28
Gas South District, Duluth
High-energy show celebrating Georgia’s musical heritage from the 1920s to the 1990s, featuring tributes to artists like Ray Charles, Johnny Mercer, the Allman Brothers, R.E.M. and the B-52’s.
Comedy Shows
In Atlanta
Josh Johnson: The Fresh "Flower" Tour
Sept. 26–27
Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta
Daily Show alum and Emmy-nominated comedian Josh Johnson delivers sharp social commentary and relatable laughs on his Flower Tour stop.
Eddie Ifft
Sept. 26–28
The Punchline, Atlanta
Veteran comic Eddie Ifft – dubbed "one of the most underrated comics in America" by The Onion – brings his hilarious, high-energy stand-up to Atlanta.
Theater & Film
In Atlanta
Back to the Future: The Musical
Sept. 23–28
The Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Great Scott! Don't miss Back to the Future, the beloved ’80s time-travel film, is now a Broadway-style musical – an Olivier Award-winning spectacle with dazzling special effects and 1.21 gigawatts of fun.
Out On Film 2025 (Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ Film Festival)
Sept. 25–Oct. 5
Landmark Midtown Art Cinema & Out Front Theatre, Atlanta
Oscar®-qualifying festival returns with 150+ films, Q&As, and special guests including Mo’Nique, Tuc Watkins, Patrik-Ian Polk, and Angelica Ross, plus the regional premiere of Jimpa and an opening-night screening of I Was Born This Way.
Atlanta Women’s Film Festival
Sept. 24–28
7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta
The 5th annual festival celebrates women in cinema with screenings, Q&As, panels on Georgia film and DEI in casting, and awards including Best Georgia Film and Trailblazer Award.
Fiddler on the Roof
Sept. 4–Oct 12
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
A bold new staging of the beloved musical classic, blending heart, humor and timeless songs in a stirring production about family, tradition and change (Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance)
"BiRDY" Block Party
Sept. 27, 5–10 p.m.
Snackbox Studios, 135 Krog St. NE, Atlanta
Neighborhood-style block party with games, food, drinks, raffle, live auction, and an exclusive exhibit of props, wardrobe, and artwork from the upcoming feature film BiRDY, with all proceeds supporting the production.
Outside Atlanta
The Strand’s 90th Birthday: Three Faces of Eve
Sept. 26
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta
Celebrate Joanne Woodward’s Academy Award-winning role with a special screening, live organ pre-show at 7:30 p.m., and festivities honoring the theater’s 90th birthday.
Book Events
In Atlanta
Harmonia Rosales Book Talk
Sept. 26
Spelman College, Atlanta
Acclaimed Afrofuturist artist Harmonia Rosales joins marketing maven Bozoma Saint John at Spelman College Museum for a lively discussion of Rosales’s debut book retelling African mythologies, followed by a signing.
Art Exhibits
Atlanta Art Fair 2025
Sept 25–28
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
Atlanta Art Fair returns with an expansive roster of contemporary art programs – inclusive exhibits, talks, performances and installations – showcasing innovative works from local and global artists and galleries.
Al Clayton Photography: Lost and Found
Sept. 26–Dec. 7
Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, Brookhaven
Exhibit showcasing life in 1980s Atlanta through the lens of acclaimed Southern photographer Al Clayton.
"Kim Chong Hak: Painter of Seoraksan"
Through Nov 2
High Museum, Atlanta
First U.S. exhibition of Korean artist Kim Chong Hak, featuring 70+ vibrant paintings that capture the changing seasons and bold natural beauty of Mount Seorak in South Korea.
"Ezrom Legae: Beasts"
Through Nov 16
High Museum, Atlanta
Powerful exhibition showcasing 30+ drawings by South African artist Ezrom Legae, whose contorted animal figures serve as covert protests against the violence and oppression of the apartheid erahigh.org.
Sports
Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Sept 26–28
Truist Park, Atlanta
Catch the Braves in their final regular-season home series at Truist Park as they face the Pirates – a fan-friendly weekend with live music, giveaways, and tickets starting around $5 for Friday nightespn.comespn.com.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders
Sept 28
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
The Falcons defend home turf in a Sunday afternoon showdown against the Washington Commanders, with a raucous crowd expected for this Week 4 matchupticketmaster.com.
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Sept 27
University of Georgia Athens
A top-10 SEC college football clash under the lights – No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama at Sanford Stadium in a sold-out battle of powerhouses.
Foodie Events
In Atlanta
Aqua Vino at Georgia Aquarium
Sept. 26
Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta
An evening of unlimited wine tastings, gourmet cuisine, live entertainment, and auctions supporting ocean conservation; 21+ only, cocktail attire suggested.
Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium
Arte Agave Tequila & Mezcal Festival
Sept. 26
Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Buckhead
All-you-can-eat-and-drink festival featuring tequila and mezcal tastings, live entertainment, and an immersive celebration of agave culture.
Outside Atlanta
A Taste of East Memorial Drive on Good Neighbors Day
Sept. 27
Atrium Event Center, Stone Mountain
Family-friendly festival with food, kids’ activities, and entertainment celebrating the flavors and community of East Memorial Drive.
Fairs, Festivals & Special Events
Click here for even more fairs and festivals.
In Atlanta
PAWS Atlanta Annual Party
Sept. 26
The Stave Room at American Spirit Works, Atlanta
Fundraising event with open bar, food, auctions, and a doggy runway, supporting rescue and protection of homeless animals.
AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run
Sept. 27
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Annual fundraiser combining a 5K walk/run with a music festival, supporting local HIV and AIDS service organizations.
German Shepherd Fest 2025
Sept. 27
Fire Maker Brewing Company, Atlanta
Free family- and dog-friendly festival from noon to 5 p.m. with vendors, contests, raffles, food, and a "Best Tricks" competition at 2 p.m.
Washington Park Jamboree
Sept. 27
Washington Park, Atlanta
Free community festival from noon to 4 p.m. with live music, food trucks, fitness classes, kids’ activities, and prize giveaways.
1906 Atlanta Race Massacre Commemorative Mural Unveiling
Sept. 27, 2–4 p.m.
Focused Community Strategies, 1297 McDonough Blvd. SE, Atlanta
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights unveils a new mural by artist Fabian Williams honoring victims and survivors of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, with XR app demos, community tables, remarks, and a closing step show.
Old Fourth Ward Fall Arts Festival
Sept. 27–28
Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta
Two-day celebration with fine arts and crafts, kids’ play area, food and beverage vendors, and live acoustic entertainment on the BeltLine’s green space.
Sunday in the Park ft. Tunes from the Tombs
Sept. 28
Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta
Annual festival inspired by Victorian traditions with live music, history, and family-friendly activities in one of Atlanta’s most unique settings.
Outside Atlanta
Harvest Fest at Brook Run Park
Sept. 26, 5–10 p.m.
Brook Run Park, Dunwoody
Family-friendly evening with live music from local and regional bands including Anberlin, The Paradox, and more, plus food and community activities to welcome the fall season.
Disney On Ice
Sept. 26
Gas South District, Duluth
Mickey, Minnie and friends bring Disney magic to life with stories from Toy Story, Frozen, Encanto, Moana 2, Inside Out 2, and more.
Rocktoberfest in Ball Ground
Sept. 26–28
RockSolid Brewing Co., Ball Ground
Three-day Oktoberfest celebration with live music, special Festbier release, food vendors, pup parade, games, market under the stars, and cider tasting.
Riverfest 2025: 41st Annual Arts & Crafts Show
Sept. 27–28
Etowah River Park, Canton
Two-day festival with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment, children’s activities, concessions, and free parking.
North Georgia State Fair
Sept 18–28
Marietta
Enjoy carnival rides, live music, farm animals, and fair food at Cobb County’s 93rd annual state fair – bigger than ever this year with one of the nation’s largest midways, free parking, and special discount admission days for families, seniors, teachers and heroes.
Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night
Sept 13–Nov 2
Stone Mountain
Family-friendly fall fun at Stone Mountain Park – enjoy daytime attractions, costumed characters, and harvest activities, then watch the park transform after dark with thousands of glowing pumpkins, lighted displays and a parade of storybook-themed illuminations.
Six Flags Fright Fest
Sept 13–Nov 2 (select nights)
Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
Fright Fest offers haunted houses, scare zones, spooky live shows and thrill rides in the dark, plus kid-friendly "Thrills by Day" with trick-or-treat trails for younger goblins
Other Recreational Activities
Run, Walk, Ride for the Westside
Sept 27
A community 5K run/walk and bike event through Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhoods – join runners, walkers and cyclists of all ages raising funds with the Westside Future Fund to revitalize Dr. King’s home community into a place he’d be proud of.
COMING UP
In Atlanta
Striking Characters: Typewriters, Literary Worlds, and the Art of Tim Youd
Oct. 1–Dec. 20
Robert W. Woodruff Library, Emory University, Atlanta
Free exhibit exploring how typewriters shaped storytelling, literature, and art, featuring live novel-typing performances by Tim Youd, rare editions, and a curator-led tour on opening night.
Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra at the State Capitol
Oct. 3, 12–1 p.m.
Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta
Free noon concert featuring a JCSO string quartet with a young artist in residence and vocalist Mikaela Ayira, previewing the orchestra’s Vietnam tour.
Westside Stride Block Party
Oct. 5, noon–6 p.m.
Howell Mill Road, between 8th & 17th streets, Atlanta
Annual car-free festival with live music, DJs, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors, and open streets for walking, biking, and exploring the Westside.
Outside Atlanta
Welcome to Hawkins: Stranger Things Weekend
Oct. 4–5, Downtown Jackson
Downtown transforms into Hawkins with themed storefronts, tours, escape games and roller skating.
Courtesy of Explore Butts County
Georgia Marble Festival
Oct. 4–5
Lee Newton Park, Jasper
Weekend festival featuring a 5K, parade, marble quarry tours, sculptor demonstrations, arts and crafts, live music, kids’ zone, and food vendors, celebrating the area’s rich heritage.
"I Could Dom: Birthday Smash"
Oct. 5, 4–8 p.m.
Sammy’s, 565 Northside Drive SW, Building 2, Atlanta
A dual celebration of Madison Hatfield’s short film I Could Dom and the creator’s birthday, featuring food, drinks, and a playful "Sunday Best But Make It Sexy" theme, with cake served at 6:30 p.m.
Paint the Park
Oct. 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Blackburn Park, Brookhaven
Free community art event inviting artists of all ages to create works inspired by the park, with supplies provided, cool treats, face painting, and prizes for winners featured in the annual calendar.
Town Center Art Walk & Bikeshare 10th Anniversary
Oct. 11, 8 a.m.–noon
Bells Ferry Trailhead, Marietta
Celebrate two new murals along the Noonday Creek Trail with an Art Walk and artist meet-and-greet, plus bikeshare anniversary activities, pop-ups, and family fun.
Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
Oct. 17–19
Richard Russell Regional Airport, Rome
North Georgia’s premier air show returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, twilight and night flights, a Friday evening concert with Kurt Thomas, drone show, fireworks, and a full weekend lineup of world-class aviation performances.