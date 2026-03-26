Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | March 27-29, 2026
ATLANTA - Spring is in full swing, and Atlanta is packed with events this weekend. From festivals and markets to family fun and live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
🎸 Music & Comedy
Madison Cunningham: The Ace Tour
March 27
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
Enjoy an evening with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist performing tracks from her latest projects in an intimate venue setting.
Hayley Williams: At A Bachelorette Party
March 27
The Tabernacle, Atlanta (Fulton County)
The Paramore frontwoman brings her solo energy to the historic Tabernacle for an intimate, high-concept pop performance presented by Good Dye Young.
Kurt Lee Wheeler & The Lathemtown Poets Society
March 27
Canton Theatre, Canton (Cherokee County)
Experience an evening of heartfelt Americana and storytelling from North Georgia’s own singer-songwriters in the heart of downtown Canton.
Only Improv in the Building
March 27
Dad’s Garage Theatre, Atlanta (Fulton County)
Inspired by true-crime stories, this improvised mystery show invites the audience to help uncover secrets and solve a comedic crime live on stage.
Women’s Comedy Film Festival ATL
March 27–29
7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta (Fulton County)
Celebrate female voices in comedy at this three-day festival featuring curated film screenings, industry panels and live stand-up performances in Little Five Points.
Laughs for Labor: Comedy Night with Chanel Ali
March 27
Manuel’s Tavern, Atlanta
Enjoy a night of stand-up featuring Chanel Ali and a lineup of rising comedians, with food, drinks and a lively crowd, all while supporting a local campaign for Georgia Labor Commissioner.
Deric Cahill
March 27
The Punchline Comedy Club, Atlanta
Catch the internet personality and stand-up comedian known for his viral "unfiltered" takes on parenting and adult life as he performs multiple sets.
Puscifer with Dave Hill
March 28
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta (Cobb County)
Maynard James Keenan’s eclectic rock project takes over the Battery’s premier venue for a night of experimental soundscapes and theatrical performance art.
Dirty Three
March 28
Terminal West, Atlanta (Fulton County)
The influential Australian instrumental trio, led by Warren Ellis, performs their atmospheric and improvisational rock at the industrial-chic Westside Ironworks.
New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton
March 29
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Experience a legendary night of R&B as three of the genre’s most iconic acts come together for The New Edition Way 2026 tour.
Corey Forrester
March 29
The Punchline Comedy Club, Atlanta
Known as "The Butterfield" and a member of the WellRED Comedy Tour, Forrester delivers Southern-infused political and social observational humor.
🎭 Theater & Arts
Dog Mom at Horizon Theatre
Through April 19
Horizon Theatre Company, Atlanta
Catch this heartfelt and humorous comedy about love, second chances and the unexpected bond between a woman and a stray dog in its Southeastern premiere.
Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’®
March 24–29
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta
All aboard for a laugh-filled adventure as this sequel sails into The Strand, following four friends on a cruise packed with hot flashes, friendship and feel-good fun. Featuring parody hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, the show delivers plenty of humor, heart and singalong moments celebrating life’s next chapter.
High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction
March 26–28
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
Atlanta’s premier charity wine event returns with winemaker dinners, a live auction and the Palette & Pour reception, raising funds to support the High Museum of Art’s exhibitions and education programs.
Calida Rawles: Away with the Tides
March 27–29
Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta
Attend the opening weekend of this solo exhibition featuring photorealistic paintings that use water as a medium to explore Black identity and cultural history.
Cinderella (Atlanta Dance Theatre)
March 27–29
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
Watch a dazzling production of the classic fairy tale brought to life through elegant choreography and magical staging.
🎡 Festivals & Food
Atlanta Fair
Through April 12
Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta
The fair features rides, games and classic fair food. It offers family-friendly entertainment for all ages.
International Cherry Blossom Festival
Through March 29
Multiple locations, Macon
Macon comes alive with more than 350,000 blooming Yoshino cherry trees during this annual festival. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly events, races, tours and the scenic Cherry Blossom Trail throughout the city.
Grant Park Conservancy Canopy Soirée
March 27
Savanna Hall at Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta
Dance the night away at this 21+ fundraiser featuring music, an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, all supporting projects and green space improvements at Atlanta’s oldest public park, Grant Park.
Mental Awakening Fest 2026
March 27–28
Westside Motor Lounge, Atlanta
A two-day festival filled with live music, local art and community spirit. More than a dozen bands are scheduled to perform.
Amore e Amore Under the Sea pop-up
Through Aug. 31, 2026
Amore e Amore, Atlanta
Enjoy signature Italian dishes, themed cocktails and zero-proof drinks in a nostalgic seaside-inspired dining experience designed to bring beach vibes to the city.
Georgia Food & Wine Festival
March 27–29
Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta
Savor the best of the South with unlimited beer and wine tastings, celebrity chef demonstrations, and a family-friendly Sunday Funday featuring a dedicated Kids Zone.
Vegetarian Food Festival & Rare Plant Market
March 28, 2026
New Realm Brewing Co., Atlanta
Browse rare plants, shop local vendors and enjoy vegetarian food and drink specials during this laid-back festival along the Eastside Beltline Trail.
Spring Artisan Market
March 28
Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta
Browse handmade goods from local artists during this open-air Spring Artisan Market hosted with Makers + Markets ATL. Shoppers can explore artisan products, then stay for brunch, cocktails or dinner at one of Halcyon’s many restaurants.
Empty Bowls at the Folk School
March 28
John C. Campbell Folk School, Brasstown
A meaningful culinary tradition where guests enjoy a simple dinner of soup, salad, and fresh bread; the $50 ticket includes a handcrafted ceramic bowl to keep, with proceeds benefiting local food banks in Cherokee and Clay counties.
Cobb County Renaissance Faire
March 28
Mountain View Aquatics Center, Marietta
Enjoy a day of carnival games, live performances, artisans and festival food. The family-friendly event celebrates medieval-themed fun.
Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival
March 28–29
Blackburn Park, Brookhaven
More than 100 local artists, a kids zone, pet world, a classic car show and plenty of food.
Train Ride Day with North Georgia Live Steamers
March 28
Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad, Conyers
Kick off the 2026 season with miniature train rides operated by the North Georgia Live Steamers. Visitors can ride a variety of trains on the railroad for $2 per person per ride. Riders must be at least 18 months old; cash only.
Little 5 Fest 2026
March 28
Seminole Avenue behind The Vortex, Atlanta
A full-throttle celebration of music, art, skate culture and creativity in Little Five Points. Expect live performances, vendors and a lively street festival atmosphere.
Tulip Festival at Fields of Grace
March 29, 2026 (select dates)
Fields of Grace, Shiloh
Wander through more than 90,000 colorful tulips, pick your own blooms and enjoy artisan vendors, food trucks and a kid-friendly STEAM zone.
🏠Community & Family-friendly
Space Explorers: THE INFINITE
Beginning March 27
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
Step into an immersive space adventure that lets visitors experience life aboard the International Space Station through 360-degree footage filmed in orbit. Guests can explore a life-size replica of the ISS, watch spacewalks and rocket launches, and get a rare glimpse of Earth from space in this interactive exhibition inspired by real NASA missions. Tickets start at $24 for children and $34 for adults.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie event at Regal
March 27–29
Select Regal Theatres
Watch special screenings of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and more while receiving a free Magic: The Gathering TMNT booster pack and digital rewards (while supplies last).
LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival
Through April 19
Mall of Georgia parking lot, Buford
The immersive experience features animatronic dinosaurs, light tunnels and interactive activities. Attractions include train rides, games and inflatable play zones.
Screen on the Green
March–October 2026 (last Thursday of each month)
Atlantic Green, Atlanta
Bring a blanket and enjoy free outdoor movie nights featuring Hollywood favorites, themed celebrations and community activities in the heart of Atlantic Station.
Orchid Daze
Now through April 12
Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
Orchid Daze returns, transforming the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center into modern gallery-style displays filled with vibrant orchid hybrids. The exhibition also showcases the garden’s permanent collection of more than 2,000 species, highlighting decades of cultivation and conservation.
Cruisin’ for K9s: Jeep Poker Run
March 28
Black Smoke Coffee, Griffin
Join the Twisted Sisters Jeep Club for a community poker run benefiting Spike’s K9 Fund, with multiple stops, prizes for best hand and top fundraiser, and proceeds supporting ballistic vests for working K9s.
Spring Fever Flea at Stone Mountain Village
March 28
Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, Stone Mountain
Shop local vendors and enjoy a community talent show during this inaugural flea market hosted by the Stone Mountain Village Pop-Up Market.
Starpower Dance Competition & Confidence Hub
March 27–29
Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta
Watch top young dancers from across the Southeast compete while exploring interactive experiences like the Confidence Hub, featuring wellness stations, glam touch-ups and family-friendly activities.
Atlanta Ballet 2: Snow White, a Family Ballet
March 28–29
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Cobb County
Atlanta Ballet 2 presents a one-hour family-friendly performance of Snow White, choreographed by Bruce Wells. The production follows the young heroine and her prince as they outwit the Evil Queen in a magical introduction to ballet designed especially for younger audiences.
A Parade of Artists: Rob & the Stuff Makers
March 29
Little 5 Points Community Center, Atlanta
Kick off a new artist spotlight series celebrating the creators behind the iconic Little 5 Points Halloween Parade. The first event features Rob Britt and Rob & the Stuff Makers, who will share their creative process and demonstrate how recycled materials are transformed into imaginative sculptures and parade creations.
🏀Sports
Atlanta Braves vs. Kansas City Royals (Opening Weekend)
March 27–29
Truist Park, Atlanta
Celebrate the return of baseball with a three-game homestand featuring high-energy matchups, pregame festivities at The Battery, and a classic ballpark atmosphere for the whole family.
Hawks Ladies Night vs. Sacramento
March 28, 2026
State Farm Arena
Cheer on the Hawks during Ladies Night featuring a halftime performance by Atlanta rapper YKNiece, giveaways, a pregame mixer and themed in-game entertainment celebrating women.
Noonday Shanty 5K/10K
March 28
Town Center Community, Kennesaw
Run or walk along the scenic Noonday Creek Trail during this annual race featuring views of local landmarks, public art and murals, with both 5K and 10K options for all skill levels.
USMNT vs. Belgium
March 28
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Catch a world-class international soccer friendly as the U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Belgium in a key preparation match ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
USA vs. Belgium Watch Party at The Interlock
March 28
The Interlock, Atlanta
Watch the U.S. take on Belgium in a lively outdoor setting with live DJs, complimentary food, drink specials and a festive match-day atmosphere in West Midtown.
The Jim Beam U.S. Soccer Block Party
March 28–31, 2026
Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta
Get ready for match day with a free pregame party featuring a DJ, giveaways, meet-and-greets and a mini soccer pitch ahead of USMNT games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Easter events
Hoppy Easter at The Works ATL
March 28
The Works ATL, Atlanta
Enjoy a family-friendly celebration with egg hunts, face painting, a petting zoo, crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny and a DJ, plus an adults-only glow egg hunt later in the evening.
Easter Eggstravaganza at Trilith
March 28
Town at Trilith, Fayetteville
Enjoy an afternoon of egg hunts, live music, family activities and photos with the Easter Bunny, plus vendors, treats and interactive experiences benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Easter Weekend at Callaway Resort & Gardens
April 4–5
Callaway Resort & Gardens, Pine Mountain
Enjoy egg hunts, a sunrise service, Easter brunch and spring blooms across 2,500 acres of gardens, lakes and trails during this family-friendly holiday getaway.
🕰️Other
Stage One Dance Atlanta Regionals
March 27–29
Gas South Convention Center, Duluth
Witness the next generation of performers at this regional dance competition featuring hundreds of choreographed routines across multiple genres.
Mutts on Main
March 28
Downtown Square, Gainesville
This pet-focused festival features live acoustic music, local food vendors and "fashion shows" for four-legged friends.
Southern Tradition Car & Truck Show
March 28–29
Etowah River Park, Canton
View a massive collection of custom trucks, classic cars, and motorcycles at this community-focused show set against the scenic backdrop of the Etowah River.
📅COMING UP
iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple
April 1
Mimms Museum, Roswell
Explore one of the largest public displays of Apple products, featuring more than 2,000 rare artifacts, interactive exhibits and immersive installations highlighting 50 years of innovation.
Golden Hour by Atlanta Ballet
April 3–5, 2026
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
Experience a stunning mixed-repertory performance featuring world premieres and works by renowned choreographers, including the Atlanta debut of Christopher Wheeldon’s Within the Golden Hour.
Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
April 3–4, 2026
Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, Rome
Watch high-flying performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other teams, plus explore vintage aircraft, interactive exhibits and a special tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen.
404 Day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
April 4
Children’s Museum of Atlanta
Celebrate all things Atlanta with a family-friendly event featuring appearances by sports mascots, a dance party, hands-on activities and themed food experiences.
The African Children’s Choir
April 12, 2026
First Baptist Church, Toccoa
Experience a powerful performance blending traditional hymns and African music as children from across Africa share stories of hope, with free admission and donations encouraged.
Market in the Park at Grant Park
April 19 (monthly through June)
Grant Park, Atlanta
Celebrate Earth Day weekend with a new monthly market featuring local food vendors, artisans, live music, family activities, yoga and community programming in Atlanta’s oldest park.