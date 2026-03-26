Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | March 27-29, 2026

article

Spring is in full swing, and Atlanta is packed with events this weekend. From festivals and markets to family fun and live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Madison Cunningham: The Ace Tour

March 27

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

Enjoy an evening with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist performing tracks from her latest projects in an intimate venue setting.

Hayley Williams: At A Bachelorette Party

March 27

The Tabernacle, Atlanta (Fulton County)

The Paramore frontwoman brings her solo energy to the historic Tabernacle for an intimate, high-concept pop performance presented by Good Dye Young.

Kurt Lee Wheeler & The Lathemtown Poets Society

March 27

Canton Theatre, Canton (Cherokee County)

Experience an evening of heartfelt Americana and storytelling from North Georgia’s own singer-songwriters in the heart of downtown Canton.

Only Improv in the Building

March 27

Dad’s Garage Theatre, Atlanta (Fulton County)

Inspired by true-crime stories, this improvised mystery show invites the audience to help uncover secrets and solve a comedic crime live on stage.

Women’s Comedy Film Festival ATL

March 27–29

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta (Fulton County)

Celebrate female voices in comedy at this three-day festival featuring curated film screenings, industry panels and live stand-up performances in Little Five Points.

Laughs for Labor: Comedy Night with Chanel Ali

March 27

Manuel’s Tavern, Atlanta

Enjoy a night of stand-up featuring Chanel Ali and a lineup of rising comedians, with food, drinks and a lively crowd, all while supporting a local campaign for Georgia Labor Commissioner.

Deric Cahill

March 27

The Punchline Comedy Club, Atlanta

Catch the internet personality and stand-up comedian known for his viral "unfiltered" takes on parenting and adult life as he performs multiple sets.

Puscifer with Dave Hill

March 28

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta (Cobb County)

Maynard James Keenan’s eclectic rock project takes over the Battery’s premier venue for a night of experimental soundscapes and theatrical performance art.

Dirty Three

March 28

Terminal West, Atlanta (Fulton County)

The influential Australian instrumental trio, led by Warren Ellis, performs their atmospheric and improvisational rock at the industrial-chic Westside Ironworks.

New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton

March 29

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Experience a legendary night of R&B as three of the genre’s most iconic acts come together for The New Edition Way 2026 tour.

Corey Forrester

March 29

The Punchline Comedy Club, Atlanta

Known as "The Butterfield" and a member of the WellRED Comedy Tour, Forrester delivers Southern-infused political and social observational humor.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Dog Mom at Horizon Theatre

Through April 19

Horizon Theatre Company, Atlanta

Catch this heartfelt and humorous comedy about love, second chances and the unexpected bond between a woman and a stray dog in its Southeastern premiere.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’®

March 24–29

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

All aboard for a laugh-filled adventure as this sequel sails into The Strand, following four friends on a cruise packed with hot flashes, friendship and feel-good fun. Featuring parody hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, the show delivers plenty of humor, heart and singalong moments celebrating life’s next chapter.

High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction

March 26–28

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Atlanta’s premier charity wine event returns with winemaker dinners, a live auction and the Palette & Pour reception, raising funds to support the High Museum of Art’s exhibitions and education programs.

Calida Rawles: Away with the Tides

March 27–29

Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta

Attend the opening weekend of this solo exhibition featuring photorealistic paintings that use water as a medium to explore Black identity and cultural history.

Cinderella (Atlanta Dance Theatre)

March 27–29

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

Watch a dazzling production of the classic fairy tale brought to life through elegant choreography and magical staging.

🎡 Festivals & Food

Atlanta Fair

Through April 12

Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

The fair features rides, games and classic fair food. It offers family-friendly entertainment for all ages.

International Cherry Blossom Festival

Through March 29

Multiple locations, Macon

Macon comes alive with more than 350,000 blooming Yoshino cherry trees during this annual festival. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly events, races, tours and the scenic Cherry Blossom Trail throughout the city.

Grant Park Conservancy Canopy Soirée

March 27

Savanna Hall at Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

Dance the night away at this 21+ fundraiser featuring music, an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, all supporting projects and green space improvements at Atlanta’s oldest public park, Grant Park.

Mental Awakening Fest 2026

March 27–28

Westside Motor Lounge, Atlanta

A two-day festival filled with live music, local art and community spirit. More than a dozen bands are scheduled to perform.

Amore e Amore Under the Sea pop-up

Through Aug. 31, 2026

Amore e Amore, Atlanta

Enjoy signature Italian dishes, themed cocktails and zero-proof drinks in a nostalgic seaside-inspired dining experience designed to bring beach vibes to the city.

Georgia Food & Wine Festival

March 27–29

Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta

Savor the best of the South with unlimited beer and wine tastings, celebrity chef demonstrations, and a family-friendly Sunday Funday featuring a dedicated Kids Zone.

Vegetarian Food Festival & Rare Plant Market

March 28, 2026

New Realm Brewing Co., Atlanta

Browse rare plants, shop local vendors and enjoy vegetarian food and drink specials during this laid-back festival along the Eastside Beltline Trail.

Spring Artisan Market

March 28

Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta

Browse handmade goods from local artists during this open-air Spring Artisan Market hosted with Makers + Markets ATL. Shoppers can explore artisan products, then stay for brunch, cocktails or dinner at one of Halcyon’s many restaurants.

Empty Bowls at the Folk School

March 28

John C. Campbell Folk School, Brasstown

A meaningful culinary tradition where guests enjoy a simple dinner of soup, salad, and fresh bread; the $50 ticket includes a handcrafted ceramic bowl to keep, with proceeds benefiting local food banks in Cherokee and Clay counties.

Cobb County Renaissance Faire

March 28

Mountain View Aquatics Center, Marietta

Enjoy a day of carnival games, live performances, artisans and festival food. The family-friendly event celebrates medieval-themed fun.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

March 28–29

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

More than 100 local artists, a kids zone, pet world, a classic car show and plenty of food.

Train Ride Day with North Georgia Live Steamers

March 28

Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad, Conyers

Kick off the 2026 season with miniature train rides operated by the North Georgia Live Steamers. Visitors can ride a variety of trains on the railroad for $2 per person per ride. Riders must be at least 18 months old; cash only.

Little 5 Fest 2026

March 28

Seminole Avenue behind The Vortex, Atlanta

A full-throttle celebration of music, art, skate culture and creativity in Little Five Points. Expect live performances, vendors and a lively street festival atmosphere.

Tulip Festival at Fields of Grace

March 29, 2026 (select dates)

Fields of Grace, Shiloh

Wander through more than 90,000 colorful tulips, pick your own blooms and enjoy artisan vendors, food trucks and a kid-friendly STEAM zone.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE

Beginning March 27

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Step into an immersive space adventure that lets visitors experience life aboard the International Space Station through 360-degree footage filmed in orbit. Guests can explore a life-size replica of the ISS, watch spacewalks and rocket launches, and get a rare glimpse of Earth from space in this interactive exhibition inspired by real NASA missions. Tickets start at $24 for children and $34 for adults.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie event at Regal

March 27–29

Select Regal Theatres

Watch special screenings of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and more while receiving a free Magic: The Gathering TMNT booster pack and digital rewards (while supplies last).

LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival

Through April 19

Mall of Georgia parking lot, Buford

The immersive experience features animatronic dinosaurs, light tunnels and interactive activities. Attractions include train rides, games and inflatable play zones.

Screen on the Green

March–October 2026 (last Thursday of each month)

Atlantic Green, Atlanta

Bring a blanket and enjoy free outdoor movie nights featuring Hollywood favorites, themed celebrations and community activities in the heart of Atlantic Station.

Orchid Daze

Now through April 12

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Orchid Daze returns, transforming the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center into modern gallery-style displays filled with vibrant orchid hybrids. The exhibition also showcases the garden’s permanent collection of more than 2,000 species, highlighting decades of cultivation and conservation.

Cruisin’ for K9s: Jeep Poker Run

March 28

Black Smoke Coffee, Griffin

Join the Twisted Sisters Jeep Club for a community poker run benefiting Spike’s K9 Fund, with multiple stops, prizes for best hand and top fundraiser, and proceeds supporting ballistic vests for working K9s.

Spring Fever Flea at Stone Mountain Village

March 28

Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, Stone Mountain

Shop local vendors and enjoy a community talent show during this inaugural flea market hosted by the Stone Mountain Village Pop-Up Market.

Starpower Dance Competition & Confidence Hub

March 27–29

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

Watch top young dancers from across the Southeast compete while exploring interactive experiences like the Confidence Hub, featuring wellness stations, glam touch-ups and family-friendly activities.

Atlanta Ballet 2: Snow White, a Family Ballet

March 28–29

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Cobb County

Atlanta Ballet 2 presents a one-hour family-friendly performance of Snow White, choreographed by Bruce Wells. The production follows the young heroine and her prince as they outwit the Evil Queen in a magical introduction to ballet designed especially for younger audiences.

A Parade of Artists: Rob & the Stuff Makers

March 29

Little 5 Points Community Center, Atlanta

Kick off a new artist spotlight series celebrating the creators behind the iconic Little 5 Points Halloween Parade. The first event features Rob Britt and Rob & the Stuff Makers, who will share their creative process and demonstrate how recycled materials are transformed into imaginative sculptures and parade creations.

🏀Sports

Atlanta Braves vs. Kansas City Royals (Opening Weekend)

March 27–29

Truist Park, Atlanta

Celebrate the return of baseball with a three-game homestand featuring high-energy matchups, pregame festivities at The Battery, and a classic ballpark atmosphere for the whole family.

Hawks Ladies Night vs. Sacramento

March 28, 2026

State Farm Arena

Cheer on the Hawks during Ladies Night featuring a halftime performance by Atlanta rapper YKNiece, giveaways, a pregame mixer and themed in-game entertainment celebrating women.

Noonday Shanty 5K/10K

March 28

Town Center Community, Kennesaw

Run or walk along the scenic Noonday Creek Trail during this annual race featuring views of local landmarks, public art and murals, with both 5K and 10K options for all skill levels.

USMNT vs. Belgium

March 28

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Catch a world-class international soccer friendly as the U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Belgium in a key preparation match ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

USA vs. Belgium Watch Party at The Interlock

March 28

The Interlock, Atlanta

Watch the U.S. take on Belgium in a lively outdoor setting with live DJs, complimentary food, drink specials and a festive match-day atmosphere in West Midtown.

The Jim Beam U.S. Soccer Block Party

March 28–31, 2026

Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta

Get ready for match day with a free pregame party featuring a DJ, giveaways, meet-and-greets and a mini soccer pitch ahead of USMNT games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Easter events

Hoppy Easter at The Works ATL

March 28

The Works ATL, Atlanta

Enjoy a family-friendly celebration with egg hunts, face painting, a petting zoo, crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny and a DJ, plus an adults-only glow egg hunt later in the evening.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Trilith

March 28

Town at Trilith, Fayetteville

Enjoy an afternoon of egg hunts, live music, family activities and photos with the Easter Bunny, plus vendors, treats and interactive experiences benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Easter Weekend at Callaway Resort & Gardens

April 4–5

Callaway Resort & Gardens, Pine Mountain

Enjoy egg hunts, a sunrise service, Easter brunch and spring blooms across 2,500 acres of gardens, lakes and trails during this family-friendly holiday getaway.

🕰️Other

Stage One Dance Atlanta Regionals

March 27–29

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Witness the next generation of performers at this regional dance competition featuring hundreds of choreographed routines across multiple genres.

Mutts on Main

March 28

Downtown Square, Gainesville

This pet-focused festival features live acoustic music, local food vendors and "fashion shows" for four-legged friends.

Southern Tradition Car & Truck Show

March 28–29

Etowah River Park, Canton

View a massive collection of custom trucks, classic cars, and motorcycles at this community-focused show set against the scenic backdrop of the Etowah River.

📅COMING UP

iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple

April 1

Mimms Museum, Roswell

Explore one of the largest public displays of Apple products, featuring more than 2,000 rare artifacts, interactive exhibits and immersive installations highlighting 50 years of innovation.

Golden Hour by Atlanta Ballet

April 3–5, 2026

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Experience a stunning mixed-repertory performance featuring world premieres and works by renowned choreographers, including the Atlanta debut of Christopher Wheeldon’s Within the Golden Hour.

Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

April 3–4, 2026

Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, Rome

Watch high-flying performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other teams, plus explore vintage aircraft, interactive exhibits and a special tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen.

404 Day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

April 4

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Celebrate all things Atlanta with a family-friendly event featuring appearances by sports mascots, a dance party, hands-on activities and themed food experiences.

The African Children’s Choir

April 12, 2026

First Baptist Church, Toccoa

Experience a powerful performance blending traditional hymns and African music as children from across Africa share stories of hope, with free admission and donations encouraged.

Market in the Park at Grant Park

April 19 (monthly through June)

Grant Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Earth Day weekend with a new monthly market featuring local food vendors, artisans, live music, family activities, yoga and community programming in Atlanta’s oldest park.