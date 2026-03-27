Easter events, dining in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

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Easter is just around the corner, and metro Atlanta is filled with festive events and dining options for the whole family. From egg hunts and brunch buffets to seasonal treats and special experiences, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday.

Easter Egg Hunts & Events

Hoppy Easter at The Works ATL

March 28

The Works ATL, Atlanta

Enjoy a family-friendly celebration with egg hunts, face painting, a petting zoo, crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny and a DJ, plus an adults-only glow egg hunt later in the evening.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Trilith

March 28

Town at Trilith, Fayetteville

Enjoy an afternoon of egg hunts, live music, family activities and photos with the Easter Bunny, plus vendors, treats and interactive experiences benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Decatur Easter Egg Hunt

March 28, 10–11:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church Decatur, Decatur

Families can enjoy egg hunts for multiple age groups, plus a pop-up market and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Helicopter Egg Drop

March 28, 10 a.m.–noon

Smyrna First Baptist Church, Smyrna

Kids can hunt for eggs before a helicopter drops thousands more, with coffee and doughnuts available for purchase.

Spring Garden Egg-Stravaganza

March 28, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

J.B. Williams Park Community Garden, Lilburn

This garden-themed event features an egg hunt along with crafts, games, cooking demos, face painting and a bounce house.

Grant Park Parents Network Egg Hunt

March 28, 11:30 a.m.

Loomis Plaza, Atlanta

Kids can hunt for eggs and families are encouraged to bring lunch and stay for a picnic afterward.

Illuminated Easter Egg Hunt

March 28, 6–9 p.m.

Rhodes Jordan Park, Lawrenceville

Children ages 5–12 can enjoy games and activities before hunting for glowing eggs after dark.

Easter Bunny Hop

April 3, 4–8 p.m.

The Boardwalk at Town Center, Johns Creek

Collect goodies, enjoy crafts and music, and take photos with the Easter Bunny at this festive outdoor event.

Easter Egg Hunt (Norcross)

April 4, 10 a.m.

Rossie Brundage Park, Norcross

Kids can hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny and Disney Princess for photos.

Color Splash Egg Hunt

April 4, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Larry Bell Park, Marietta

This colorful event includes egg hunts by age group, games, snacks, a Touch-a-Truck area and a powder paint toss.

Easter Eggstravaganza

April 4, 10–11:30 a.m.

Northminster Presbyterian Church, Roswell

Families can enjoy an egg hunt, crafts, themed activities and a petting zoo.

Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop

April 4, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sprayberry High School, Marietta

A helicopter egg drop highlights this event, along with inflatables, face painting, a DJ and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt (Brookhaven)

April 4, 10 a.m.–noon

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

Kids can hunt in age-specific groups and enjoy face painting, activity stations and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt at Halidom Eatery

April 4–5, 11 a.m.–noon

Halidom Eatery, Atlanta

An indoor hunt with 2,000 eggs, including golden prize eggs, plus food, drinks and music. Registration required.

Easter Egg Hunt at Little Rey

April 4

Little Rey (Piedmont & Northcreek locations), Atlanta

Celebrate Easter with tacos, an egg hunt, visits from the Easter Bunny and family-friendly fun, including face painting at the Piedmont location.

High Street Hops Easter Celebration

April 4

High Street, Atlanta

Enjoy a free, family-friendly Easter event with an egg hunt, live music, games, face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny at this outdoor spring celebration.

Easter Weekend at Callaway Resort & Gardens

April 4–5

Callaway Resort & Gardens, Pine Mountain

Enjoy egg hunts, a sunrise service, Easter brunch and spring blooms across 2,500 acres of gardens, lakes and trails during this family-friendly holiday getaway.

Easter Dining & Treats

MilkShake Factory Carrot Cake Milkshake

March 30–May 24

Available nationwide (in stores)

MilkShake Factory is introducing a limited-time Carrot Cake Milkshake made with housemade vanilla ice cream, real carrot cake and cream cheese frosting, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. Priced at $9.95, the seasonal treat offers a festive, bakery-inspired twist on a classic dessert just in time for spring and Easter celebrations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Easter treats

March 23–April 12

Available nationwide (in stores and online)

Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering seasonal Easter treats, including new Bundtini® Easter Eggs for easy gifting, along with spring flavors like Banana Pudding Cake made with NILLA® Wafers and classic Carrot Cake. The limited-time lineup is designed for Easter baskets, brunches and holiday gatherings.

Edible Arrangements Easter deals and treats

April 1–4

Available nationwide (online and in stores)

Edible Arrangements is offering 15% off its Easter collection and select arrangements with code BUNNY15, plus a free Bunny Pop. The limited-time lineup also includes new fruit bouquets filled with pastel M&M’s and Skittles, along with festive options like chocolate-dipped fruit, baked goods boxes and themed platters — perfect for Easter gatherings or last-minute gifts.

Easter dining at Serenbe

April 4–5

Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

Celebrate Easter with prepared meals for pickup, a four-course brunch and seasonal dining options at The Farmhouse, The Hill and Austin’s featuring locally sourced Southern flavors.

Easter at FORTH Atlanta

April 5

FORTH Hotel, Atlanta

Celebrate Easter with a Mediterranean brunch buffet at Elektra and an all-day rooftop party at Moonlight featuring live music, skyline views and an adults-only egg hunt.

Easter dining at CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro

April 5

CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro, Atlanta

Celebrate Easter with a spring-inspired prix-fixe brunch and dinner, featuring seasonal cocktails, curated wines and special holiday menus.

5Church Easter Sunday buffet

April 5, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. (last seating)

5Church Midtown & 5Church Buckhead, Atlanta

Both 5Church locations are hosting their annual Easter buffet featuring chef-attended stations, brunch favorites, savory entrées and desserts. Highlights include carving stations with prime rib, honey-glazed ham and lamb in Midtown, plus dishes like porchetta, hot honey chicken and waffles and smoked brisket hash in Buckhead, along with seafood, salads and pastries for a festive holiday meal. $65 per adult, $20 per child.

Hotel Phoenix Easter brunch and egg hunt

April 5

Hotel Phoenix, Atlanta

Hotel Phoenix is hosting its first Easter celebration with a spring brunch at Zephyr featuring Southern-inspired dishes like Georgia hoecakes, roasted chicken and a dessert cart with carrot cake and lemon meringue pie. Guests can also enjoy festive cocktails and a rooftop Easter egg hunt at Bless Your Heart, with hunts scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a family-friendly holiday experience.

Hartley Kitchen Easter brunch buffet

April 5, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Hartley Kitchen, Atlanta

Hartley Kitchen in Midtown is hosting a chef-driven Easter brunch buffet featuring a carvery with honey-glazed ham and slow-roasted beef, plus pasta and omelette stations and a seasonal dessert spread. Guests can also enjoy a build-your-own Easter basket station and a festive photo lounge with the Easter Bunny. Pricing is $85 for adults, $32 for children ages 4–12 and $15 for ages 3 and under. Reservations available on OpenTable.

McKendrick’s Steak House Easter menu

Easter 2026

McKendrick’s Steak House

McKendrick’s Steak House is offering a spring-inspired Easter menu featuring dishes like a Spring Fling Salad with Asian pears and citrus vinaigrette, deviled eggs with smoked salmon and caviar, and oak-grilled lamb chops with mint pesto and fingerling potatoes. The menu also includes a seafood feature, minestrone primavera and carrot cake, making it a refined option for holiday dining. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Easter at Your 3rd Spot

April 5, 1–10 p.m.

Your 3rd Spot, Atlanta

Celebrate Easter with an all-day, family-friendly experience featuring brunch, interactive games and activities. Highlights include an Easter egg hunt with 1,000 eggs, visits with the Easter Bunny, a photo booth, seasonal bites and cocktails, plus a family movie night to end the evening. Multiple ticket options are available, including brunch-and-play packages and general admission for access to 100+ interactive experiences.

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Easter brunch

April 5

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, Atlanta

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is hosting a refined Easter brunch buffet by Executive Chef Todd Richards featuring seafood like oysters and shrimp, carving stations with smoked turkey and lamb, plus breakfast favorites and desserts including carrot cake and peach cobbler. Guests can add butter-poached lobster and enjoy mimosas, while kids can meet the Easter Bunny and join egg hunts at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations available on OpenTable