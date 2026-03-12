Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | March 13-15, 2026

article

Looking for something to do around Atlanta this weekend? From St. Patrick's Day parades to festivals and concerts to family-friendly events and food tastings, here are some fun ways to get out and explore.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 14

15th and Peachtree Streets, Atlanta

One of the country’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades. Expect floats, clowns, bands, dancers, drill teams and a bagpipe and drum corps.

Find the Leprechaun Adventures

March 15 & March 17

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

Follow the trail of a mischievous leprechaun during two St. Patrick’s-themed adventures in Little 5 Points. An all-ages scavenger hunt on March 15 sends participants solving riddles through local shops and murals, while a March 17 bar crawl for adults adds dancing, green drinks and festive challenges along the way.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 17

Conyers

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Conyers kicks off at 5 p.m. There will also be a best-dressed pet contest, a Leprechaun Lookalike contest, food trucks, live music and the World’s Shortest Endurance Run.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Drivin' N' Cryin'

March 13

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

Georgia Music Hall of Fame rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ performs live in Atlanta.

Eggy

March 13

Terminal West, Atlanta

Connecticut jam band Eggy performs its eclectic mix of psychedelic rock, blues and more.

$1 from every ticket will be donated to Backline Care.

Road Trip: Improv Based on Real Stories

March 13

Dad’s Garage Theatre, Atlanta

This fully improvised show is inspired by real stories told live onstage and features a rotating cast of performers and storytellers, including former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray at the March show.

Margaret Cho

March 14

Buckhead Theatre, Buckhead

Comedian Margaret Cho is bringing her Choligarchy show to Buckhead. The event is all ages but it contains "mature content."

Revolutionary Musics 24-Hour Concert Fundraiser

March 15–16

Marietta Square, downtown Marietta

This 24-hour concert fundraiser runs from 1 p.m. March 15 to 1 p.m. March 16 and features performances from musicians including Jerry Fields, Teodora Stoyanova, Ling-Ju Lai, Robert Henry, Posh Polloi and The Frigidaires. An overnight set from 2–8 a.m. features Brian Parks performing keyboard works by Johann Sebastian Bach on harpsichord. Proceeds support Quadratum student scholarships and service programs. More information: quadratum.online.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Vesper's Bond Girl Revue

March 10

Vesper, Glenwood Park, Atlanta

Bond Girl Revue returns for its second round bringing high-glamour performances, sharp wit and undeniable star power.

Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars

March 11

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

Experience the timeless tale of love and magic in "Swan Lake," performed by international ballet stars with choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

Cirque Italia's Water Circus Atlantis

March 13–16

North Point Mall, Alpharetta

Water Circus Atlantis features acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, dancers and clowns performing on a water stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.

Jessica Lia Berry Live Performance

March 13

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

Actress, writer and producer Jessica Lia Berry brings her nationwide tour to Atlanta with a dark comedy about grief, growing up and navigating life after losing a parent. The show blends humor and heartfelt storytelling as the main character spirals through questionable choices while rediscovering the values her mother left behind.

ENZO’s Oscars Viewing Party

March 15

GTC Trilith Cinemas, Trilith

Walk the red carpet and watch the 98th Academy Awards in style at this glamorous viewing party featuring cocktails, chef-crafted bites, giveaways and a live host, with proceeds benefiting Two Sparrows Village and Variety – the Children’s Charity of Georgia. Tickets are $125.

🎡 Festivals & Food

Mountain Top Jeep Summit 2026

March 13-14

Harbersham County Fairgrounds, Clarkesville

Annual Jeep Summit features dozens of Jeeps on display, multiple vendors, raffle prizes, 50/50 cash prize, show and shine competition, and multiple food trucks.

Georgia Daffodil Society Show

March 13–14

The Cathedral of St. Philip, Child Hall, Atlanta

Spring celebration featuring daffodil displays, themed art for sale, arts and crafts for kids and adults, and story time with the Alliance Theatre.

PDK Aviation Day – Atlanta Science Festival

March 13

DeKalb–Peachtree Airport

This free, family-friendly event offers aircraft tours, flight simulators and control tower visits, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at aviation careers as part of the Atlanta Science Festival.

LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival

March 13–April 19

Mall of Georgia, Buford

The largest immersive dinosaur walk-through lights festival in the U.S. is coming to Georgia with more than 70 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, immersive light tunnels, inflatable attractions, train rides and more.

39th Annual Forsythia Festival

March 14-15

Downtown Forsyth

A classic North Georgia spring festival featuring a large arts and crafts fair, a 5K run, live entertainment and plenty of local food.

Taste of Suwanee

March 14

Suwanee Town Center, Suwanee

Sample food from more than 25 local restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, shop the Artist Market and visit the Kids Zone with inflatables, face painting and more.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Coolray Field Carnival

March 13–22

Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

Family carnival with rides from Dreamland Amusements, classic games and fair food.

5–11 p.m. March 13; noon–11 p.m. March 14; noon–10 p.m. March 15 and daily through March 22. Free admission and parking. Unlimited ride wristbands $35–$37; single ride tickets $1.50.

All 4 Kids Consignment Sale

March 13–14

Jim R. Miller Park (Cobb County Fairgrounds), Marietta

Shop deals on kids’ clothing, shoes, toys, baby gear, sports equipment, books and more.

9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4–8 p.m. (half-off VIP presale) March 13; 9 a.m.–1 p.m. March 14. Free admission except $5 VIP presal

Free Pi Day Party at Mathnasium

March 14

Participating Mathnasium locations, metro Atlanta

Celebrate 3.14 with free pizza, prizes, STEM activities and math-themed games during this family-friendly Pi Day event — no registration required, just hands-on fun and interactive learning led by Mathnasium instructors.

Art Festival at The Battery

March 14

The Battery Atlanta, Atlanta

Community art festival featuring artwork for sale, artist meet-and-greets and interactive creative experiences.

1–4 p.m. 800 Battery Ave. SE.

PiHi Day Community Clean-Up & Pie-Off

March 14

Ansley Mall & Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, Atlanta

Celebrate National Pi Day with a community clean-up around Ansley Mall and the BeltLine, followed by the PiHi Day Pie-Off. Visit local restaurants, snap a photo of your favorite "pie" dish and share it on social media for a chance to win a neighborhood gift basket.

Educator Appreciation Day and Biomechanics Day

March 14

Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

Educators get free admission with ID and discounts for guests, while visitors can explore live science demonstrations and interactive activities highlighting how animal movement inspires real-world design.

Six Flags Over Georgia Opening Day

March 14

Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

Six Flags Over Georgia kicks off its 59th season with the return of more than 40 rides, shows and attractions. Guests can also look forward to a new dining concept, Georgia Sandwich Company, along with a full year of events including Spring Break festivities, summer parades and fall Halloween celebrations.

Flying into the Future Family Fun Day

March 15

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Family event featuring live bird flights with Wings to Soar plus STEAM activities, crafts and games.

Noon–4 p.m. Admission $15.09–$21.55.

High Street Signature Events on The Green

April–October

High Street, Perimeter/Dunwoody

A season-long lineup of free community events featuring outdoor fitness classes, family story times, artisan markets, live music, teen hangouts and movie nights under the stars. Activities happen throughout the week and month, giving families and friends plenty of reasons to gather at The Green all season long.

COMING UP

Eric Church

March 20

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Country star Eric Church brings his Free The Machine Tour to Atlanta with special guest 49 Winchester.

LaGrange Tour of Homes

March 20–22

LaGrange, Georgia

Step inside some of LaGrange’s most treasured historic homes during this three-day tour celebrating Troup County’s Bicentennial. The weekend includes a Friday evening cocktail reception with author and designer James Farmer and guided tours of four historic residences on Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon tea included.

Hambidge 31st Annual Art Auction at The Hive

March 19–April 18

Uptown Atlanta (15th Floor at The Hive)

Browse 200+ works of contemporary art and craft, immersive installations and a wall of ceramic vessels during this monthlong celebration of "Hand, Material, Mind," opening with a free reception March 19 and ending with a closing party April 18.

Hapeville Butterfly Lantern Parade

March 21

Samuel Hape Plaza, Hapeville

Welcome spring with a pop-up artist market, crafts, live music and food vendors before the mile-long lantern parade steps off at 8:10 p.m.; bring a lantern to march or cheer from the sidelines, with floral attire encouraged.

Spring Un-Leashed

March 21

Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta

Celebrate the start of spring with a dog-friendly afternoon featuring pet vendors, live music and guided walks along the Big Creek Greenway. Families and their furry friends are invited to enjoy the outdoor fun.

Steep Canyon Rangers in Concert

March 21

The Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

The acclaimed bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers brings its high-energy live show and sharp songwriting to Duluth with two performances. The concert comes as the group prepares to release a new album and tour alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Wing & Rock Fest

March 21–22

Etowah River Park, Canton

Wing & Rock Fest features chicken wings, live music, a kids zone, multiple vendors and more.

Klezmer: Old, New and NOW!

March 22

The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St. NW, Atlanta

Celebrate the sounds of klezmer with the New Orleans Klezmer Allstars, blending traditional music with funk, R&B and Dixieland influences. The evening includes a catered reception with wine at 4 p.m. followed by a lively concert at 5 p.m. Tickets: $50 for members, $60 for non-members.

Joe Wong Stand-Up Comedy Show

March 22

Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

Comedian Joe Wong brings his stand-up show to Duluth with a Chinese-language performance. Wong has appeared at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and on shows including The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’®

March 24–29

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

All aboard for a laugh-filled adventure as this sequel sails into The Strand, following four friends on a cruise packed with hot flashes, friendship and feel-good fun. Featuring parody hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, the show delivers plenty of humor, heart and singalong moments celebrating life’s next chapter.

Grant Park Conservancy Canopy Soirée

March 27

Savanna Hall at Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

Dance the night away at this 21+ fundraiser featuring music, an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, all supporting projects and green space improvements at Atlanta’s oldest public park, Grant Park.

Mental Awakening Fest 2026

March 27–28

Westside Motor Lounge, Atlanta

A two-day festival filled with live music, local art and community spirit. More than a dozen bands are scheduled to perform.

Cruisin’ for K9s: Jeep Poker Run

March 28

Black Smoke Coffee, Griffin

Join the Twisted Sisters Jeep Club for a community poker run benefiting Spike’s K9 Fund, with multiple stops, prizes for best hand and top fundraiser, and proceeds supporting ballistic vests for working K9s.

High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction

March 26–28

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Atlanta’s premier charity wine event returns with winemaker dinners, a live auction and the Palette & Pour reception, raising funds to support the High Museum of Art’s exhibitions and education programs.

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE

Beginning March 27

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Step into an immersive space adventure that lets visitors experience life aboard the International Space Station through 360-degree footage filmed in orbit. Guests can explore a life-size replica of the ISS, watch spacewalks and rocket launches, and get a rare glimpse of Earth from space in this interactive exhibition inspired by real NASA missions. Tickets start at $24 for children and $34 for adults.

Spring Artisan Market

March 28

Halcyon Village Green, Alpharetta

Browse handmade goods from local artists during this open-air Spring Artisan Market hosted with Makers + Markets ATL. Shoppers can explore artisan products, then stay for brunch, cocktails or dinner at one of Halcyon’s many restaurants.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

March 28–29

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

More than 100 local artists, a kids zone, pet world, a classic car show and plenty of food.

Train Ride Day with North Georgia Live Steamers

March 28

Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad, Conyers

Kick off the 2026 season with miniature train rides operated by the North Georgia Live Steamers. Visitors can ride a variety of trains on the railroad for $2 per person per ride. Riders must be at least 18 months old; cash only.

Atlanta Ballet 2: Snow White, a Family Ballet

March 28–29

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Cobb County

Atlanta Ballet 2 presents a one-hour family-friendly performance of Snow White, choreographed by Bruce Wells. The production follows the young heroine and her prince as they outwit the Evil Queen in a magical introduction to ballet designed especially for younger audiences.

A Parade of Artists: Rob & the Stuff Makers

March 29

Little 5 Points Community Center, Atlanta

Kick off a new artist spotlight series celebrating the creators behind the iconic Little 5 Points Halloween Parade. The first event features Rob Britt and Rob & the Stuff Makers, who will share their creative process and demonstrate how recycled materials are transformed into imaginative sculptures and parade creations.

