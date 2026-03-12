Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Cobb County, Gilmer County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Whitfield County, Lumpkin County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Gwinnett County, Fannin County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Greene County, Pickens County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Banks County, Polk County, Walker County, Jackson County, Upson County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Lamar County, Newton County, Butts County, Pike County, Hall County, White County, Murray County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Jasper County, Floyd County, Clayton County, Henry County, Putnam County, Forsyth County, Troup County, Dade County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Heard County, Union County, Gordon County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Bartow County, Carroll County, Dawson County, Towns County, Barrow County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Morgan County

Georgia Secretary of State primary election field set

By
Published  March 12, 2026 12:43pm EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Nine candidates have officially qualified to run for Georgia’s Secretary of State, including a mix of veteran politicians and local leaders.
    • With incumbent Brad Raffensperger running for governor, five Republicans and four Democrats are vying for the seat that oversees Georgia's elections and business filings.
    • Voters will head to the polls for the party primaries on May 19, with potential runoffs scheduled for June 7.

ATLANTA - The field for Georgia’s Secretary of State primary is officially set. Nine candidates are running for the office, including four Democrats and five Republicans.

Georgia Secretary of State

What we know:

The Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing elections across the state and certifying the final results. Beyond the ballot box, the role also handles annual corporate filings, grants professional licenses, and oversees Georgia’s securities market.

Find a list of the candidates for the office below, along with a brief summary of their stances:

Democratic Secretary of State candidates

What they're saying:

Adrian Consonery Jr. (Houston County) – Occupation: Minister; Website: AJ4GA.ORG

According to his website, Consonery’s platform centers on expanding voter access and transparency, modernizing professional licensing to be more efficient, and implementing securities market reforms to protect everyday investors.

Cam Ashling (Gwinnett County) – Occupation: Business Owner; Website: CAMLOVESGA.COM

Ashling’s campaign website emphasizes "protecting the freedom to vote" by fighting voter suppression, streamlining business registration to foster economic growth, and ensuring the Secretary of State's office remains nonpartisan and transparent.

Dana Barrett (Fulton County) – Occupation: Consultant; Website: ELECTDANABARRETT.COM

A current Fulton County Commissioner, Barrett’s website says her campaign focuses on protecting the sanctity of the vote against "baseless claims of fraud," improving public health services, and reforming the criminal justice system to balance safety with equity.

Penny Brown Reynolds (Fulton County) – Occupation: Attorney/Jurist; Website: PENNYFORGEORGIA.COM

Former Judge Brown Reynolds is running on a "Georgia for All of Us" theme, prioritizing the protection of voting rights, safeguarding vulnerable communities from financial scams, and making state licensing services more accessible and fair.

Republican Secretary of State candidates

What they're saying:

Ted Metz (Forsyth County) – Occupation: Retired; Website: TEDMETZ.COM

Metz advocates for a "3-dimensional" approach to transportation infrastructure, the legalization of industrial hemp and medical cannabis, and reducing the "burden" of over-regulation on Georgia businesses.

Kelvin King (Cobb County) – Occupation: Business Owner; Website: KELVINKING.COM

King’s "Secure Elections" plan calls for hand-counting ballots to confirm digital results, cleaning up voter rolls to remove illegal registrations, and expanding the privatization of business licensing to speed up approvals.

Gabriel Sterling (Fulton County) – Occupation: COO, SOS Office; Website: GABRIELSTERLING.COM

The former COO of the Secretary of State’s office, Sterling’s campaign is built on his record of defending election results and a commitment to keeping Georgia’s elections the "safest in the nation" while focusing on property tax reform, according to his website.

Tim Fleming (Newton County) – Occupation: State Representative; Website: FLEMINGFORGA.COM

A former chief of staff to Governor Kemp, Fleming’s "Georgia First" priorities include strengthening election integrity, cutting red tape for small businesses, and ensuring "illegals" are prevented from voting.

Vernon Jones (Putnam County) – Occupation: Consultant; Website: VERNONJONESSOS2026.COM

According to their website, Jones is campaigning to switch Georgia to a paper ballot system, strictly curtail mail-in voting to specific groups like the disabled and military, and transform the office into an "engine for economic growth" by slashing corporate licensing hurdles.

Georgia 2026 primaries

What's next:

The primaries are set for May 19, with runoffs scheduled for June 7 should no candidate hit the majority threshold. To vote in the primary, you must be registered to vote by April 20.

The Source: Information about the candidates' stances came from their campaign websites. All other information in this article came from the Secretary of State's website. 

Georgia PoliticsNews