St. Patrick's Day festivities, specials in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

From lively bar crawls and block parties to family-friendly festivals and festive food specials, here are some of the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

PARADES

St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 14

15th and Peachtree Streets, Atlanta

One of the country’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades. Expect floats, clowns, bands, dancers, drill teams and a bagpipe and drum corps.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 17

Conyers

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Conyers kicks off at 5 p.m. There will also be a best-dressed pet contest, a Leprechaun Lookalike contest, food trucks, live music and the World’s Shortest Endurance Run.

PARTIES

St. Patrick's Day at Avenue East Cobb

March 12

Avenue East Cobb, Marietta

Family-friendly activities include live music, a dance performance by the Drake School of Irish Dance, a bounce house, live llamas, face painting, a festive photo booth and more.

Midtown St. Paddy’s Block Party

March 13–14

Politan Row at Colony Square, Atlanta

Atlanta’s largest St. Patrick’s Day party returns to Midtown with DJs, themed drink specials and access to more than 30 bars and restaurants in the entertainment district. The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m., with ticket packages including complimentary shots, food and drink specials, and a wristband for participating venues.

Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Festival

March 14–15

Smyrna Market Village, Smyrna

Restaurants Zucca and Atkins Park at Smyrna Market Village will host this St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live music, cornhole, drink specials and games throughout the day. The festival begins at 11 a.m., with tickets ranging from $15 to $20.

Get Lucky Fest

March 14

Park Tavern, Atlanta

Park Tavern’s St. Patrick’s Day music festival in Piedmont Park will feature live music, DJs and drink specials throughout the day. Musical acts include Stop Light Observations and Sucker Punch, with the festival running from 2–11 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Luck of The Forum

March 14

The Forum Peachtree Corners, Peachtree Corners

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with music, dancing and plenty of Irish flair during this festive event at The Forum. The celebration runs from 4–6 p.m., and admission is free.

Kegs & Eggs St. Paddy’s Bar Crawl

March 14

Virginia-Highland, Atlanta

This St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl will turn Virginia-Highland into one big party from 2–8 p.m. The event begins in the Neighbor’s Pub parking lot with a DJ and food trucks before attendees head to nearby spots like Sweet Auburn BBQ, Moe’s and Joe’s, Monks Meadery and The Family Dog for drink specials throughout the day. Tickets start at $15.

St. Paddy’s Celebration at New Realm Brewing Co.

March 14

New Realm Brewing Co., Atlanta

Head to Atlanta’s Eastside BeltLine for New Realm Brewing Co.’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live music, DJs, green beer and Irish dancers.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Fadó Buckhead

March 14 and March 17

Fadó Irish Pub, Atlanta

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a block party and live music at Fadó Buckhead starting March 14, featuring a brunch menu and festivities beginning at 1 p.m. The pub will also host its Kegs and Eggs celebration with brunch and live music on March 17. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with cover charges ranging from $10 to $20.

Northside Saint Patrick’s Festival

March 15

City Springs, Sandy Springs

Celebrate Irish culture with live Irish and Irish-themed music, dance performances, arts, a Vendor Village and a Kids Korner at this family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day festival. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. with free admission, though donations are encouraged.

Find the Leprechaun Adventures

March 15 & March 17

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

Follow the trail of a mischievous leprechaun during two St. Patrick’s-themed adventures in Little 5 Points. An all-ages scavenger hunt on March 15 sends participants solving riddles through local shops and murals, while a March 17 bar crawl for adults adds dancing, green drinks and festive challenges along the way.

St. Patrick’s Day at Top Dawg Tavern

March 17

Top Dawg Tavern, Bethlehem

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish-inspired food and drink specials including corned beef and cabbage, Reubens, Guinness and festive shots. The tavern will also feature wing deals and plenty of TVs inside and on the patio so guests can catch the game while they celebrate.

DINING & DRINKS

Brasserie Lundi in Midtown is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a limited-time lineup of festive drinks, including a green Midoria Sour Highball with vodka and melon liqueur, a Mint Julep made with Irish whiskey and fresh mint, and a classic 16-ounce Guinness.

Clean Juice is getting in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by offering loyalty members $2 off a Green Glow Acai Bowl on March 17 at participating locations.

The Colonnade will mark St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with a special Corned Beef and Cabbage dish available for guests while supplies last.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern is bringing four days of St. Patrick’s Day festivities to its locations from March 14 through March 17. Guests can enjoy specials including $7 Jameson, a $10 Luck of the Irish cocktail, $5 Shamrock Shots and Guinness-glazed wings for $16.95 throughout the celebration.

Kona Grill is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with festive specials from March 13 through March 22. Guests can enjoy Corned Beef Sliders served with fries, a $7 Lucky Margarita, and $6 "Leprechaun Beer" drafts available during happy hour.

Lingering Shade Social Club is getting festive with St. Patrick’s Day drink specials, including a classic Grasshopper cocktail and Guinness beer, both available while supplies last.

Pollo Campero is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a special offer for loyalty members. From March 17 through March 19, members can score a buy-one-get-one free 3-piece dark meat meal (legs and thighs, roasted or fried) at participating locations when ordering through the Pollo Campero app.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with special perks for Caniac Club members from March 9 through March 17. Fans can unlock "Lucky Swipes" with surprises like free lemonade with a purchase, exclusive gear, bonus rewards and even a chance to win free Cane’s for a year, while all customers can enjoy the festive Leprechaun Lemonade — the chain’s freshly squeezed lemonade turned green for the holiday.

Shipley Do-Nuts is offering St. Patrick’s Day-themed donuts from March 4 through March 17 at participating locations. The festive treats feature classic yeast donuts topped with white, green or chocolate icing and holiday sprinkles with shamrocks, available individually, by the half dozen or in Lucky Dozen boxes while supplies last.

Vesper is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Lucky Libations & Leprechaun Karaoke on March 17 starting at 5 p.m. The Glenwood Park cocktail lounge will feature specialty cocktails, Irish whiskey shots and festive small bites, along with its annual leprechaun karaoke and prize giveaways for guests dressed in their best green attire.

