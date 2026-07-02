Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 3-5, 2026

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Whether you're looking for fireworks, live music, family fun, food festivals or a unique way to celebrate the holiday weekend, there's no shortage of things to do across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. From Independence Day celebrations and concerts to car shows and outdoor adventures, here's a look at some of the best events happening July 3-6.

Fourth of July

Stone Mountain Park Fantastic Fourth Celebration

July 1-6

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Celebrate Independence Day with six days of family-friendly fun at Stone Mountain Park's Fantastic Fourth Celebration. This year's event features a new 250th Drone & Light Show followed by the park's signature fireworks display, along with attractions and activities throughout the day. Admission required.

Johns Creek America 250 Independence Day Celebration

July 3 | 6-10 p.m.

The Boardwalk at Town Center, Johns Creek

Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with an evening of live music, family activities, food and patriotic fun. The event wraps up with a fireworks show beginning after 9 p.m.

Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration

July 4

City Springs District, Sandy Springs

Celebrate Independence Day with one of the area's largest Fourth of July events featuring local food trucks, a free concert by legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean and a spectacular fireworks show. City Green opens at 4 p.m., food trucks begin serving at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 8 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

FULL LIST OF 4TH OF JULY EVENTS

🎡 Festivals & Food Events

Taste 4 Culture

July 5

Atlanta

Celebrate Haitian and Caribbean culture with authentic food, live music, DJs, cultural vendors, family activities and the signature ATL Tap Tap experience. Inspired by Haiti's return to the FIFA World Cup, the festival highlights the country's culture, resilience and community spirit.

Red's Beer Garden Hot Dog Eating Contest

July 5

Red's Beer Garden, Atlanta

Celebrate the holiday weekend by cheering on contestants at Red's Beer Garden's annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. The event is free to watch, and guests can stick around afterward to catch the soccer match beginning at 4 p.m. while enjoying the beer garden's selection of food and drinks.

🎸 Music & Comedy

Live Music on the Green

Fridays and Saturdays through October

Halcyon, Alpharetta

Enjoy free live acoustic music on the Village Green every Friday and Saturday evening through October. Grab dinner, drinks or dessert from one of Halcyon's restaurants and relax on the lawn while local musicians perform. No outside food or coolers are permitted.

Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell

July 3

Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan takes the stage with special guest Allison Russell for an evening of acclaimed folk, pop and rock. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available.

Opus 23

July 3

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Enjoy an evening of contemporary jazz and soulful instrumental music from Atlanta ensemble Opus 23, featuring vocalist Rae Raquel. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Comedy Night Fundraiser

July 4

Broken Anchor Winery, Acworth

Celebrate Independence Day with an adults-only comedy show benefiting Acworth American Legion Post 304. Enjoy food and drink specials while supporting a local veterans organization. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12.

FireLake

July 4

Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

Celebrate Independence Day with FireLake featuring Barry Richman for a special one-night-only performance. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Red Clay Music Foundry. Tickets are available online.

The Dukes of Country

July 4

Lou Sobh Amphitheater at Cumming City Center, Cumming

Travel back to the golden era of country music as The Dukes of Country perform hits from the 1970s, '80s and '90s with costume changes, choreography and a high-energy stage show. Admission and parking are free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; the concert is dog-friendly.

Johnny Folsom 4: Tribute to Johnny Cash

July 5

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Hear Johnny Cash classics like Ring of Fire, Folsom Prison Blues and A Boy Named Sue as Johnny Folsom 4 recreates the sound and spirit of the Man in Black. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m. for ages 15 and older.

The Wild Feathers

July 5

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

Nashville band The Wild Feathers bring their blend of Americana, country and heartland rock to Eddie's Attic in support of their latest album, Sirens. Expect a night of harmonies, guitar-driven hits and new music from the longtime touring favorites.

Concerts for a Cause: Lost in Paradise

July 5

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Kick off the summer concert series with Lost in Paradise, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, at the Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater overlooking Lake Lanier. Gates open at 6 p.m., the music starts at 7:30 p.m., and proceeds benefit the Georgia Mountain Food Bank and Lake Lanier Association. Tickets are $15.

🎭 Theater & Arts

Shakespeare Out of a Hat

July 2-3

Atlanta Shakespeare Company, Atlanta

Watch Shakespeare with a twist as actors discover their roles just minutes before the curtain rises. This fast-paced blend of improv and classic theater features The Comedy of Errors on July 2 and A Midsummer Night's Dream on July 3. Tickets are required.

Hopeton St. Clair Hibbert Jr.: The Weight and the Witness

Through Aug. 22

Chastain Arts Center & Gallery, Atlanta

Explore a collection of sculpture and photography by Hopeton St. Clair Hibbert Jr. examining labor, identity, memory and human experience through mixed-media artwork. Admission is free.

ALT3R Drag Ghost Tour

July 5

Little 5 Points Community Center, Atlanta

Take a spooky stroll through Little 5 Points as the award-winning ALT3R drag troupe leads a ghost-hunting walking tour exploring the neighborhood's haunted history, legends and lingering spirits. Tickets are required.

🏠Community & Family-friendly

Breakfast with the Butterflies

July 5

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Enjoy an early morning with exclusive access to the Butterfly Encounter before the nature center opens. The family-friendly event includes a light breakfast, close-up butterfly experiences and time to explore the grounds. Ages 4 and older. Advance registration is required.

Forest Ranger Walk

Select dates

Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

Explore Fernbank Forest alongside a Fernbank Forest Ranger during a guided nature walk highlighting the forest's plants, wildlife and natural history. The outdoor experience is included with museum admission, and tickets are available online.

⚾Sports

Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo at Lenox Square

July 2-3

Lenox Square, Atlanta

Get ready for the Peachtree Road Race at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days in the Macy's parking lot. On July 3, enjoy a free performance by Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC at 8:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.

Atlanta Smoke at Gwinnett Field

July 3

Gwinnett Field, Lawrenceville

Professional softball comes to Gwinnett Field for the first time as the Atlanta Smoke take on the Birmingham Iron in a Professional Softball League matchup. The ballpark will be converted into a regulation softball field for the special event, which will be followed by an Independence Day fireworks show. Tickets start at $15 plus fees.

Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race

July 4

Lenox Square to Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Independence Day at the world's largest 10K as more than 60,000 runners from all 50 states and 30 countries take to Peachtree Road. Whether you're racing or cheering from the sidelines, it's one of Atlanta's signature Fourth of July traditions.

Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries

July 4

Gateway Center Arena, College Park

Celebrate the Fourth of July with WNBA action as the Atlanta Dream take on the Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. at Gateway Center Arena, with tickets available through Ticketmaster.

🚗Jeep & Car Shows

Old Glory Independence Day Car Show

July 4

Lowe's Home Improvement, Woodstock

Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic car show featuring all makes and models, awards, raffles, a silent auction, food and music. Registration is $20 for show vehicles, and proceeds benefit Warrior Refuge GA. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Caffeine and Octane

July 5

Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw

Check out one of the country's largest monthly car showcases, featuring all makes and models plus special displays for Jeeps, race cars and military vehicles. The event is free for spectators and vehicle exhibitors, with show hours from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

📅Coming Up

Summer Puppets & More: Shadow Quest

July 9-11

Roswell Cultural Arts Center

The Summer Puppets & More series returns with Shadow Quest, an interactive shadow puppet adventure from Mr. Damon's Shadow Puppet Theatre. Performances begin at 10 a.m. July 9-11, with an additional 1 p.m. show July 11. Tickets are $9 ($8 for groups of 10 or more).

An Evening with Alex Marion

July 10

The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End

Singer-songwriter Alex Marion brings his blend of R&B and country soul to The Garden Club for an evening of live music. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the event running through 11:30 p.m.

Atlanta Summer Halal Food Festival

July 11-12

Historic Old Fourth Ward Skatepark

The Atlanta Summer Halal Food Festival returns with a new two-day format featuring halal food vendors, live entertainment, artisan market, family activities and cultural experiences along the Atlanta BeltLine. Tickets start at $15, with free admission for children 7 and under.

The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show

July 11-25

Sonesta Atlanta NW Galleria

Solve a hilarious interactive murder mystery while enjoying dinner at North America's largest true crime dinner show. Professional actors mingle with guests throughout the evening, and every ticket includes the show, dinner and gratuity.

Bastille Day at Bar Blanc

July 14

Bar Blanc

Celebrate Bastille Day with steak frites, French cocktails, live music and festive activities from 6-9 p.m. Tickets include heavy hors d'oeuvres, a steak carving station, frites with toppings, mini desserts, lawn games and a photo booth. A full bar and Kir Royale bar will be available for additional purchase.

Family Day at Top Dawg Tavern

July 18

Top Dawg Tavern

Bring the family for free fun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including meet-and-greets with Moana and Maui, face painting, balloon art, music and a coloring contest. Kids meals, including a drink, side and ice cream, will be available for $6.

Bourbon Bash

July 18

Fox Theatre

Sample more than 60 bourbons and whiskies from over 20 distilleries during the Fox Theatre's annual Bourbon Bash in the Marquee Club. Tickets include unlimited tastings, bourbon-inspired bites, Marquee Club access and a commemorative Lexus gift. Early-bird pricing is available for a limited time.

Spamalot

July 21-26

Fox Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail returns to Atlanta for a one-week run. The production features beloved songs, outrageous comedy and performances Tuesday through Sunday as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do listing, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.