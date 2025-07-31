Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 1-3, 2025

Looking for something fun to do in Atlanta this weekend? From live music and outdoor movies to food festivals and family-friendly events, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the city. Here’s a curated list of events happening around town—whether you're into art, theater, sports, or just soaking up some summer vibes.

Festivals & Special Events

Atlanta

Black Writers Weekend 2025

When: July 31–Aug. 2

Where: Multiple locations including Auburn Avenue Research Library, Loudermilk Conference Center, and Buckhead Art & Company

What: The weekend includes a short film fest, a welcome mixer, panels, workshops, book signings, and networking for writers and creatives.

Cost: Varies by event

More info

Happy Gilmore 2 Watch Party

When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

What: Enjoy two showings of Happy Gilmore 2 with drink specials like $5 Calamity Jane pints and $10 John Dalys, plus a themed movie drinking game.

Cost: Free

More info

Jollof Festival Atlanta

When: Aug. 2

Where: Westside Motor Lounge, Atlanta

What: Celebrate West Africa’s beloved rice dish with music, dance, food, art, and the fan-favorite Jollof Wars competition where guests vote for their favorite version.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info

Outside Atlanta

Caffeine & Octane

When: 9 a.m.–noon Sunday, Aug. 4

Where: Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw

What: This massive monthly car show features more than 2,500 vehicles of all kinds. Arrive before sunrise to watch the parade of cars roll in.

Cost: Free for spectators and participants

More info

Family-friendly Events

Outside Atlanta

Movies & Mocktails

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Town Center on Main and DeLay Nature Park, 421 Main Street, Suwanee

What: Enjoy a dino-themed double feature with The Good Dinosaur at 6:30 p.m. and Jurassic Park at 8 p.m., plus food trucks and themed mocktails.

Cost: Free

More info

Movie Night Under the Stars: IF

When: 6–10 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Douglasville Town Green, 6840 W Church St., Douglasville

What: Enjoy a family-friendly evening under the stars with a screening of IF, a heartwarming adventure film. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Cost: Free

More info

Foodie Events

Outside Atlanta

Food Truck Friday: Back-to-School Bash

When: 4–8 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Snellville Towne Green, Snellville

What: Celebrate the new school year with food trucks, games, music from DJ Lee, and an outdoor screening of Minecraft at The Grove. Beer, wine, and treats like Dolphin’s Water Ice will also be available.

Cost: Free

More info

Shuckin' Shack Grand Opening Party

When: 5–11 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar, 9 S. Main St., Alpharetta

What: Enjoy fresh seafood, drinks, and live music from Matt Silliman & Friends on the party patio. Drink specials include $20 beer buckets and half-off wine bottles.

Cost: Free

More info

Courtesy of Shuckin Shack

Live Music

Atlanta

Rob Thomas: All Night Days Tour

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta

What: Rob Thomas kicks off his All Night Days album rollout with a headlining tour stop featuring new music and hits from his solo career.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info

Courtesy of Rob Thomas

The Flaming Lips

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

What: Oklahoma’s psychedelic rock legends launch their summer tour in Atlanta, co-headlining with Modest Mouse. Expect tracks from The Soft Bulletin and Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info

Homixide Gang Album Release Party

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Terminal West, 887 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta

What: RSVP-only, all-ages album release party presented by Zero Mile. Free to attend but advance registration is required and space is limited.

Cost: Free with RSVP

More info

Vandoliers – Life Behind Bars Tour

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Vinyl at Center Stage, 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

What: The genre-blending Texas band brings its country-punk and Americana style to Atlanta as part of their Life Behind Bars Tour.

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $60 reserved tables

More info

Jerry Day ATL at Terminal West

When: 2 p.m. doors, 3 p.m. music Aug. 2

Where: Terminal West, 887 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta

What: Celebrate Jerry Garcia’s legacy with nine bands across two indoor stages, no repeated songs, and a full lineup of Georgia’s jam scene favorites. Proceeds benefit Grace Note Foundation.

Cost: $45

More info

Courtesy of Terminal West

Beats Antique at Center Stage Atlanta

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2

Where: Center Stage, Atlanta

What: Beats Antique delivers an unforgettable show blending world music, electronic beats, and theatrical visuals. Presented by Rival Entertainment.

Cost: $29.50 in advance, $37 day of show

More info

Outside Atlanta

Rod Stewart Live in Concert

When: Aug. 1

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

What: Legendary rocker Rod Stewart brings his iconic voice and decades of hits to the stage for an unforgettable night under the stars.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info

Dark Star Brothers Duo at Olive Tree & Vine

When: 6–9 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Olive Tree & Vine, 20 W Main St., Cartersville

What: Enjoy a cozy evening of Americana, blues, and jam-band-style improvisation from Ian Nathanson and Lee Hill—two-fifths of the Dark Star Brothers Band.

Cost: Free

More info

First Friday Concert Series: 96K

When: 7–9 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Main Street Plaza, Downtown Kennesaw

What: Enjoy an energetic blend of pop, rock, and soul from band 96K. Bring chairs and dine at nearby restaurants or breweries. VIP seating available.

Cost: Free (VIP upgrades available)

More info

Iron Mullet and SciaticA at Dixie Tavern

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Dixie Tavern, 2319 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta

What: A double-header metal tribute night featuring Iron Mullet (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) and SciaticA (thrash tribute to Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer). Ages 21+.

Cost: $10 cover (free table reservations available)

More info

Live Acoustic Music on the Green

When: 6–9 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays through October

Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

What: Relax on the Village Green with live music from talented local artists. Grab food, drinks, or dessert from one of 22 restaurants. Outside food and coolers not permitted.

Cost: Free

More info

Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series: Uptown Funk

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee

What: The final event in Chamblee’s summer concert series features Uptown Funk, a high-energy Bruno Mars tribute band. Expect family-friendly fun, dancing, and hits like "24K Magic" and "Treasure."

Cost: Free (VIP tables and sponsorships available)

More info

Courtesy of Uptown Funk

Downtown Canton First Friday

When: 6–9 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: 130 E Main St., Canton

What: Enjoy live music by The Celebrity All-Star Band, classic cars, food and beverage vendors, shopping, and a Kids Zone at this monthly downtown celebration.

Cost: Free

More info

Music Under the Pavilion with Chris Norman

When: 6–8 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, 1673 Jamerson Road NE, Marietta

What: Local favorite Chris Norman (aka Hammy) performs solo classics in a family-friendly, outdoor concert. Table reservations available with suggested donation.

Cost: Free (donation optional for table seating)

More info

Reverend Hylton Album Release Show

When: Aug. 2

Where: The Hunt House, 1127 White Cir NW, Marietta

What: Celebrate the release of Night Under the Stars with Reverend Hylton, plus an opening set from Caleb Warren and food by Marc. Limited-edition vinyls available on site.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info

The Boykinz

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur

What: Fresh off their Golden Buzzer moment on America’s Got Talent, Snellville’s rising country quartet performs live before heading to AGT’s live shows later this month.

Cost: See venue for ticket pricing

More info

Dinner and a Show at From the Earth Brewing

When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show Aug. 2

Where: From the Earth Brewing Company, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

What: Enjoy a three-course meal followed by live performances from HeyDreamer and Grits and Greens. Reserved dinner seating or standing-room tickets available.

Cost: $65 for dinner/show, $17 for standing room

More info

Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour

When: Aug. 2

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

What: Country music star Thomas Rhett brings his high-energy summer tour to Georgia, performing fan favorites and chart-toppers in a lively outdoor setting.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info

Sun and the Stars: A Tribute to Sun Records

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

What: A high-energy tribute concert honoring legends of Sun Records including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Expect vintage style, rockabilly hits, and Americana flair.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info

Theater

Outside Atlanta

Daddy Long Legs at ART Station Theatre

When: Through Aug. 3 (showtimes vary)

Where: ART Station Theatre, Stone Mountain Village

What: A heartwarming musical about an orphan and her mysterious benefactor set in early 1900s New England. Performances Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., weekends at 3 p.m., and a special matinee July 30.

Cost: $16–$38

More info

Art

Atlanta

Spirit Guides Exhibit at Fernbank Museum

When: Through Aug. 3

Where: Fernbank Museum, WildWoods outdoor area, Atlanta

What: Eight colorful, large-scale sculptures inspired by ancient Mexican traditions and the Zapotec calendar, created by artists Jacobo and María Ángeles.

Cost: Included with museum admission

More info

Outside Atlanta

Spruill Gallery Student & Instructor Biennial Exhibition

When: July 31–Sept. 12

Where: Spruill Gallery, Dunwoody

What: Features more than 80 works across various media by Spruill Center students and instructors, with a juried awards ceremony July 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info

Photo Crawl Exhibit at Old Smyrna Firehouse

When: Ongoing through Nov. 5

Where: Old Smyrna Firehouse, Smyrna

What: This group exhibit showcases images by 10 local photographers taken during a one-night photo crawl. The images capture the charm and character of the historic firehouse.

Cost: Free

More info

Other

Atlanta

Mario Kart World Tournament at Monday Night Garage

When: 3 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta

What: Compete on the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 in this free-entry LAN-style tournament with adult and kids’ brackets. Enjoy pizza, wings, drinks, and a showdown on Rainbow Road. BYOC (bring your own controller).

Cost: Free

More info

Atlanta Mushroom Market

When: 1–4 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Wild Heaven Beer, West End Brewery & Gardens, Atlanta

What: Shop all things fungi—from mushrooms and supplements to mushroom-themed art and wellness goods—at this earthy outdoor market.

Cost: Free

More info

Outside Atlanta

Dragon Con Trivia Night

When: 7–9 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, 1010 Roswell St., Marietta

What: Test your fandom knowledge and compete for prizes like Dragon Con swag, memberships, and hotel reservations. Specialty cocktails and Dragon Con Vodka available.

Cost: Free

More info

Pickett’s Mill Historical Workshop

When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Pickett’s Mill Battlefield, 4432 Mount Tabor Church Road, Dallas

What: Learn how to make an 18th- or 19th-century "housewife" sewing kit once used by both men and women. Space limited to 15 participants per session.

Cost: Check site for admission details

More info

Damsel Bookstore Grand Opening

When: Aug. 2

Where: The Mill on Etowah, Canton

What: Celebrate the grand opening of this new romantic bookstore with swag bags for the first 50 guests, author Emma Miller in-store from 1–4 p.m., mocktails, giveaways, and more.

Cost: Free

More info

Effigies & Incantations Book Signing

When: Noon–4 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: The Oddities Museum, 3870 N. Peachtree Road, Chamblee

What: Meet authors Darrell Grizzle and Jessica Nettles at a signing for their gothic horror anthology, Effigies & Incantations, filled with ghost stories and eerie atmosphere.

Cost: Free

More info

Sports

Outside Atlanta

Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls

When: Aug. 1–3

Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

What: On Aug. 1, Wizards & Wands Night brings magical fun and fireworks, while Dinosaur Night on Aug. 2 features live dino encounters with a Velociraptor, T-Rex, and more. The series wraps Aug. 3 with Sunday Funday and kids’ activities.

Cost: Tickets start at $12.05

More info

Coming Up

Sips Under the Sea: Glow Nights

When: 7–10 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

What: An 18+ after-hours event with glowing décor, live music, drink tickets, and access to aquarium exhibits as part of the Glow Nights series.

Cost: Ticket packages vary

More info

