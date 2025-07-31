Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 1-3, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do in Atlanta this weekend? From live music and outdoor movies to food festivals and family-friendly events, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the city. Here’s a curated list of events happening around town—whether you're into art, theater, sports, or just soaking up some summer vibes.
Festivals & Special Events
Atlanta
Black Writers Weekend 2025
When: July 31–Aug. 2
Where: Multiple locations including Auburn Avenue Research Library, Loudermilk Conference Center, and Buckhead Art & Company
What: The weekend includes a short film fest, a welcome mixer, panels, workshops, book signings, and networking for writers and creatives.
Cost: Varies by event
Happy Gilmore 2 Watch Party
When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
What: Enjoy two showings of Happy Gilmore 2 with drink specials like $5 Calamity Jane pints and $10 John Dalys, plus a themed movie drinking game.
Cost: Free
Jollof Festival Atlanta
When: Aug. 2
Where: Westside Motor Lounge, Atlanta
What: Celebrate West Africa’s beloved rice dish with music, dance, food, art, and the fan-favorite Jollof Wars competition where guests vote for their favorite version.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Outside Atlanta
Caffeine & Octane
When: 9 a.m.–noon Sunday, Aug. 4
Where: Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw
What: This massive monthly car show features more than 2,500 vehicles of all kinds. Arrive before sunrise to watch the parade of cars roll in.
Cost: Free for spectators and participants
Family-friendly Events
Outside Atlanta
Movies & Mocktails
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Town Center on Main and DeLay Nature Park, 421 Main Street, Suwanee
What: Enjoy a dino-themed double feature with The Good Dinosaur at 6:30 p.m. and Jurassic Park at 8 p.m., plus food trucks and themed mocktails.
Cost: Free
Movie Night Under the Stars: IF
When: 6–10 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Douglasville Town Green, 6840 W Church St., Douglasville
What: Enjoy a family-friendly evening under the stars with a screening of IF, a heartwarming adventure film. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Cost: Free
Foodie Events
Outside Atlanta
Food Truck Friday: Back-to-School Bash
When: 4–8 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Snellville Towne Green, Snellville
What: Celebrate the new school year with food trucks, games, music from DJ Lee, and an outdoor screening of Minecraft at The Grove. Beer, wine, and treats like Dolphin’s Water Ice will also be available.
Cost: Free
Shuckin' Shack Grand Opening Party
When: 5–11 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar, 9 S. Main St., Alpharetta
What: Enjoy fresh seafood, drinks, and live music from Matt Silliman & Friends on the party patio. Drink specials include $20 beer buckets and half-off wine bottles.
Cost: Free
Courtesy of Shuckin Shack
Live Music
Atlanta
Rob Thomas: All Night Days Tour
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta
What: Rob Thomas kicks off his All Night Days album rollout with a headlining tour stop featuring new music and hits from his solo career.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Courtesy of Rob Thomas
The Flaming Lips
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
What: Oklahoma’s psychedelic rock legends launch their summer tour in Atlanta, co-headlining with Modest Mouse. Expect tracks from The Soft Bulletin and Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Homixide Gang Album Release Party
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Terminal West, 887 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta
What: RSVP-only, all-ages album release party presented by Zero Mile. Free to attend but advance registration is required and space is limited.
Cost: Free with RSVP
Vandoliers – Life Behind Bars Tour
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Vinyl at Center Stage, 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
What: The genre-blending Texas band brings its country-punk and Americana style to Atlanta as part of their Life Behind Bars Tour.
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $60 reserved tables
Jerry Day ATL at Terminal West
When: 2 p.m. doors, 3 p.m. music Aug. 2
Where: Terminal West, 887 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta
What: Celebrate Jerry Garcia’s legacy with nine bands across two indoor stages, no repeated songs, and a full lineup of Georgia’s jam scene favorites. Proceeds benefit Grace Note Foundation.
Cost: $45
Courtesy of Terminal West
Beats Antique at Center Stage Atlanta
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2
Where: Center Stage, Atlanta
What: Beats Antique delivers an unforgettable show blending world music, electronic beats, and theatrical visuals. Presented by Rival Entertainment.
Cost: $29.50 in advance, $37 day of show
Outside Atlanta
Rod Stewart Live in Concert
When: Aug. 1
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
What: Legendary rocker Rod Stewart brings his iconic voice and decades of hits to the stage for an unforgettable night under the stars.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Dark Star Brothers Duo at Olive Tree & Vine
When: 6–9 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Olive Tree & Vine, 20 W Main St., Cartersville
What: Enjoy a cozy evening of Americana, blues, and jam-band-style improvisation from Ian Nathanson and Lee Hill—two-fifths of the Dark Star Brothers Band.
Cost: Free
First Friday Concert Series: 96K
When: 7–9 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Main Street Plaza, Downtown Kennesaw
What: Enjoy an energetic blend of pop, rock, and soul from band 96K. Bring chairs and dine at nearby restaurants or breweries. VIP seating available.
Cost: Free (VIP upgrades available)
Iron Mullet and SciaticA at Dixie Tavern
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Dixie Tavern, 2319 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta
What: A double-header metal tribute night featuring Iron Mullet (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) and SciaticA (thrash tribute to Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer). Ages 21+.
Cost: $10 cover (free table reservations available)
Live Acoustic Music on the Green
When: 6–9 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays through October
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
What: Relax on the Village Green with live music from talented local artists. Grab food, drinks, or dessert from one of 22 restaurants. Outside food and coolers not permitted.
Cost: Free
Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series: Uptown Funk
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee
What: The final event in Chamblee’s summer concert series features Uptown Funk, a high-energy Bruno Mars tribute band. Expect family-friendly fun, dancing, and hits like "24K Magic" and "Treasure."
Cost: Free (VIP tables and sponsorships available)
Courtesy of Uptown Funk
Downtown Canton First Friday
When: 6–9 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: 130 E Main St., Canton
What: Enjoy live music by The Celebrity All-Star Band, classic cars, food and beverage vendors, shopping, and a Kids Zone at this monthly downtown celebration.
Cost: Free
Music Under the Pavilion with Chris Norman
When: 6–8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, 1673 Jamerson Road NE, Marietta
What: Local favorite Chris Norman (aka Hammy) performs solo classics in a family-friendly, outdoor concert. Table reservations available with suggested donation.
Cost: Free (donation optional for table seating)
Reverend Hylton Album Release Show
When: Aug. 2
Where: The Hunt House, 1127 White Cir NW, Marietta
What: Celebrate the release of Night Under the Stars with Reverend Hylton, plus an opening set from Caleb Warren and food by Marc. Limited-edition vinyls available on site.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
The Boykinz
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur
What: Fresh off their Golden Buzzer moment on America’s Got Talent, Snellville’s rising country quartet performs live before heading to AGT’s live shows later this month.
Cost: See venue for ticket pricing
Dinner and a Show at From the Earth Brewing
When: 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show Aug. 2
Where: From the Earth Brewing Company, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
What: Enjoy a three-course meal followed by live performances from HeyDreamer and Grits and Greens. Reserved dinner seating or standing-room tickets available.
Cost: $65 for dinner/show, $17 for standing room
Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour
When: Aug. 2
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
What: Country music star Thomas Rhett brings his high-energy summer tour to Georgia, performing fan favorites and chart-toppers in a lively outdoor setting.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Sun and the Stars: A Tribute to Sun Records
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
What: A high-energy tribute concert honoring legends of Sun Records including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Expect vintage style, rockabilly hits, and Americana flair.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Theater
Outside Atlanta
Daddy Long Legs at ART Station Theatre
When: Through Aug. 3 (showtimes vary)
Where: ART Station Theatre, Stone Mountain Village
What: A heartwarming musical about an orphan and her mysterious benefactor set in early 1900s New England. Performances Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., weekends at 3 p.m., and a special matinee July 30.
Cost: $16–$38
Art
Atlanta
Spirit Guides Exhibit at Fernbank Museum
When: Through Aug. 3
Where: Fernbank Museum, WildWoods outdoor area, Atlanta
What: Eight colorful, large-scale sculptures inspired by ancient Mexican traditions and the Zapotec calendar, created by artists Jacobo and María Ángeles.
Cost: Included with museum admission
Outside Atlanta
Spruill Gallery Student & Instructor Biennial Exhibition
When: July 31–Sept. 12
Where: Spruill Gallery, Dunwoody
What: Features more than 80 works across various media by Spruill Center students and instructors, with a juried awards ceremony July 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Photo Crawl Exhibit at Old Smyrna Firehouse
When: Ongoing through Nov. 5
Where: Old Smyrna Firehouse, Smyrna
What: This group exhibit showcases images by 10 local photographers taken during a one-night photo crawl. The images capture the charm and character of the historic firehouse.
Cost: Free
Other
Atlanta
Mario Kart World Tournament at Monday Night Garage
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta
What: Compete on the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 in this free-entry LAN-style tournament with adult and kids’ brackets. Enjoy pizza, wings, drinks, and a showdown on Rainbow Road. BYOC (bring your own controller).
Cost: Free
Atlanta Mushroom Market
When: 1–4 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Wild Heaven Beer, West End Brewery & Gardens, Atlanta
What: Shop all things fungi—from mushrooms and supplements to mushroom-themed art and wellness goods—at this earthy outdoor market.
Cost: Free
Outside Atlanta
Dragon Con Trivia Night
When: 7–9 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, 1010 Roswell St., Marietta
What: Test your fandom knowledge and compete for prizes like Dragon Con swag, memberships, and hotel reservations. Specialty cocktails and Dragon Con Vodka available.
Cost: Free
Pickett’s Mill Historical Workshop
When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Pickett’s Mill Battlefield, 4432 Mount Tabor Church Road, Dallas
What: Learn how to make an 18th- or 19th-century "housewife" sewing kit once used by both men and women. Space limited to 15 participants per session.
Cost: Check site for admission details
Damsel Bookstore Grand Opening
When: Aug. 2
Where: The Mill on Etowah, Canton
What: Celebrate the grand opening of this new romantic bookstore with swag bags for the first 50 guests, author Emma Miller in-store from 1–4 p.m., mocktails, giveaways, and more.
Cost: Free
Effigies & Incantations Book Signing
When: Noon–4 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: The Oddities Museum, 3870 N. Peachtree Road, Chamblee
What: Meet authors Darrell Grizzle and Jessica Nettles at a signing for their gothic horror anthology, Effigies & Incantations, filled with ghost stories and eerie atmosphere.
Cost: Free
Sports
Outside Atlanta
Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls
When: Aug. 1–3
Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
What: On Aug. 1, Wizards & Wands Night brings magical fun and fireworks, while Dinosaur Night on Aug. 2 features live dino encounters with a Velociraptor, T-Rex, and more. The series wraps Aug. 3 with Sunday Funday and kids’ activities.
Cost: Tickets start at $12.05
Coming Up
Sips Under the Sea: Glow Nights
When: 7–10 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta
What: An 18+ after-hours event with glowing décor, live music, drink tickets, and access to aquarium exhibits as part of the Glow Nights series.
Cost: Ticket packages vary
If you would like to submit an item for an upcoming things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.