Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 28-30, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? From live music and art openings to food festivals, spring celebrations, and even a Guinness World Record attempt, there's no shortage of events happening March 28–30. Here's your guide to the can't-miss happenings around town.
EVENTS
Ultimate RV Show
When: March 27–30
Where: Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Pkwy. SE, Atlanta
What: Explore more than 140 fully-staged RVs in all classes, including the latest makes and models.
How Much: Free admission
More info
Toylanta
When: March 28–30
Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth
What: Toy and collectibles convention with toys, comics, cosplay, panels, and special guests.
How Much: From $25
More info
Village Park Reopening
When: March 28
Where: Village Park, 3397 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee
What: Neighborhood block party with a movie screening of Moana 2, games, food truck, and free popsicles for the first 100 attendees.
How Much: Free admission
More info
Artistic Affair
When: March 29
Where: Spruill Center for the Arts, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
What: Celebrate Spruill's 50th anniversary with an open bar, dinner, DJ, and auctions.
How Much: From $100
More info
FESTIVALS
Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival & 5K
When: March 29–30
Where: Blackburn Park, Brookhaven
What: Arts, crafts, food, kids’ activities, and music from Gavin DeGraw, Boyz II Men & more. No onsite parking.
How Much: Free admission
More info
Spring Fling
When: March 29
Where: Fitzgerald Park, 4877 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker
What: Youth parade, baseball photos, arts & crafts, bounce houses, food, and ribbon cutting.
How Much: Free admission
More info
L5P Fest
When: March 29
Where: Little Five Points
What: Music, skate ramps, food, drinks, hot dog contest, and more.
How Much: Free admission
More info
Daffodil Days
When: March 29
Where: Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek
What: Carnival rides, crafts, snacks, games, and inflatables.
How Much: Free admission
More info
SEA Music Festival
When: March 29
Where: Old Town Morrow, 1065 Old Town Morrow Road, Morrow
What: Over 20 DJs, 60+ Asian food vendors, cosplay, and EDC beats.
How Much: From $20
More info
MUSIC
Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics
When: March 28
Where: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta
What: High-energy modern soul revue with R&B and funk roots.
How Much: From $35
More info
Mike Farris
When: March 28
Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur
What: Grammy winner performs Muscle Shoals-inspired music.
How Much: From $32.26
More info
Carlin Taylor & The Soul Cartel Band
When: March 28
Where: St. James Live Jazz Club, 3220 Butner Road, Atlanta
What: Contemporary soul and R&B classics.
How Much: From $30
More info
Monteverdi Vespers
When: March 28
Where: The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
What: Baroque choral masterpiece with period instruments.
How Much: From $25 (discounts for seniors/students)
More info
Alan Sparhawk
When: March 29
Where: The Earl, 4888 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta
What: Founding member of Low performs solo.
How Much: From $25
More info
Jason Isbell
When: March 29
Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta
What: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter in solo performance.
How Much: From $39.50
More info
Loverboy
When: March 29
Where: United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw
What: ’80s rock legends perform live. Bring chairs or blankets.
How Much: Free admission
More info
Chaos Theory
When: March 29
Where: Dixie Tavern, 2319 Windy Hill Rd. SE, Marietta
What: Rock party band covering Alice in Chains and more.
How Much: Small cover
More info
The Ain’t Sisters
When: March 29
Where: Terminal West, Atlanta
What: Eclectic folk-rock group with high-energy performances.
How Much: From $25
More info
Angélique Kidjo
When: March 30
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta
What: Grammy-winning African artist with Atlanta Pops Orchestra.
How Much: From $69.50
More info
COMEDY
Tony Baker
When: March 28–30
Where: Atlanta Comedy Club, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross
What: Stand-up from the popular comedian featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, HBO, and Whiplash.
How Much: From $48.25
More info
THEATER / DANCE / FILM
Around the Block Film Screening
When: March 28
Where: Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta
What: Screening of Kevon Pryce’s Around the Block followed by a Q&A with Jonathan Blanks.
How Much: From $33
More info
Peter Pan Ballet
When: March 28–29
Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell
What: Ballet version of the classic tale presented by Atlanta Dance Theatre.
How Much: From $25 (discounts for children)
More info
This World is Not My Own
When: March 28
Where: Christ Church & Carriage House, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville
What: Screening of a documentary about self-taught Georgia artist Nellie Mae Rowe.
How Much: Free
More info
FOOD & DRINK
Ludacris’ Chicken + Beer Pop-Up
When: March 28
Where: One Flew South, 100 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta
What: Hip-hop legend Ludacris brings his restaurant concept for a one-day culinary event.
How Much: Free admission
More info
Beltline Taco & Tequila Crawl
When: March 29
Where: Atlanta BeltLine, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta
What: Sample tacos and margaritas while exploring BeltLine bars.
How Much: From $24.99
More info
FAMILY
Spring Arts & Crafts with a Ranger
When: March 29
Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, 50 Lodge Rd. SE, Cartersville
What: Make spring crafts like butterflies and birdhouses with a park ranger.
How Much: From $8
More info
SPORTS
March Madness NCAA Tournament
When: March 28 & 30
Where: State Farm Arena, Downtown Atlanta
What: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including Ole Miss vs. Michigan State and Auburn vs. Michigan.
How Much: From $900
More info
Savannah Bananas
When: March 29–30
Where: Truist Park, Atlanta
What: The viral baseball sensation brings Banana Ball to Atlanta. Sold out via official channels—check resellers.
How Much: From $118
More info
OTHER
Guinness World Record Kazoo Attempt
When: March 28
Where: Atrium Health Amphitheater, Macon
What: Attempt to reclaim the world record for the largest kazoo ensemble. Kazoos provided.
How Much: From $5 (free for kids 6 and under)
More info
NEXT WEEK
Stunning Studebakers Exhibit
When: Opens April 1
Where: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville
What: Temporary exhibit showcasing iconic Studebaker models from various eras.
How Much: From $17 (discounts for children)
More info
SCADstyle 2025
When: April 2–3
Where: Various SCAD locations
What: Annual design and culture showcase featuring fashion icons like Tory Burch and Campbell Addy.
How Much: Free admission
More info
If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.