Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 28-30, 2025

Looking for things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? From live music and art openings to food festivals, spring celebrations, and even a Guinness World Record attempt, there's no shortage of events happening March 28–30. Here's your guide to the can't-miss happenings around town.

EVENTS

Ultimate RV Show

When: March 27–30

Where: Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Pkwy. SE, Atlanta

What: Explore more than 140 fully-staged RVs in all classes, including the latest makes and models.

How Much: Free admission

Toylanta

When: March 28–30

Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth

What: Toy and collectibles convention with toys, comics, cosplay, panels, and special guests.

How Much: From $25

Village Park Reopening

When: March 28

Where: Village Park, 3397 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee

What: Neighborhood block party with a movie screening of Moana 2, games, food truck, and free popsicles for the first 100 attendees.

How Much: Free admission

Artistic Affair

When: March 29

Where: Spruill Center for the Arts, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

What: Celebrate Spruill's 50th anniversary with an open bar, dinner, DJ, and auctions.

How Much: From $100

FESTIVALS

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival & 5K

When: March 29–30

Where: Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

What: Arts, crafts, food, kids’ activities, and music from Gavin DeGraw, Boyz II Men & more. No onsite parking.

How Much: Free admission

Spring Fling

When: March 29

Where: Fitzgerald Park, 4877 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker

What: Youth parade, baseball photos, arts & crafts, bounce houses, food, and ribbon cutting.

How Much: Free admission

L5P Fest

When: March 29

Where: Little Five Points

What: Music, skate ramps, food, drinks, hot dog contest, and more.

How Much: Free admission

Daffodil Days

When: March 29

Where: Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek

What: Carnival rides, crafts, snacks, games, and inflatables.

How Much: Free admission

SEA Music Festival

When: March 29

Where: Old Town Morrow, 1065 Old Town Morrow Road, Morrow

What: Over 20 DJs, 60+ Asian food vendors, cosplay, and EDC beats.

How Much: From $20

MUSIC

Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics

When: March 28

Where: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta

What: High-energy modern soul revue with R&B and funk roots.

How Much: From $35

Mike Farris

When: March 28

Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur

What: Grammy winner performs Muscle Shoals-inspired music.

How Much: From $32.26

Carlin Taylor & The Soul Cartel Band

When: March 28

Where: St. James Live Jazz Club, 3220 Butner Road, Atlanta

What: Contemporary soul and R&B classics.

How Much: From $30

Monteverdi Vespers

When: March 28

Where: The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

What: Baroque choral masterpiece with period instruments.

How Much: From $25 (discounts for seniors/students)

Alan Sparhawk

When: March 29

Where: The Earl, 4888 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta

What: Founding member of Low performs solo.

How Much: From $25

Jason Isbell

When: March 29

Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

What: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter in solo performance.

How Much: From $39.50

Loverboy

When: March 29

Where: United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw

What: ’80s rock legends perform live. Bring chairs or blankets.

How Much: Free admission

Chaos Theory

When: March 29

Where: Dixie Tavern, 2319 Windy Hill Rd. SE, Marietta

What: Rock party band covering Alice in Chains and more.

How Much: Small cover

The Ain’t Sisters

When: March 29

Where: Terminal West, Atlanta

What: Eclectic folk-rock group with high-energy performances.

How Much: From $25

Angélique Kidjo

When: March 30

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta

What: Grammy-winning African artist with Atlanta Pops Orchestra.

How Much: From $69.50

COMEDY

Tony Baker

When: March 28–30

Where: Atlanta Comedy Club, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross

What: Stand-up from the popular comedian featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, HBO, and Whiplash.

How Much: From $48.25

THEATER / DANCE / FILM

Around the Block Film Screening

When: March 28

Where: Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta

What: Screening of Kevon Pryce’s Around the Block followed by a Q&A with Jonathan Blanks.

How Much: From $33

Peter Pan Ballet

When: March 28–29

Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell

What: Ballet version of the classic tale presented by Atlanta Dance Theatre.

How Much: From $25 (discounts for children)

This World is Not My Own

When: March 28

Where: Christ Church & Carriage House, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville

What: Screening of a documentary about self-taught Georgia artist Nellie Mae Rowe.

How Much: Free

FOOD & DRINK

Ludacris’ Chicken + Beer Pop-Up

When: March 28

Where: One Flew South, 100 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta

What: Hip-hop legend Ludacris brings his restaurant concept for a one-day culinary event.

How Much: Free admission

Beltline Taco & Tequila Crawl

When: March 29

Where: Atlanta BeltLine, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta

What: Sample tacos and margaritas while exploring BeltLine bars.

How Much: From $24.99

FAMILY

Spring Arts & Crafts with a Ranger

When: March 29

Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, 50 Lodge Rd. SE, Cartersville

What: Make spring crafts like butterflies and birdhouses with a park ranger.

How Much: From $8

SPORTS

March Madness NCAA Tournament

When: March 28 & 30

Where: State Farm Arena, Downtown Atlanta

What: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including Ole Miss vs. Michigan State and Auburn vs. Michigan.

How Much: From $900

Savannah Bananas

When: March 29–30

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

What: The viral baseball sensation brings Banana Ball to Atlanta. Sold out via official channels—check resellers.

How Much: From $118

OTHER

Guinness World Record Kazoo Attempt

When: March 28

Where: Atrium Health Amphitheater, Macon

What: Attempt to reclaim the world record for the largest kazoo ensemble. Kazoos provided.

How Much: From $5 (free for kids 6 and under)

NEXT WEEK

Stunning Studebakers Exhibit

When: Opens April 1

Where: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville

What: Temporary exhibit showcasing iconic Studebaker models from various eras.

How Much: From $17 (discounts for children)

SCADstyle 2025

When: April 2–3

Where: Various SCAD locations

What: Annual design and culture showcase featuring fashion icons like Tory Burch and Campbell Addy.

How Much: Free admission

