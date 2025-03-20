Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 21-23, 2025

From food festivals and live music to comedy shows, sports events, and unique cultural experiences, here’s your guide to the best things happening in and around Atlanta this weekend.

EVENTS

Atlanta Auto Show

When: March 20-23

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta

What: Check out the latest vehicles from industry giants, including Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo. Enjoy test drives and enter for a chance to win big in the 2025 Stellantis Sweepstakes. Meet the FOX 5 Atlanta team at the event.

How much: From $7

Imagination Ball for Children's Museum of Atlanta

When: March 21

Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta

What: A festive, adults-only night benefiting the Children's Museum of Atlanta. Every dollar raised supports the museum. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, midway games, a live auction, and more.

How much: From $250

Puppy Palooza

When: March 22

Where: Atlanta Humane Society, 1551 Perry Blvd. NW, Atlanta

What: Cuddle puppies, play festive games, meet adoptable dogs, and browse vendor booths. Please leave your own pets at home.

How much: Free admission

Head to Toe Expo

When: March 22

Where: Morrow Center Exhibition Hall, 1180 Southlake Circle, Morrow

What: A lifestyle expo featuring vendors in fashion, beauty, personal care, health & wellness, jewelry, and hair braiding. Attend panels on mental health and health advocacy, and enjoy stand-up comedy.

How much: Free admission

Hapeville Butterfly Lantern Parade

When: March 22

Where: Jess Lucas Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville

What: Art and craft vendors, food and drinks, a creation station, and a butterfly lantern parade featuring the Seed & Feed Marching Abominables at 8:10 p.m.

How much: Free admission

Atlanta Botanical Garden's Garden Party

When: March 22

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Welcome spring with craft cocktails, elevated cuisine, garden photography demos, and more.

How much: From $60

World Water Day at High Street

When: March 22

Where: High Street, Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive

What: Celebrate World Water Day with family yoga, crafting stations, aquatic-themed face painting, and High Street-branded water bottle giveaways.

How much: Free admission

FESTIVALS

4th Annual Georgia Food & Wine Festival

When: March 21-23

Where: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

What: Three days of food, spirits, legendary barbecue, live music, chef demonstrations, a VIP lounge, shopping, a silent auction, and more.

How much: From $25

The Exploration Expo

When: March 22

Where: Piedmont Park, Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street

What: The Atlanta Science Festival’s grand finale, featuring interactive science booths, live science presentations, and hands-on exhibits for all ages. Delta Air Lines, the event’s presenting sponsor, will showcase inspiring women whose science-related skills shape the airline industry.

How much: Free admission

Wing & Rock Fest

When: March 22-23

Where: Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Pkwy., Canton

What: A two-day festival featuring more than 25 restaurants and food trucks serving wings—grilled, fried, and smoked—along with other food items. Entertainment includes rock tribute bands, FJ Suspense, and the School of Rock house band. The festival also features a farmers market, arts & crafts vendors, and a kid zone.

How much: Free admission

Courtesy of Wing and Rock Fest

Rockmart Heritage Days & Welshfest

When: March 22

Where: Downtown Rockmart, 133 S. Marble Street, Rockmart

What: Enjoy live music, Welsh traditions, welly wanging, men in kilts, a Welsh tea room, food trucks, children's events, vendors, crafts, and more.

How much: Free admission

Atlanta Mushroom Festival

When: March 23

Where: Lee + White, 1038 White Street SW, Atlanta

What: A mushroom-themed festival featuring a vibrant artist market, mushroom-related vendors, expert speakers, workshops, chef demonstrations, live music, and more.

How much: Free admission

MUSIC

Tyler, The Creator

When: March 21

Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What: American rapper Tyler, The Creator brings his Chromakopia Tour to downtown Atlanta. Special guests include Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.

How much: From $300

Courtesy of State Farm Arena

Sonia Leigh

When: March 21

Where: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

What: Sonia Leigh blends country, rock, pop, and hip-hop and has co-written two singles on Zac Brown Band's Grammy-winning album Uncaged.

How much: From $26.70

Bach Birthday Bash

When: March 21

Where: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 731 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Redeemer's annual concert celebrating the life and music of Johann Sebastian Bach, followed by a reception.

How much: Free admission

New York Voices

When: March 21

Where: Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta

What: The award-winning vocal jazz ensemble performs classic standards from Cole Porter and Al Jolson, along with selections from Chick Corea, Fred Hersch, and Duke Ellington.

How much: From $40

Will Hoge

When: March 21

Where: Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main Street, Duluth

What: Grammy-nominated artist Will Hoge performs songs from his 14th studio album Tenderhearted Boys.

How much: From $29

Cougar Town (John Mellencamp Tribute Band)

When: March 22

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

What: Cougar Town, a John Mellencamp tribute band, was formed by longtime friends Michael Perea and Tony C.

How much: From $29.50

Archer Oh

When: March 22

Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street, Atlanta

What: Indie garage rock band from California, featuring Arturo "Archie" Medrano, Pedro Hernandez, Diego Jacuinde, and Juan Cabrera.

How much: From $16

Atlanta Freedom Bands

When: March 22

Where: Chuch @ Ponce & Highland, 1085 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta

What: The Atlanta Freedom Bands celebrate their 20th anniversary season with a special collection of wind band classics.

How much: From $20

Immortal Lee County Killers

When: March 22

Where: Wild Heaven Beer, 1010 White Street, Atlanta

What: The Immortal Lee County Killers, an American rock/punk band from Alabama, will be joined by Nikki & The Phanto.

How much: From $18

Mad Hatters (Tom Petty Tribute Band)

When: March 22

Where: The Lou Sobh Amphitheater, 450 Vision Drive, Cumming

What: The Mad Hatters, an Atlanta-based Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band, perform classic hits.

How much: Free admission

JOHNNYSWIM

When: March 23

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Nashville folk-soul duo JOHNNYSWIM brings their When the War is Over Tour to Atlanta.

How much: From $53

Cosmic Charlie (Grateful Dead Tribute Band)

When: March 23

Where: Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

What: High-energy Grateful Dead tribute band from Athens, Georgia, known for their dynamic live performances.

How much: From $20

Dave Mason's Traffic Jam

When: March 23

Where: Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: Rock legend Dave Mason, formerly of Traffic, brings his Traffic Jam Tour to Atlanta.

How much: From $37.75

COMEDY

The Gods of Comedy

When: March 20 - April 13

Where: Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike Street, Lawrenceville

What: A laugh-out-loud spectacle about an unlucky classics professor and his panicked protégé, who seek help from some very unhelpful Olympian gods to retrieve a lost manuscript.

How much: From $22

Edgewood Avenue: Luck (An Improvised Variety Show)

When: March 22

Where: Red Light Café, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A unique improvised variety show blending digital, musical, scripted, and improvisational elements, all performed by a cast of puppets.

How much: From $15

THEATER, FILM & DANCE

I Carry Your Heart With Me

When: March 18 - April 5

Where: Horizon Theatre Company, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A gripping drama about Esther, a stenographer working in a top-secret Vietnam-era debriefing room, whose life is turned upside down after meeting an airman with a life-changing story. Performances Wednesdays through Sundays.

How much: From $25

Pop That Pastrie

When: March 21-22

Where: Metropolitan Studios, 1259 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: A food-themed burlesque show that playfully uncovers everything from cooking shows to famous chefs to pumpkin spice.

How much: From $40

The Man Who Came To Dinner

When: March 21-23

Where: Lionheart Theater, 10 College Street, Norcross

What: A classic comedy about Sheridan Whiteside, who breaks his hip at a dinner party, leading to six tumultuous weeks of confinement and chaos.

How much: From $18

North Georgia Indian Dance Festival

When: March 22

Where: Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center, 1150 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming

What: A celebration of Indian dance, featuring performances from Srivani Kuchupudi Dance Academy, Atlanta Nritya Academy, Kalashram USA School of Kathak, and more.

How much: Free admission (tickets required)

And Then They Came For Me

When: March 23

Where: Georgia Ensemble Theatre, Act 3 Playhouse, 6285-R Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

What: Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s 28th annual production of And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank, a powerful drama based on the true stories of two teenage Holocaust survivors.

How much: From $15

FOOD AND DRINKS

Brunch is in Bloom

When: March 22

Where: ENZO Steakhouse & Bar, 300 Trilith Pkwy., Fayetteville

What: Enjoy a seasonal Italian brunch on ENZO's patio with live jazz and a Bloody Mary & mimosa bar. Seating is limited.

How much: From $55

The Final ShamJam ShuckFest

When: March 22

Where: Tin Roof Cantina, 2591 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta

What: Fresh steamed oysters, live music, and cold beer. Oysters are just $15 per dozen. This is the final ShuckFest event.

How much: Free admission

Backroads Bites and Brews

When: March 22

Where: Southern Conservation Trust, 305 Beauregard Blvd., Fayetteville

What: Live music, great food, outdoor activities, and educational programming for all ages. Proceeds help preserve local lands.

How much: From $40 (discount for kids)

SPORTS

Atlanta Vibe Heroes Night

When: March 21

Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth

What: A special tribute to everyday heroes, including veterans and first responders. Atlanta Vibe, Atlanta's professional indoor volleyball team, faces off against the Orlando Valkyries.

How much: From $16

13th Annual Water Drop Dash 5K & Fun Run

When: March 22

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell

What: Peachtree Road Race qualifier along the Chattahoochee River. Stick around after the race for the post-race Water Festival and free admission to the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

How much: From $15

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When: March 23

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

What: The Atlanta Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Halftime performance by Lakeyah, the "Female GOAT".

How much: From $30

Harlem Globetrotters

When: March 22 & 23

Where:

Akins Ford Arena, 300 N. Thomas Street, Athens

What: The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters bring their unique mix of athleticism, entertainment, and comedy to Athens and Duluth.How much: From $30.50 Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., DuluthThe world-famousbring their unique mix oftoFrom $30.50 More info

OTHER EVENTS

Authors Laurie Gilmore & Kate Goldbeck

When: March 21

Where: Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Blvd., Decatur

What: Author Laurie Gilmore will discuss and sign her new book The Strawberry Pancake House alongside Kate Goldbeck.

How much: Free admission with book purchase

Relationships Matter Live

When: March 23

Where: Curate, 1333 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta

What: Dr. Heavenly and Damon Kimes (Married to Medicine), Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), and Deiondra Sanders lead a discussion about love, marriage, and dating, hosted by CheMinistry and Chanel Nicole Scott.

How much: Free admission (RSVP required)

Whispers of the Past

When: March 22

Where: Allatoona Pass Battlefield and Trail, Cartersville

What: Guided night hikes at Allatoona Pass Battlefield. Each hike lasts about 30 minutes. Dress appropriately and bring a light source.

How much: Free admission

The Royal Time Travelers Ball

When: March 23

Where: Historic DeKalb Courthouse, Downtown Decatur

What: Dress in your favorite historic era attire or bring out your Bridgerton-inspired gown for an evening of dancing, light bites, photo ops, historic group dance instruction, a costume contest, and professional event photography.

How much: From $180

NEXT WEEK

Lamb Jam Happy Hour Tour

When: March 26

Where: Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A lamb-focused culinary event featuring local chefs, delicious lamb bites, and a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails.

How much: From $60

