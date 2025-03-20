Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 21-23, 2025
ATLANTA - From food festivals and live music to comedy shows, sports events, and unique cultural experiences, here’s your guide to the best things happening in and around Atlanta this weekend.
EVENTS
Atlanta Auto Show
When: March 20-23
Where: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta
What: Check out the latest vehicles from industry giants, including Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo. Enjoy test drives and enter for a chance to win big in the 2025 Stellantis Sweepstakes. Meet the FOX 5 Atlanta team at the event.
How much: From $7
More info
Imagination Ball for Children's Museum of Atlanta
When: March 21
Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta
What: A festive, adults-only night benefiting the Children's Museum of Atlanta. Every dollar raised supports the museum. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, midway games, a live auction, and more.
How much: From $250
More info
Puppy Palooza
When: March 22
Where: Atlanta Humane Society, 1551 Perry Blvd. NW, Atlanta
What: Cuddle puppies, play festive games, meet adoptable dogs, and browse vendor booths. Please leave your own pets at home.
How much: Free admission
More info
Head to Toe Expo
When: March 22
Where: Morrow Center Exhibition Hall, 1180 Southlake Circle, Morrow
What: A lifestyle expo featuring vendors in fashion, beauty, personal care, health & wellness, jewelry, and hair braiding. Attend panels on mental health and health advocacy, and enjoy stand-up comedy.
How much: Free admission
More info
Hapeville Butterfly Lantern Parade
When: March 22
Where: Jess Lucas Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville
What: Art and craft vendors, food and drinks, a creation station, and a butterfly lantern parade featuring the Seed & Feed Marching Abominables at 8:10 p.m.
How much: Free admission
More info
Atlanta Botanical Garden's Garden Party
When: March 22
Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: Welcome spring with craft cocktails, elevated cuisine, garden photography demos, and more.
How much: From $60
More info
World Water Day at High Street
When: March 22
Where: High Street, Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive
What: Celebrate World Water Day with family yoga, crafting stations, aquatic-themed face painting, and High Street-branded water bottle giveaways.
How much: Free admission
More info
FESTIVALS
4th Annual Georgia Food & Wine Festival
When: March 21-23
Where: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta
What: Three days of food, spirits, legendary barbecue, live music, chef demonstrations, a VIP lounge, shopping, a silent auction, and more.
How much: From $25
More info
The Exploration Expo
When: March 22
Where: Piedmont Park, Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street
What: The Atlanta Science Festival’s grand finale, featuring interactive science booths, live science presentations, and hands-on exhibits for all ages. Delta Air Lines, the event’s presenting sponsor, will showcase inspiring women whose science-related skills shape the airline industry.
How much: Free admission
More info
Wing & Rock Fest
When: March 22-23
Where: Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Pkwy., Canton
What: A two-day festival featuring more than 25 restaurants and food trucks serving wings—grilled, fried, and smoked—along with other food items. Entertainment includes rock tribute bands, FJ Suspense, and the School of Rock house band. The festival also features a farmers market, arts & crafts vendors, and a kid zone.
How much: Free admission
More info
Courtesy of Wing and Rock Fest
Rockmart Heritage Days & Welshfest
When: March 22
Where: Downtown Rockmart, 133 S. Marble Street, Rockmart
What: Enjoy live music, Welsh traditions, welly wanging, men in kilts, a Welsh tea room, food trucks, children's events, vendors, crafts, and more.
How much: Free admission
More info
Atlanta Mushroom Festival
When: March 23
Where: Lee + White, 1038 White Street SW, Atlanta
What: A mushroom-themed festival featuring a vibrant artist market, mushroom-related vendors, expert speakers, workshops, chef demonstrations, live music, and more.
How much: Free admission
More info
MUSIC
Tyler, The Creator
When: March 21
Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
What: American rapper Tyler, The Creator brings his Chromakopia Tour to downtown Atlanta. Special guests include Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.
How much: From $300
More info
Courtesy of State Farm Arena
Sonia Leigh
When: March 21
Where: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur
What: Sonia Leigh blends country, rock, pop, and hip-hop and has co-written two singles on Zac Brown Band's Grammy-winning album Uncaged.
How much: From $26.70
More info
Bach Birthday Bash
When: March 21
Where: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 731 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: Redeemer's annual concert celebrating the life and music of Johann Sebastian Bach, followed by a reception.
How much: Free admission
More info
New York Voices
When: March 21
Where: Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta
What: The award-winning vocal jazz ensemble performs classic standards from Cole Porter and Al Jolson, along with selections from Chick Corea, Fred Hersch, and Duke Ellington.
How much: From $40
More info
Will Hoge
When: March 21
Where: Eddie Owen Presents @ Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main Street, Duluth
What: Grammy-nominated artist Will Hoge performs songs from his 14th studio album Tenderhearted Boys.
How much: From $29
More info
Cougar Town (John Mellencamp Tribute Band)
When: March 22
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
What: Cougar Town, a John Mellencamp tribute band, was formed by longtime friends Michael Perea and Tony C.
How much: From $29.50
More info
Archer Oh
When: March 22
Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street, Atlanta
What: Indie garage rock band from California, featuring Arturo "Archie" Medrano, Pedro Hernandez, Diego Jacuinde, and Juan Cabrera.
How much: From $16
More info
Atlanta Freedom Bands
When: March 22
Where: Chuch @ Ponce & Highland, 1085 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta
What: The Atlanta Freedom Bands celebrate their 20th anniversary season with a special collection of wind band classics.
How much: From $20
More info
Immortal Lee County Killers
When: March 22
Where: Wild Heaven Beer, 1010 White Street, Atlanta
What: The Immortal Lee County Killers, an American rock/punk band from Alabama, will be joined by Nikki & The Phanto.
How much: From $18
More info
Mad Hatters (Tom Petty Tribute Band)
When: March 22
Where: The Lou Sobh Amphitheater, 450 Vision Drive, Cumming
What: The Mad Hatters, an Atlanta-based Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band, perform classic hits.
How much: Free admission
More info
JOHNNYSWIM
When: March 23
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
What: Nashville folk-soul duo JOHNNYSWIM brings their When the War is Over Tour to Atlanta.
How much: From $53
More info
Cosmic Charlie (Grateful Dead Tribute Band)
When: March 23
Where: Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta
What: High-energy Grateful Dead tribute band from Athens, Georgia, known for their dynamic live performances.
How much: From $20
More info
Dave Mason's Traffic Jam
When: March 23
Where: Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: Rock legend Dave Mason, formerly of Traffic, brings his Traffic Jam Tour to Atlanta.
How much: From $37.75
More info
COMEDY
The Gods of Comedy
When: March 20 - April 13
Where: Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike Street, Lawrenceville
What: A laugh-out-loud spectacle about an unlucky classics professor and his panicked protégé, who seek help from some very unhelpful Olympian gods to retrieve a lost manuscript.
How much: From $22
More info
Edgewood Avenue: Luck (An Improvised Variety Show)
When: March 22
Where: Red Light Café, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: A unique improvised variety show blending digital, musical, scripted, and improvisational elements, all performed by a cast of puppets.
How much: From $15
More info
THEATER, FILM & DANCE
I Carry Your Heart With Me
When: March 18 - April 5
Where: Horizon Theatre Company, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: A gripping drama about Esther, a stenographer working in a top-secret Vietnam-era debriefing room, whose life is turned upside down after meeting an airman with a life-changing story. Performances Wednesdays through Sundays.
How much: From $25
More info
Pop That Pastrie
When: March 21-22
Where: Metropolitan Studios, 1259 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta
What: A food-themed burlesque show that playfully uncovers everything from cooking shows to famous chefs to pumpkin spice.
How much: From $40
More info
The Man Who Came To Dinner
When: March 21-23
Where: Lionheart Theater, 10 College Street, Norcross
What: A classic comedy about Sheridan Whiteside, who breaks his hip at a dinner party, leading to six tumultuous weeks of confinement and chaos.
How much: From $18
More info
North Georgia Indian Dance Festival
When: March 22
Where: Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center, 1150 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming
What: A celebration of Indian dance, featuring performances from Srivani Kuchupudi Dance Academy, Atlanta Nritya Academy, Kalashram USA School of Kathak, and more.
How much: Free admission (tickets required)
More info
And Then They Came For Me
When: March 23
Where: Georgia Ensemble Theatre, Act 3 Playhouse, 6285-R Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
What: Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s 28th annual production of And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank, a powerful drama based on the true stories of two teenage Holocaust survivors.
How much: From $15
More info
FOOD AND DRINKS
Brunch is in Bloom
When: March 22
Where: ENZO Steakhouse & Bar, 300 Trilith Pkwy., Fayetteville
What: Enjoy a seasonal Italian brunch on ENZO's patio with live jazz and a Bloody Mary & mimosa bar. Seating is limited.
How much: From $55
More info
The Final ShamJam ShuckFest
When: March 22
Where: Tin Roof Cantina, 2591 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
What: Fresh steamed oysters, live music, and cold beer. Oysters are just $15 per dozen. This is the final ShuckFest event.
How much: Free admission
More info
Backroads Bites and Brews
When: March 22
Where: Southern Conservation Trust, 305 Beauregard Blvd., Fayetteville
What: Live music, great food, outdoor activities, and educational programming for all ages. Proceeds help preserve local lands.
How much: From $40 (discount for kids)
More info
SPORTS
Atlanta Vibe Heroes Night
When: March 21
Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth
What: A special tribute to everyday heroes, including veterans and first responders. Atlanta Vibe, Atlanta's professional indoor volleyball team, faces off against the Orlando Valkyries.
How much: From $16
More info
13th Annual Water Drop Dash 5K & Fun Run
When: March 22
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell
What: Peachtree Road Race qualifier along the Chattahoochee River. Stick around after the race for the post-race Water Festival and free admission to the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
How much: From $15
More info
Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
When: March 23
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
What: The Atlanta Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Halftime performance by Lakeyah, the "Female GOAT".
How much: From $30
More info
Harlem Globetrotters
When: March 22 & 23
Where:
- Akins Ford Arena, 300 N. Thomas Street, Athens
- Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., DuluthWhat: The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters bring their unique mix of athleticism, entertainment, and comedy to Athens and Duluth.How much: From $30.50More info
OTHER EVENTS
Authors Laurie Gilmore & Kate Goldbeck
When: March 21
Where: Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Blvd., Decatur
What: Author Laurie Gilmore will discuss and sign her new book The Strawberry Pancake House alongside Kate Goldbeck.
How much: Free admission with book purchase
More info
Relationships Matter Live
When: March 23
Where: Curate, 1333 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta
What: Dr. Heavenly and Damon Kimes (Married to Medicine), Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), and Deiondra Sanders lead a discussion about love, marriage, and dating, hosted by CheMinistry and Chanel Nicole Scott.
How much: Free admission (RSVP required)
More info
Whispers of the Past
When: March 22
Where: Allatoona Pass Battlefield and Trail, Cartersville
What: Guided night hikes at Allatoona Pass Battlefield. Each hike lasts about 30 minutes. Dress appropriately and bring a light source.
How much: Free admission
More info
The Royal Time Travelers Ball
When: March 23
Where: Historic DeKalb Courthouse, Downtown Decatur
What: Dress in your favorite historic era attire or bring out your Bridgerton-inspired gown for an evening of dancing, light bites, photo ops, historic group dance instruction, a costume contest, and professional event photography.
How much: From $180
More info
NEXT WEEK
Lamb Jam Happy Hour Tour
When: March 26
Where: Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: A lamb-focused culinary event featuring local chefs, delicious lamb bites, and a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails.
How much: From $60
More info