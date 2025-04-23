Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | April 25-27, 2025

article

Looking for something fun, festive, or family-friendly to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? From music festivals and food fairs to theater performances, art tours, and outdoor adventures, there's something happening for everyone between April 25–27. Here’s your complete guide to the best events around the city—sorted by category and packed with all the details you need to plan your weekend.

FESTIVALS

Lemonade Days Festival

When: April 23–27

Where: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

What: Family-friendly festival featuring carnival rides, food, a beer garden, petting zoo, chalk art, and more.

How Much: Free admission; rides and activities may have additional fees

Springfest at Round Trip Brewing Co.

When: April 26

Where: 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta

What: Spring celebration with craft beer, live music, and local vendors.

How Much: Free entry; food and drink available for purchase

Latino Family Festival and Light Show

When: April 26–27 and May 3–4

Where: Stone Mountain Park

What: A celebration of Latino culture with music, dance, a parade, live performances, and a drone and light show.

How Much: From $36.99

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

When: April 25–27

Where: Downtown Decatur

What: Annual music festival benefiting local charities. Includes a free concert by The Last Waltz on April 26.

How Much: Ticket prices vary

Kennesaw MountainFest

When: April 26

Where: Kennesaw Mountain High School, Kennesaw

What: Community festival with food, music, crafts, kids’ activities, and more.

How Much: $25

Smyrna Jonquil Festival

When: April 26–27

Where: The Village Green, Smyrna

What: Spring festival with 150+ arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, food, and children’s activities.

How Much: Free admission

Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes

When: April 26–27

Where: Inman Park, Atlanta

What: Vibrant neighborhood celebration with an artist market, live music, a parade, and historic home tours.

How Much: Festival is free; Tour of Homes tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the event

Flowers & Feathers Spring Festival

When: April 27

Where: Bear Creek Nature Center, Palmetto

What: Family event with native plant sales, bird walks, and kids’ activities.

How Much: Free

EVENTS

Illumine at Oakland Cemetery

When: April 24–27 (evenings)

Where: Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta

What: After-hours experience featuring lighting and art installations, live music, bars, pop-up shops, and interactive displays.

How Much: Ticketed event (check official site for pricing)

Atlanta Street Wear Market Spring 2025

When: April 26–27

Where: Atlanta Expo Center North

What: A marketplace spotlighting local designers, independent brands, and creative fashion talent.

How Much: Ticket prices available on event page

Paddlestock at Pickle and Social

When: April 26

Where: Pickle and Social, Gwinnett

What: Full-day event with yoga, brunch, live music, a paddle tournament, a vendor market, and glow-in-the-dark pickleball.

How Much: Costs vary

Callanwolde Spring Plant Sale

When: April 26–27

Where: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta

What: Gardeners can shop from a wide selection of plants, flowers, and greenery.

How Much: Free admission; prices vary by item

Atlanta Streets Alive

When: April 27

Where: Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta

What: Pop-up art, handmade markets, live DJ, bounce house, performances, and open streets for pedestrians and cyclists.

How Much: Free admission

THEATER

Siegfried – The Atlanta Opera

When: April 26–29

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

What: The third chapter of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, starring Stefan Vinke, Lise Lindstrom, and Greer Grimsley.

How Much: Prices vary; check ticketing platform

The Reservoir – Alliance Theatre

When: April 26, 7:30 PM

Where: Hertz Stage, Alliance Theatre

What: Contemporary drama exploring complex human emotions and relationships.

How Much: Ticket prices vary

Toddler Takeover – Alliance Theatre

When: April 26–27

Where: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Interactive performances and art experiences for children ages 0–5.

How Much: Prices vary

Atlanta W.A.D. Original Plays

When: April 26

Where: LS Acting Studios, Atlanta

What: Showcase of original short plays written and performed by Atlanta-based artists.

How Much: From $30

COMEDY

Comedy at Roaring Social

When: April 27

Where: Roaring Social, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta

What: The Die Laughing Comedy Show featuring Carlos Rodriguez, Brian King, Ryan Schrilla, and JB King.

How Much: $20

ART

South of Center – Arts Experience

When: April 26–27

Where: 15 venues across South Atlanta

What: A self-guided tour featuring dozens of local artists and 15 venues across culturally rich neighborhoods like East Point, West End, Hapeville, and Chattahoochee Hills.

How Much: Free

Black Boy Art Show

When: April 27

Where: Ambient + Studio, 585 Wells Street SW, Atlanta

What: A large-scale art exhibition spotlighting the work of over 100 Black male artists across multiple visual mediums.

How Much: From $35

Ignite: Spring 2025 Y.A. Art Exhibition

When: April 27

Where: The Supermarket, 638 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A showcase of young adult artists presenting a diverse range of visual artworks.

How Much: Donations requested

Hug Vases Workshop with Tori Tinsley

When: April 26

Where: Emory University, Atlanta

What: A creative, hands-on art workshop focused on care and connection, using sculptural vase-making as the medium.

How Much: Free to $25 for non-members

MUSIC

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

When: April 25

Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

What: GRAMMY-winning bluegrass icon Alison Krauss performs with Union Station and Jerry Douglas.

How Much: From $58

Georgia Festival of Music Soiree Musicales

When: April 25

Where: 400 Plasters Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Intimate house concert featuring works by Schubert and Mendelssohn for violin and piano.

How Much: $50 suggested donation

Sounds of April and Randall

When: April 25

Where: The Art Farm at Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

What: Soulful jazz performance by April May Webb and Randall Haywood.

How Much: $65

The Dead South

When: April 25

Where: Buckhead Theatre

What: Canadian folk-bluegrass band known for high-energy, darkly humorous tunes.

How Much: From $52

Concert in the Park

When: April 26

Where: Logan Farm Park, Acworth

What: Free community concert featuring The Weekend Getaway Band.

How Much: Free

DJ GRYFFIN – PULSE: PHASE 2 Tour

When: April 26

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Truist Park

What: Live electronic music set from producer and instrumentalist DJ GRYFFIN.

How Much: From $56

Rob Zinn

When: April 26

Where: Perfect Note Atlanta

What: Smooth jazz trumpet tribute to Rick Braun and Richard Elliot.

How Much: From $30

Japanese Breakfast – The Melancholy Tour

When: April 26

Where: Tabernacle, Atlanta

What: Indie rock performance with opening act Ginger Root.

How Much: From $69

R&B Invitation Tour: Joe, Musiq Soulchild & Eric Benét

When: April 26

Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

What: An evening of soulful hits from three of R&B’s top vocalists.

How Much: From $63.50

Infected Mushroom

When: April 26

Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

What: High-energy electronic music show from international duo Infected Mushroom.

How Much: Prices vary

James Bay

When: April 26

Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

What: Emotional singer-songwriter performance by James Bay.

How Much: From $40

Alison Moyet

When: April 26

Where: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

What: Synth-pop icon Alison Moyet returns to the stage.

How Much: From $44.50

Out of This World – Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

When: April 27

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall

What: Family concert featuring space-themed symphonic music.

How Much: From $20

Voices in Power: The Poet’s Showcase

When: April 27

Where: City Winery, Atlanta

What: Spoken word and poetry showcase featuring local and national talent.

How Much: From $25

FAMILY

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

When: April 26

Where: Multiple YMCA locations in metro Atlanta

What: Free family day with physical activities, nutrition education, STEM, arts, and more.

How Much: Free (registration encouraged)

Toddler Takeover at the High Museum of Art

When: April 26–27

Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: A celebration designed for children aged 0–5, with art-making, music, and performances.

How Much: Ticket prices vary

SPORTS

Move for Grady

When: April 26

Where: Georgia State Center Parc Stadium

What: 5K/10K run, walk, and cycling events supporting Grady Health System.

How Much: Registration fees apply

Atlanta Vibe vs. Grand Rapids Rise – Pro Volleyball

When: April 26

Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth

What: Professional volleyball match between the Atlanta Vibe and the Grand Rapids Rise.

How Much: Ticket prices vary

COMING SOON

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon: 50 Years in a Heartbeat

When: May 2

Where: Planetarium at Young Harris College

What: A visual planetarium show set to the full album in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

How Much: $5 general admission

'Mean Girls'

When: May 2–3

Where: South Cobb High School Theater, Austell

What: High school stage production of the cult-favorite teen comedy.

How Much: $10

Gainesville Adult Field Day

When: May 2

Where: Roosevelt Square, downtown Gainesville

What: Classic field day fun for grownups; proceeds support Trailblazers School of North Georgia.

How Much: From $50

Tucker Day 2025

When: May 3

Where: Downtown Tucker

What: Community celebration with a parade, food vendors, entertainment, and booths.

How Much: Free

The Beastly Feast Gala

When: May 3

Where: Zoo Atlanta

What: Elegant fundraiser featuring cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live auctions to support Zoo Atlanta.

How Much: From $1,800

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.