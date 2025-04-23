Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | April 25-27, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun, festive, or family-friendly to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? From music festivals and food fairs to theater performances, art tours, and outdoor adventures, there's something happening for everyone between April 25–27. Here’s your complete guide to the best events around the city—sorted by category and packed with all the details you need to plan your weekend.
FESTIVALS
Lemonade Days Festival
When: April 23–27
Where: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody
What: Family-friendly festival featuring carnival rides, food, a beer garden, petting zoo, chalk art, and more.
How Much: Free admission; rides and activities may have additional fees
Springfest at Round Trip Brewing Co.
When: April 26
Where: 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta
What: Spring celebration with craft beer, live music, and local vendors.
How Much: Free entry; food and drink available for purchase
Latino Family Festival and Light Show
When: April 26–27 and May 3–4
Where: Stone Mountain Park
What: A celebration of Latino culture with music, dance, a parade, live performances, and a drone and light show.
How Much: From $36.99
Amplify Decatur Music Festival
When: April 25–27
Where: Downtown Decatur
What: Annual music festival benefiting local charities. Includes a free concert by The Last Waltz on April 26.
How Much: Ticket prices vary
Kennesaw MountainFest
When: April 26
Where: Kennesaw Mountain High School, Kennesaw
What: Community festival with food, music, crafts, kids’ activities, and more.
How Much: $25
Smyrna Jonquil Festival
When: April 26–27
Where: The Village Green, Smyrna
What: Spring festival with 150+ arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, food, and children’s activities.
How Much: Free admission
Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes
When: April 26–27
Where: Inman Park, Atlanta
What: Vibrant neighborhood celebration with an artist market, live music, a parade, and historic home tours.
How Much: Festival is free; Tour of Homes tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the event
Flowers & Feathers Spring Festival
When: April 27
Where: Bear Creek Nature Center, Palmetto
What: Family event with native plant sales, bird walks, and kids’ activities.
How Much: Free
EVENTS
Illumine at Oakland Cemetery
When: April 24–27 (evenings)
Where: Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta
What: After-hours experience featuring lighting and art installations, live music, bars, pop-up shops, and interactive displays.
How Much: Ticketed event (check official site for pricing)
Atlanta Street Wear Market Spring 2025
When: April 26–27
Where: Atlanta Expo Center North
What: A marketplace spotlighting local designers, independent brands, and creative fashion talent.
How Much: Ticket prices available on event page
Paddlestock at Pickle and Social
When: April 26
Where: Pickle and Social, Gwinnett
What: Full-day event with yoga, brunch, live music, a paddle tournament, a vendor market, and glow-in-the-dark pickleball.
How Much: Costs vary
Callanwolde Spring Plant Sale
When: April 26–27
Where: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
What: Gardeners can shop from a wide selection of plants, flowers, and greenery.
How Much: Free admission; prices vary by item
Atlanta Streets Alive
When: April 27
Where: Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta
What: Pop-up art, handmade markets, live DJ, bounce house, performances, and open streets for pedestrians and cyclists.
How Much: Free admission
THEATER
Siegfried – The Atlanta Opera
When: April 26–29
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
What: The third chapter of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, starring Stefan Vinke, Lise Lindstrom, and Greer Grimsley.
How Much: Prices vary; check ticketing platform
The Reservoir – Alliance Theatre
When: April 26, 7:30 PM
Where: Hertz Stage, Alliance Theatre
What: Contemporary drama exploring complex human emotions and relationships.
How Much: Ticket prices vary
Toddler Takeover – Alliance Theatre
When: April 26–27
Where: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: Interactive performances and art experiences for children ages 0–5.
How Much: Prices vary
Atlanta W.A.D. Original Plays
When: April 26
Where: LS Acting Studios, Atlanta
What: Showcase of original short plays written and performed by Atlanta-based artists.
How Much: From $30
COMEDY
Comedy at Roaring Social
When: April 27
Where: Roaring Social, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta
What: The Die Laughing Comedy Show featuring Carlos Rodriguez, Brian King, Ryan Schrilla, and JB King.
How Much: $20
ART
South of Center – Arts Experience
When: April 26–27
Where: 15 venues across South Atlanta
What: A self-guided tour featuring dozens of local artists and 15 venues across culturally rich neighborhoods like East Point, West End, Hapeville, and Chattahoochee Hills.
How Much: Free
Black Boy Art Show
When: April 27
Where: Ambient + Studio, 585 Wells Street SW, Atlanta
What: A large-scale art exhibition spotlighting the work of over 100 Black male artists across multiple visual mediums.
How Much: From $35
Ignite: Spring 2025 Y.A. Art Exhibition
When: April 27
Where: The Supermarket, 638 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: A showcase of young adult artists presenting a diverse range of visual artworks.
How Much: Donations requested
Hug Vases Workshop with Tori Tinsley
When: April 26
Where: Emory University, Atlanta
What: A creative, hands-on art workshop focused on care and connection, using sculptural vase-making as the medium.
How Much: Free to $25 for non-members
MUSIC
Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas
When: April 25
Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
What: GRAMMY-winning bluegrass icon Alison Krauss performs with Union Station and Jerry Douglas.
How Much: From $58
Georgia Festival of Music Soiree Musicales
When: April 25
Where: 400 Plasters Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: Intimate house concert featuring works by Schubert and Mendelssohn for violin and piano.
How Much: $50 suggested donation
Sounds of April and Randall
When: April 25
Where: The Art Farm at Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills
What: Soulful jazz performance by April May Webb and Randall Haywood.
How Much: $65
The Dead South
When: April 25
Where: Buckhead Theatre
What: Canadian folk-bluegrass band known for high-energy, darkly humorous tunes.
How Much: From $52
Concert in the Park
When: April 26
Where: Logan Farm Park, Acworth
What: Free community concert featuring The Weekend Getaway Band.
How Much: Free
DJ GRYFFIN – PULSE: PHASE 2 Tour
When: April 26
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Truist Park
What: Live electronic music set from producer and instrumentalist DJ GRYFFIN.
How Much: From $56
Rob Zinn
When: April 26
Where: Perfect Note Atlanta
What: Smooth jazz trumpet tribute to Rick Braun and Richard Elliot.
How Much: From $30
Japanese Breakfast – The Melancholy Tour
When: April 26
Where: Tabernacle, Atlanta
What: Indie rock performance with opening act Ginger Root.
How Much: From $69
R&B Invitation Tour: Joe, Musiq Soulchild & Eric Benét
When: April 26
Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta
What: An evening of soulful hits from three of R&B’s top vocalists.
How Much: From $63.50
Infected Mushroom
When: April 26
Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta
What: High-energy electronic music show from international duo Infected Mushroom.
How Much: Prices vary
James Bay
When: April 26
Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
What: Emotional singer-songwriter performance by James Bay.
How Much: From $40
Alison Moyet
When: April 26
Where: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta
What: Synth-pop icon Alison Moyet returns to the stage.
How Much: From $44.50
Out of This World – Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
When: April 27
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall
What: Family concert featuring space-themed symphonic music.
How Much: From $20
Voices in Power: The Poet’s Showcase
When: April 27
Where: City Winery, Atlanta
What: Spoken word and poetry showcase featuring local and national talent.
How Much: From $25
FAMILY
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
When: April 26
Where: Multiple YMCA locations in metro Atlanta
What: Free family day with physical activities, nutrition education, STEM, arts, and more.
How Much: Free (registration encouraged)
Toddler Takeover at the High Museum of Art
When: April 26–27
Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: A celebration designed for children aged 0–5, with art-making, music, and performances.
How Much: Ticket prices vary
SPORTS
Move for Grady
When: April 26
Where: Georgia State Center Parc Stadium
What: 5K/10K run, walk, and cycling events supporting Grady Health System.
How Much: Registration fees apply
Atlanta Vibe vs. Grand Rapids Rise – Pro Volleyball
When: April 26
Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth
What: Professional volleyball match between the Atlanta Vibe and the Grand Rapids Rise.
How Much: Ticket prices vary
COMING SOON
Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon: 50 Years in a Heartbeat
When: May 2
Where: Planetarium at Young Harris College
What: A visual planetarium show set to the full album in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
How Much: $5 general admission
'Mean Girls'
When: May 2–3
Where: South Cobb High School Theater, Austell
What: High school stage production of the cult-favorite teen comedy.
How Much: $10
Gainesville Adult Field Day
When: May 2
Where: Roosevelt Square, downtown Gainesville
What: Classic field day fun for grownups; proceeds support Trailblazers School of North Georgia.
How Much: From $50
Tucker Day 2025
When: May 3
Where: Downtown Tucker
What: Community celebration with a parade, food vendors, entertainment, and booths.
How Much: Free
The Beastly Feast Gala
When: May 3
Where: Zoo Atlanta
What: Elegant fundraiser featuring cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live auctions to support Zoo Atlanta.
How Much: From $1,800
