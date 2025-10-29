Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2025

article

From Halloween parties and Día de los Muertos celebrations to live music, festivals, theater, gaming and family fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of can’t-miss happenings this weekend.

HALLOWEEN

Inside Atlanta

Main Event Boo-Wling Spooktacular

Oct. 30

Main Event, Cobb Parkway, Atlanta

Two hours of unlimited bowling, a pumpkin-decorating station, trick-or-treating, costume contests, a bounce-back pass for laser tag, and free candy for kids in costumes — all for $15 per person.

21 Savage’s House of Slaughter

Through Oct. 31

523 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta

An immersive horror experience for ages 18+ or ages 13+ with adult supervision. A night filled with scares, screams and surprises.

Trunk-or-Treat at The Battery Atlanta

Oct. 31

The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta

A festive family evening of candy, creativity and community spirit — includes touch-a-truck, trick-or-treating, arts & crafts, local vendors and spooky entertainment.

Halloween at Painted Park: One Year of Magic

Oct. 31

Painted Park, 240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Celebrate Painted Park’s one-year anniversary with a spooky night of cocktails, dancing, and prizes for the best costumes. DJ Dillon will keep the party going with live sets from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. during this Beltline hotspot’s "One Year of Magic" celebration.

A High Fashion Halloween

Oct. 31

High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Dress to impress—fashion is the theme at this Halloween event inspired by Viktor & Rolf: Fashion Statements. Enjoy a live makeup transformation, costume contest, art-making stations and music from Unknown Lyric and Thrice Groove.

Mai Tais & Monsters: Hulaween Costume Party

Oct. 31

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Atlanta, 255 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA

Enjoy island vibes and spooky thrills at this annual Halloween celebration featuring Polynesian fare, themed buffet stations, tropical cocktails, and a lively costume contest. Tickets are $100–$130 per person and available on OpenTable.

Halloween in the Highlands

Oct. 31–Nov. 1

Atkins Park Virginia Highlands, 794 N. Highland Avenue, Atlanta

Join thousands of costumed revelers for a sold-out annual party featuring access to 10+ top bars, restaurants and clubs in the Virginia Highland district plus a $500 costume contest.

Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party

Oct. 27–31

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

Enjoy family Halloween fun including the Potion Kitchen activity, an exclusive 4D Halloween movie "The Great Monster Chase" and other kid-friendly activities.

Beyond The Grave Rave with DJ Sir Luke

Oct. 31–Nov. 1

Park Tavern, 500 10th Street N.E., Atlanta

This Halloween rave features live DJ sets, high-energy dancing, a costume contest and spooky drink specials.

Organ Spooktacular Benefit for Trinity UMC Organ

Oct. 31

Trinity United Methodist Church, Washington Street SW, Atlanta

Hear your favorite spooky music on Atlanta’s oldest working organ, wear a costume, and help raise funds to save and relocate this historic instrument.

Outside Atlanta

Tales on the Rails

Oct. 31

Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, Cherokee Street, Kennesaw

Enjoy interactive ghost-tour experiences, a living historian, museum-gallery exploration and spooky train stories on Halloween.

Fall Fest at The Avenue West Cobb

Oct. 31

The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Hwy., Marietta

Celebrate the season at Fall Fest, a free family event featuring store-to-store trick-or-treating, live magician shows, face painting, balloon artists, carnival games, mazes, and obstacle courses. Guests can enjoy fall-themed food vendors and meet roaming costume characters inspired by iconic witches and a beloved blue puppy. Costumes and trick-or-treat bags are encouraged. Admission and parking are free; all activities are weather-dependent.

Halloween Skelebration

Oct. 31

Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock

Join the City of Woodstock for a brand-new Halloween tradition featuring trick-or-treating, carnival games, mini golf, crafts, pumpkin inflatables, live music, food vendors, and giant bubbles. This free, family-friendly event replaces the Halloween Trail of Tricks and Treats and offers fun for all ages with free parking and plenty of spooky sights.

Witches Night Out at Halcyon

Oct. 23

Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Grab your coven and join Halcyon’s annual Halloween Ladies Night Out, benefiting The Place. Enjoy drinks, music, dancing, a raffle, and a costume contest in this festive evening for a good cause. Tickets are $18.19; raffle tickets are $10.70.

Halloween at Halcyon

Oct. 25

Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

The 6th annual trick-or-treating tradition returns with more than 30 participating businesses. Families can enjoy petting farm animals, guest appearances, face painting, and more. All proceeds benefit Bald Ridge Lodge. Tickets are $25 per child.

Austin’s Halloween Party

Oct. 31

Austin’s, Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

Celebrate Halloween at Austin’s with spooky cocktails, a killer costume contest, prizes, and plenty of festive fun. Prizes include Austin’s swag, gift cards, and other surprises. Free to enter.

Donny Hammonds Band — Haunted House of Rock

Oct. 31

Sixes Tavern of Cartersville, Henderson Drive, Cartersville

A Halloween party featuring live rock hits and a haunted-house vibe for a full night of music and fun.

Day of the Dead celebrations

Inside Atlanta

Día de los Muertos Festival

Nov. 1

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

A free afternoon festival celebrating Mexican-American culture with dancers, ofrendas, stilt walkers, interactive photo booths, food trucks, and activities for children.

Día de Muertos Festival at Oakland Cemetery

Nov. 2

Oakland Cemetery, Confederate Memorial Grounds, Atlanta

Celebrate Día de Muertos with a free, family-friendly festival featuring music, dancing, crafts, costume contests, face painting, and traditional ofrendas honoring loved ones. Organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture, the event includes a Catrinas and Catrins costume contest with cash prizes for kids and adults. Guests are encouraged to dress up and take MARTA or rideshare, as parking is limited.

Outside Atlanta

Día de los Muertos Festival

Nov. 1

Thrasher Park, Norcross

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with an evening of remembrance, dance, and live entertainment. Enjoy authentic Mexican food and beverages while honoring ancestors and history in this vibrant community celebration of life and death.

Dia de Los Muertos – Woodstock

Nov. 1–2

111 Elm Street, Woodstock

A two-day community celebration of Día de los Muertos featuring art, music, food and a community ofrenda.

Day of the Dead Festival

Nov. 1–2

Plaza Las Américas, Atlanta

Honor loved ones with this two-day Día de Muertos celebration featuring traditional altars, marigold decorations, live music, dancing, and authentic Mexican food. This family-friendly event is a vibrant tribute to life, memory, and cultural heritage.

CT Cantina & Taqueria Día de los Muertos Weekend

Oct. 31–Nov. 2

Multiple Locations (Buckhead, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Fayetteville)

Celebrate Día de los Muertos all weekend long with themed costume parties, fire dancers, live entertainment, and even a llama petting zoo. Each restaurant features its own unique theme — from The Emperor’s New Groove in Dunwoody to Toy Story in Buckhead. Guests are encouraged to wear their best costumes for a chance to win prizes, while enjoying festive décor and themed cocktails.

Oct. 31 (6–10 p.m.) – CT Reforma, Buckhead ( Toy Story theme)

Nov. 1 (6–10 p.m.) – CT Halcyon, Alpharetta ( Superheroes & Villains theme)

Nov. 2 (11 a.m.–3 p.m.) – CT Dunwoody ( The Emperor’s New Groove theme, includes baby llama petting zoo from 6–8 p.m.)

Nov. 2 (6–9 p.m.) – CT Trilith Square, Fayetteville (Catrina’s Day of the Dead theme)

Día de los Muertos Brunch Fiesta at AltaToro

Nov. 1, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. & Nov. 2, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

AltaToro, 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta

AltaToro is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a two-day Brunch Fiesta filled with color, flavor, and festive flair. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s full brunch menu plus limited-time specials, including $2 oysters (Sunday only), $3 Mexican beers, $4 handcrafted tacos, $5 frozen margaritas, $6 guacamole and chips, and $9 empanadas. The Midtown hot spot will be decked out with vibrant décor and lively energy, with additional seating available inside the Halloween pop-up Wicked Hideaway all weekend on a first-come, first-served basis.

Día de los Muertos Festival

Nov. 8

The Lawn on Main, 5326 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain, GA

Celebrate life and remembrance at the 2nd annual Día de los Muertos Festival, featuring live performances, kids’ activities, face painting, and a specialty artists market. Enjoy a vibrant day filled with culture, community, and tradition honoring ancestors and loved ones.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

Outside Atlanta

Taiwan Festival

Nov. 1–2

Hickory Grove Shopping Center, Hickory Flat Highway, Woodstock

Experience street food, live music and dance performances, night-market games and more in this culturally vibrant festival.

Native American Festival & Pow Wow

Oct. 30–Nov. 3

Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Drive, Stone Mountain

Georgia’s largest Native American gathering showcases dance, music, craft demonstrations, cooking, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more.

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

Brandy & Monica: The Boy Is Mine Tour

Oct. 31

State Farm Arena, Downtown Atlanta

The first-ever joint tour by Brandy and Monica, marking their reunion after more than 25 years since their Grammy-winning duet.

Kitty Craft

Oct. 31

The Masquerade, Underground Atlanta, downtown Atlanta

Experience the dreamy soundscapes of Minneapolis artist Pamela Valfer, performing as Kitty Craft. Her music blends lo-fi hip-hop beats, ethereal synths, and angelic vocals for a captivating Halloween night performance.

Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour

Nov. 2

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Legendary musician Paul McCartney pays tribute to his Beatles legacy in this major concert event.

Outside Atlanta

CAIN Live & In Color

Nov. 1

Mount Pisgah Church, Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek

The band CAIN headlines a feel-good music night with Jon Reddick and Caleb & John, hosted by Annie F. Downs.

THEATER / FILM / ART

Inside Atlanta

The Glass Menagerie

Oct. 29–Nov. 23

Theatrical Outfit, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

A classic Tennessee Williams masterpiece exploring how the past can become a prison — and how dreams can set us free.

The Heart Sellers

Through Nov. 9

Horizon Theatre, Austin Avenue, Atlanta

A sharp, tender comedy about connection, identity and friendship, set during Thanksgiving 1973 — two immigrant women navigating life in America with no recipe to follow.

Outside Atlanta

Doctor Faustus

Oct. 30–Nov. 2

Pythagoras Masonic Temple, Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur

Resurgens Theatre Company returns with a haunting new staging of Christopher Marlowe’s Doctor Faustus, the timeless tale of ambition and temptation. Directed by Dr. Brent Griffin, this (nearly) all-female production delivers a psychologically charged, stripped-down interpretation that explores the dark allure of forbidden knowledge.

FOR THE FOODIES

Outside Atlanta

Acworth Beer & Wine Fest

Nov. 1

Logan Farm Park, Taylor Street, Acworth

Taste 75+ craft beers, wines, mimosas and more with live music; food available for purchase. Halloween costumes welcome.

Taste of Kennesaw

Nov. 1

Downtown Kennesaw

More than 30 local restaurants will be offering samples. Activities for kids include a rock wall, inflatables, a trackless train and more.

27th Annual Vineyard Fest

Nov. 1–2

Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, Braselton

Celebrate North Georgia’s grape harvest season with two days of wine tastings, gourmet food, live music, and interactive workshops at one of the region’s most beloved annual events.

Death of a Gangster – A 1920s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery

Nov. 1

Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

Step into a Gatsby-era murder mystery dinner featuring a four-course seasonal tasting menu. Guests become part of the story—some as suspects, others as detectives—in this immersive two-hour experience where the killer’s identity is revealed only at the end. Tickets are $150 per person.

Harvest Gathering: A Garden to Table Dining Experience

Nov. 2

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, Pine Mountain Road NW, Kennesaw

Enjoy a curated three-course dinner with wine pairings inspired by local and seasonal flavors, surrounded by garden scenery; VIP tickets include early access, reserved seating and a private tour.

OTHER

Inside Atlanta

DreamHack Atlanta

Oct. 31–Nov. 2

Georgia World Congress Center, downtown Atlanta

Experience one of the world’s largest gaming festivals featuring esports tournaments with a $6.6 million prize pool, immersive cosplay, live entertainment, and appearances by more than 1,000 special guests.

Outside Atlanta

Soldier’s Life: Federal Infantry & Artillery

Nov. 1

Pickett’s Mill Battlefield, Mount Tabor Church Road, Dallas

Volunteers portray Federal infantry and artillery from the Civil War, demonstrating drills and black-powder rifle/artillery firing; visitors may be "drafted" to drill using a wood rifle (admission fee required).

Stone Mountain HamFest

Nov. 1–2

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2045 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Georgia’s only two-day HamFest returns, bringing together amateur radio operators, electronics enthusiasts, and computer hobbyists. The event features a large flea market, 20 educational seminars, vendor displays, and a student area.

COMING UP

Decatur Wine Festival 2025

Nov. 8

Downtown Decatur Square, Decatur

Taste wines from around the world with unlimited pours, a commemorative tasting glass, local restaurants and live DJ entertainment.

If you would like to submit an item for an upcoming things to do list, please send information in the format you see above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.