Thieves in stolen Maserati hit Stockbridge bottle shop
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - The Stockbridge Police Department is looking for a group of thieves driving a stolen Maserati Levante.
According to the police department, the group was caught on video burglarizing the Stockbridge Bottle Shop on North Henry Boulevard at 3:39 a.m. Jan. 19.
They fled the scene in a stolen white 2017 Maserati Levante with Georgia license plate TCX9750.
If you can identify the thieves, please contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS, or email detectives at: CrimeTips@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov. You could be eligible for a reward.