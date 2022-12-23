Thieves hit popular Marietta Square business on one of its busiest days of the year

Police in Marietta need help finding whoever broke into a pie shop and made off with the cash register and safe.

Lauren Bolden owns the Pie Bar with her husband. She says the break-in happened on one of the biggest sale days of the year.

"December 23rd is our big push day. So we have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of folks showing up today to pick up their pies," Bolden said.

While her team should be preparing to send out hundreds of pies just days before Christmas, they are working to identify who forced their way into their Marietta location early Friday morning.

"We entered the store and saw that our register has been taken full of cash as well as the safe. Luckily, no pies had been taken, so we were lucky in that way,"

Bolden believes the thieves were no amateurs. She believes they are just one of several businesses in the area targeted.

"The individuals that broke in. they knew what they were doing, and they came prepared. They brought a glass shattering device to get into our front door here," she said. "They broke through here and entered underneath. They were wearing gloves. They knew what they knew what was going on,"

This comes at one of the busiest times for the business.

"January in the pie business is terrible for us. October through December pays those January and February bills," she said.

As police work to identify who is responsible, Bolden says business owners in the Marietta Square look out for one another.

"We are really excited about be being a part of the Marietta Square and I know that sounds crazy seeing that we were just broken into, but it really is a purpose we are here because of the community here pulls together and is super strong," she said.

Several businesses have already vowed to share proceeds with the Pie bar.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Marietta Police Department.