Thief uses pipe bomb to rob ATM, arrested in DeKalb County

A person suspected of robbing an ATM was placed under arrest on Saturday morning after reportedly using a pipe bomb to gain access to the ATM.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, it happened at an ATM in the 2000 block of Lawrenceville Highway in DeKalb County. The suspect ran away with a significant amount of money but was tracked to a location in the 700 block Scott Boulevard by the police department, FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The DeKalb County Police Department gave credit to their Homeland Security Unit for their hard work in solving the case. The case is still under investigation, and further details will be provided as they become available.

The suspect has not been identified.