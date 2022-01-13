Home Depot stores theft ring suspects arrested, police say

Several suspects connected to a theft ring that targeted Home Depot stores across the Atlanta area were arrested, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office announced.

Officials said the men are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from one store. The suspects then printed and used a counterfeit receipt to return the stolen merchandise at other stores for cash.

Investigators say the fake receipts closely resembled authentic Home Depot store receipts.

Mugshots of three suspects arrested in connection to theft ring targeting Home Depot stores. (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

Three men were arrested in the case that involved stores in Peachtree City, Newnan, and Fayetteville, deputies say.

Officials did warn that the suspects may have committed similar crimes elsewhere.

Police said a computer and printed were seized during the investigation.

Deputies seized this computer and printer from men accused of printing the fraudulent receipts. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the men stole more than $5,000 worth of flooring from the store in Peachtree City and attempted to return it to the Newnan store.

The suspects are also accused of stealing additional flooring materials from the Newnan store at the same time.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE