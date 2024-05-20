Theatrical Outfit shows no fear in staging new 'Virginia Woolf'

"What a dump!"

With those three words — spoken just a few lines into Edward Albee’s "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" — theatrical history was made.

Albee’s legendary play, which opened on Broadway in 1962 and won the Tony Award for Best Play, is considered one of the most important works in American theater history. It’s been repeatedly revived on stages around the world, was made into an Oscar-winning film, and is still frequently referenced in other film and television projects. And now, Atlanta’s own Theatrical Outfit is bringing "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" to the Balzer Theater at Herren’s, giving local audiences a chance to find out why the play remains so powerful and so influential.

Theatrical Outfit’s production of "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" opened last week and is scheduled to run through June 9, under the direction of the company’s artistic director Matt Torney. In a release announcing the production, Torney says he wanted to take a "bold new look" at the oft-staged play, which centers on two couples — the older George and Martha and the younger Nick and Honey — and the one very dysfunctional evening they spend together. As the night wears on, the cocktails flow and the insults fly — with Albee’s sharp dialogue as piercing as it gets.

Acclaimed stage, film, and TV actors Tess Malis Kincaid and Steve Coulter step into the famed roles of Martha and George, with Devon Hales and Justin Walker taking on the characters of Honey and Nick. And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a little time with the talented stars on the Balzer Theater at Herren’s stage, learning more about the production and the cast’s thoughts on finding fresh life in the iconic work.

For more information on "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and to check out showtimes and ticket prices, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more from the stars of this not-to-be-missed production!