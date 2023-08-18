The Home Depot Backyard hosts first-ever Peloton Field Day

Peloton fans packed into Atlanta’s The Home Depot Backyard this morning, working up a sweat during a first-of-its-kind event for the fitness phenomenon.

The Home Depot Backyard hosted a Peloton Field Day from 8:00 a.m. to Noon this morning as part of the highly-anticipated Peloton On Tour Atlanta stop. The fitness platform’s tour includes five cities, three of which are here in the United States: Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. The local tour stop kicked off yesterday with a Peloton Instructor Experience, and continues tomorrow with live group classes and a Leaderboard Awards celebration. During this morning’s Field Day — which is a new concept for the company and the tour — participants signed up for a 90-minute session including four fitness-focused games led by an Instructor Team Captain.

Of course, a main attraction of the tour is getting to meet some of Peloton’s most popular instructors; here in Atlanta, that includes Matt Wilpers, Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Alex Toussaint, Kristen Ferguson, Marcel Dinkins, and Jon Hosking. Matt Wilpers — a former Division I distance runner — attended Georgia State University, and Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts is a graduate of Spelman College.

Of course, we never pass up a chance to spend a morning at The Home Depot Backyard, located in the shadow of beautiful Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And we certainly weren’t going to miss an opportunity to get some fitness tips from the Peloton pros. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Peloton Field Day here in Atlanta!