‘The Big Leap’: FOX unveils first look at new dancing series

Get on your dancing shoes: a new drama series "The Big Leap" will take center stage this fall — and FOX has unveiled a special first look.

The uplifting drama, set to premiere Sept. 20, is all about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.

"It is never too late to believe in yourself," Ser’ Darius Blain, who plays Reggie Sadler in the series, said in the first look.

Simone Recasner and Raymond Cham Jr. in the series premiere episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX Media LLC. CR: Sandy Morris/FOX.

The show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck everyday characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance competition.

"There are times in our lives, where we all would love a second chance," Scott Foley ("Grey’s Anatomy," "Scandal"), who stars as Nick Blackburn in the series, said. "For me, that’s what makes the show so great."

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’: FOX unmasks tantalizing first look at season 6

Inspired by a U.K. reality format, "The Big Leap" is an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance and empowerment at any age.

THE BIG LEAP: Piper Perabo in the series premiere episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX Media LLC. CR: Sandy Morris/FOX.

"You can’t always choose the music life plays for you, " Teri Polo, who plays Julia Perkins, said. "But you can choose how you dance to it.

"The Big Leap" premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on FOX.

Advertisement

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.