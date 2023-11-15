Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and free meals in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Many organizations and churches will be hosting turkey and Thanksgiving meal giveaways or providing free dinners over the next week. Check back often for updates to this list.

GIVEAWAYS

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 1-800-TruckWreck and V-103 are giving away Thanksgiving meal boxes and turkeys to more than 2,000 families at 6 a.m. Nov. 16 at the church at 6400 Woodrow Road in Lithonia. The event is free and open to the community. Registration is not required. Tickets for the turkeys and meal boxes will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Turner Chapel AME in Marietta is giving food away for Thanksgiving from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17. No registration required. First come, first served. They are also seeking turkey or monetary donations.

Cultivation Church in Conyers is giving away turkey dinners from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 17. Registration required.

The StreetWise Mobile Thanksgiving Food Pantry will be giving away food to pre-registered families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at 1770 Cedars Road in Lawrenceville. Must register online prior to event. Call 678-985-9952 or 678-985-9915 for more information.

Ray of Hope Christian Church Outreach Ministry will be giving away food for Thanksgiving at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the chapel building at 2778 Snapfinger Road in Decatur. First-come, first-served. Registration not required.

The Kingdom Has Come International in Mableton is providing Thanksgiving meals to 100 families during an event between 2 and 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Registration is required. For questions, email info@tkhcministries.com or visit TKHCMinistries.com.

City of South Fulton along with Mayor Edwards, Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis, The Music Education Group and Radio One are giving away food from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility in College Park. Must register for this event in advance. Call 470-809-7700 to register.

Buckhead Christian Ministry is giving out gift cards to families who need help buying a Thanksgiving meal. Must register in advance. Call 404-239-0038 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday or 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday for more information.

Community Church in Stockbridge is giving away a free turkey to those who attend their 9:30 or 11 a.m. service on Nov. 19. Turkey coupons will be in the church bulletin and can be redeemed after each service. The church is giving away 500 turkeys this year.

Faith Foundation in Norcross is giving away a limited number of turkeys from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 19.

Planet Fitness is holding its 5th annual turkey giveaway on Nov. 20 and 21 for West End and Decatur (Wesley Chapel) club members and neighboring community. Residents who visit either Judgment Free Zone® can choose a complimentary bird, while supplies last. The West End location will welcome the community on Monday, Nov. 20 while guests are invited to the Decatur (Wesley Chapel) on Tuesday, Nov. 21, to select their Thanksgiving essential. Each location will be distributing 250 turkeys for the holiday giveaway.

MEALS SERVED

Feeding GA Families will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at 2514 W. Point Ave. in Atlanta. No pre-registration required.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with complete details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.