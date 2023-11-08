Where to pre-order Thanksgiving meals, desserts in metro Atlanta

article

This is second-earliest date Thanksgiving could possibly fall on in the U.S. and it was last this early five years ago. That means, before you know it, it will be here.

To help get a jump start on planning, or perhaps to help catch up, FOX 5 compiled a list of places to order Thanksgiving meals.

Here's just some of the locations and deadlines we found:

Where can I order a Thanksgiving meal in Atlanta?

Buca di Beppo

Multiple locations

Turkey breast and classic side dishes like seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie for dessert.

For prices and more, click here.

Castellucci Hospitality Group – Atlanta

1372 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

Offering whole and half turkeys, classic sides, handmade pies, wine and more.

For prices, choices, and more, click here.

Copeland's of New Orleans

Multiple locations

Pick from a Thanksgiving feasts to a la carte items.

For prices, choices, and more, go to CopelandsFeast.com

Cracker Barrel – Various

Offering multiple heat-and-serve meals at various prices, as well as desserts.

For more information, click here.

D.B.A. Barbecue – Various

A whole turkey feeding 6–8 people can be reserved for $100. Turkey breast is $24 per pound. A full meal feeling about 8 is being offered for $240. That includes turkey, whipped potatoes, sweet potato souffle, garlic green beans, turkey dressing and gravy.

For more information and how to order, visit dbabbq.com or call 404-249-5010.

Hob Nob – Various

Ordering deadline: Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

Pick-up: Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon

Thanksgiving meals including a fried whole turkey, 1 quart of whipped potatoes with 1 pint of gravy, choice of 1 quart of collard brussels sprouts or 1 quart of green beans, 1 quart of sausage and leek dressing, 1 quart mac and cheese, 1 pint of orange cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and choice of whole pumpkin or pecan pies. The price is $155 and serves 6 to 8 people.

For more information or to order, click here.

Maggiano's

Multiple locations

Carryout bundle includes traditional roasted turkey, sage & sausage stuffing, pasta and more.

For more information, click here.

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails - Alpharetta

800 Mayfield Road, Milton - 770-817-0161

Milton's is offering apple brined and smoked turkeys with Madeira gravy and sage-corn spoonbread. Additional sides available. Starts at $100 or $175 for the feast.

Orders ready for pickup on Nov. 22.

To order online, click here.

Popeye’s – Various

Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Turkey is hand-rubbed and infused with signature blend of Louisiana seasonings. Feeds approximately 8–12 people. Delivery and sides available.

For ordering deadline, prices, sides, and more, click here.

Sweet Auburn - Atlanta and McDonough

656 N. Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306 – 678-515-3550

1828 Jonesboro Road McDonough, GA 30253 – 470-885-5004

Ordering deadline: Sunday, Nov. 19

Pickup: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Offering both slicked and whole smoked turkey with a choice of sides including mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, Jamaican collards, smokey bacon lima beans, wok-fired green beans, and sweet potato souffle.

For more information on pricing, packages, and the number of people it feeds, click here.

Whole Foods – Various

From appetizers to full meals, to just the turkey, to dessert, Whole Foods has a menu to fit most households.

Ordering/pick-up: Must order 48 hours before pick-up.

For more information, click here.

Wood’s Chapel BBQ – Atlanta

85 Georgia Ave., Atlanta.

Order deadline: Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.

Pick-up: Nov. 22 between noon and 5 p.m.

For full menu, price, and more, click here.

Where can I order Thanksgiving desserts in Atlanta?

Humble Pie – Atlanta

1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Suite P100

Ordering/pick-up: Order 72 hours in advance of pickup date. Closed Tuesdays.

Offering a variety of pies including Tiramisu Pie and Roasted Banana and Salted Caramel Cream Pie.

For more information, click here.

Did we miss one? Please let us know. Email us by clicking here.