Lidl offering budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal for 10 for just $30

Lidl, which has multiple locations in metro Atlanta, is providing a budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal option for shoppers starting Nov. 15. This special Thanksgiving basket is designed to serve up to 10 people and costs less than $30. The centerpiece of the meal is a frozen turkey priced at $0.49 cents per pound, which is $1.30 less than the national average for frozen turkey, according to recent data from the USDA. Shoppers can access this deal through Lidl's free loyalty program, myLidl.

Lidl's Thanksgiving basket is created based on items selected by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) for its annual Thanksgiving cost survey. It includes classic Thanksgiving ingredients like cranberries, sweet potatoes, and stuffing. It's worth noting that last year, the Farm Bureau's survey found the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal to be more than $64.

Joel Rampoldt, CEO of Lidl US, emphasized the affordability of their Thanksgiving offerings, stating, "Families can always rely on Lidl for the best deal during the holiday season. We are proud to offer shoppers a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with all the seasonal fixings for less than $30, especially as inflation continues to hit pocketbooks. We hope these savings provide relief so families can come together to give thanks and enjoy their holiday meal."

The Lidl Thanksgiving basket includes the following items and quantities:

Frozen Turkey (13 lbs.)

Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz.

Pie Crusts x 2

Milk, 1 gallon, whole

Celery, 1 stalk, whole

Baby Carrots, 16 oz.

Sweet Peas, 16 oz.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs. bag

Heavy Whipping Cream, 1 pint

Turkey Stuffing Mix x 3 (18 oz.)

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, 12 count

This Thanksgiving meal package will be available at all Lidl US stores starting on Nov. 15, while supplies last.