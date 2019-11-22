Thanksgiving collard greens recipe from Chef Scott Serpas

article

It's a traditional southern side dish that is sure to be served up at your Thanksgiving feast. Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman gets a lesson on how to cook up collard greens from Chef Scott Serpas of Serpas True Foods.

For today's recipe see below. For more information on Serpas True Food or Chef Scott Serpas click here.

Serpas Collard Greens

3 tbl. canola oil

4 oz smoked bacon or pickle meat (small dice)

1ea yellow onion (medium diced)

4 cloves garlic cloves (minced)

1/2 cleaned collard greens

1/3 cup distilled white vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 qts.

chicken stock or water

TT salt & pepper

In a heavy duty pot on medium to high heat add oil and render bacon. add onions and saute for 2-3 minutes and then garlic. sauté for another minute.add greens and stock. Lower heat and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour cook.add brown sugar and vinegar and cook (slow simmer) for another 30 minutes.greens should be tender. season with salt & pepper at this time.